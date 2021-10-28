 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Indian police arrest men for illegal possession and sale of ambergris. Sting operation began when police realized the two smelled like freaking porpoise hork   (washingtonnewsday.com) divider line
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freaking Porpoise Hork is now the official name of my S&M based Sound of Music Tribute Band!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They smuggled it away in the usual place
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The drug is also illegal?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In a sting operation, police seized 17 pounds of illegal sperm whale vomit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
[cetacean needed]
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Roseanne Barr Explains Ambergris
Youtube r09RObzSTQ4
 
sprgrss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: The drug is also illegal?


That was definitely a weird thing in the article.  I didn't know it was also used as a drug.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a meme from a simpler time. When men were men. And they were terrified of white powder.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Get em back to Seaworld
Youtube LJhEmN7JxW8
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: The drug is also illegal?


I suspect that for the writer of TFA if it's a strange, illegal substance then it must be a "drug".

Looks like India banned trade in ambergris to protect the sperm whales. Kind of like banning ivory trade to protect the elephants.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Freaking Porpoise Hork is now the official name of my S&M based Sound of Music Tribute Band!


I came in here to say something like this, but you did it faster and much better than I ever could have.  Bravo, bucket_pup.  A masterstroke.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Precious hamburgers?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Precious hamburgers?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Holk is human phlegmy spit. Ambergris i more like barf.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
WHAT SMELLS LIKE FREAKING PORPOISE HORK?!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
