(Popular Mechanics)   Unsure of how much candy to buy for Halloween to ensure you'll have enough for trick-or-treaters (and yourself)? Popular Mechanics has the math worked out   (popularmechanics.com) divider line
    Halloween, Candy  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn out the lights = no candy needed.
 
Nytfall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm sure the flaming bag of poo left on your porch will provide sufficient illumination for the kids to toilet-paper your trees.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My block never gets many kids. We always have stuff left over. Latecomers to our house get fistfuls of candy.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty did it already:

https://www.gocomics.com/monty/2021/1​0​/19
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just throw it all in the back of the windowless van on my property with a sign saying "help yourself". It lasts years that way.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You also have to consider what types of candy to stock, so you know what kinds to give which types of kids.

Normal kids: The usual mini bars, tootsie rolls, etc.
Especially cool costumes, good kids, special kids: Full-size bars
Kids clearly too old to be doing this: Candy corn, molasses toffees
Bratty, entitled little shiats: Chocolate-covered Brussels sprouts, candy-coated onions
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a small isolated neighborhood with just a few kids so we've all agreed to put together treat bags for the kids.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Booooo!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Support your local dentist and set these out.


farkitallletitend
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1 bag of Reese's mini a week prior to Halloween. On Halloween turn off the lights and play video games. The servers aren't busy.
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Years ago when we had a diabetic kid on the street so most of us gave out Halloween noisemakers, toys, etc., and comparatively little candy. When we moved we kept up the tradition. No calories, no warnings from the doctor/dentist, and they never go stale.
Kids do love the noisemakers!

mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Time to plug the Teal Pumpkin Project again.  Kids with allergies or other dietary restrictions look for a teal jack-o-lantern to know there's safe treats for them.  I do toys and candy (in separate bowls) and ask kids/parents which they want.  A lot of kids without dietary restrictions will pick the toy just for novelty.  Put one of these guys out:
Tax Boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i keep hearing about trick or treaters accidentally getting edibles.

WHICH HOUSES ARE THESE PLEASE?
 
KB202
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What is "too much candy"?
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd rather find out a way to know how many kids will come by my house on Halloween.  Is there a site that tracks trick-or-treater traffic?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I don't love the noisemakers.

/candy is quiet
/chewing children are quiet
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KB202: What is "too much candy"?


No different than, "What ever will we do with all this extra cocaine?"
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Time to plug the Teal Pumpkin Project again.  Kids with allergies or other dietary restrictions look for a teal jack-o-lantern to know there's safe treats for them.  I do toys and candy (in separate bowls) and ask kids/parents which they want.  A lot of kids without dietary restrictions will pick the toy just for novelty.  Put one of these guys out:
I've got the standard mini chocolate bars but I also cleared out my local big box store of little watercolor paint sets when they were like $.60 on back to school clearance. Asking kids which one they wanted wouldn't have worked last year since they were at the other end of a 15' candy chute, but this year I'll take your prompting and see who takes me up on it.
That reminds me, I also have sticker sheets somewhere and enough notice to dig them up. Usually I remember around 7pm on the 31st and then they sit in storage for another year.
 
basscomm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I think it's a brand name. Like "Leftover Ham", or "Excessive Alcohol"
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The same pizza place that the cabal of pedophiles running the world meet at.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Yep, years after giving my nephews "funcle gifts" like toy drum kits & accordions my sister returned the favour via giving my kids harmonicas.
We recently made amends & are speaking to each other again.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Recently I was cleaning out a kitchen cupboard that was storage for random junk and I found a gallon ziploc bag of smarties crammed in the back...from three Halloweens ago.
 
fasahd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It sounds funny when you say it like that.

Friends went on vacation staying in Palapas on the beach in the Yucatan when a burlap bale washes up. They slice a corner and it is coke. Nice find but what are you supposed to do with it as a tourist in Mexico with no contacts? So they only took a sample for their week vacation and pushed the bale back out to sea.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I often give kids a choice of two quarters or two candies. They mostly take the money.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The last time I lived in an area that had trick-or-treaters was in 1999.  I don't think this year will be any different.
 
