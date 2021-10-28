 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   NYC public schools announce that "red light, green light" won't end with blam blam as students will be prevented from playing the Squid Games for Halloween   (cbsnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Primary school, Halloween costume, Costume, Primary education, elementary schools, Violence, Elementary school, School  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 10:20 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read what "Squid Games" is about and have no desire to see it. Question: Why is it so popular?

The world is so dark and depressing that I can't watch anything dark and depressing. (It's why I stopped watching "The Handmaid's Tale.")
 
tuxq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I read what "Squid Games" is about and have no desire to see it. Question: Why is it so popular?

The world is so dark and depressing that I can't watch anything dark and depressing. (It's why I stopped watching "The Handmaid's Tale.")


I can't say it any better than this...

Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) (Official Video)
Youtube qeMFqkcPYcg
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I read what "Squid Games" is about and have no desire to see it. Question: Why is it so popular?

The world is so dark and depressing that I can't watch anything dark and depressing. (It's why I stopped watching "The Handmaid's Tale.")


I'm led to believe that it dives into the psychological effects of the misery well and that it contrasts the misery with an interesting brightly colored aesthetic.

Plus people like mixing kids and ultraviolence.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I dunno, the Squid Games actually reward intelligence.  That jock who tormented you in dodge ball probably wouldn't last five minutes.  I'd say it levels the playing field compared to the inherently biased gym system our schools currently use.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I read what "Squid Games" is about and have no desire to see it. Question: Why is it so popular?

The world is so dark and depressing that I can't watch anything dark and depressing. (It's why I stopped watching "The Handmaid's Tale.")


It's a powerful message about what being deep in debt does to people, and it's extremely anti douchebag billionaire.  I wasn't sure I'd like it when I chose to watch it, but I'm glad I did.  It's not so much entertaining as it is eye-opening, because you can legitimately see people possibly acting that way when their backs are against a wall, and they have nothing but a mountain of debt.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What about Squidward Game, because, you know, Spongebob.
SQUIDWARD GAME
Youtube xF4n9Cb_SbQ
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dressing up as Joe Exotic or Carol Farking Baskins is still okay, right?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vsavatar: It's a powerful message about what being deep in debt does to people


That's not a quaint, academic topic for many of us.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vsavatar: bostonguy: I read what "Squid Games" is about and have no desire to see it. Question: Why is it so popular?

The world is so dark and depressing that I can't watch anything dark and depressing. (It's why I stopped watching "The Handmaid's Tale.")

It's a powerful message about what being deep in debt does to people, and it's extremely anti douchebag billionaire.  I wasn't sure I'd like it when I chose to watch it, but I'm glad I did.  It's not so much entertaining as it is eye-opening, because you can legitimately see people possibly acting that way when their backs are against a wall, and they have nothing but a mountain of debt.


You're going to make me want to read the Wikipedia summary, at least.

/sigh, and the oblivious ignorance was so blissful
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poor guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giantilio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Went to school up in oswego. Getting a kick out of subby thinking Manlius is anywhere near NYC. New York State is big. Not Texas big, but big.

Manlius.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I read what "Squid Games" is about and have no desire to see it. Question: Why is it so popular?

The world is so dark and depressing that I can't watch anything dark and depressing. (It's why I stopped watching "The Handmaid's Tale.")


I had no issue finishing Squid Games.  I don't think it's anywhere near the level of depressing as Handmaid's Tale.  The point of Squid Games is that it was voluntary.  The contestants were at their wit's ends and opted to do a life or death game...  they were even allowed to leave the game and many came back knowing they could die.  The Handmaid's Tale seems like something all of us could end up living if certain particular groups in this country were successful in taking power.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dafatone: it contrasts the misery with an interesting brightly colored aesthetic.


So it's like the 1980s?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't werewolf, vampire and football player costumes also align with potential violent messages?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh no what will the children dress up in instead of those low effort costumes. I guess it's back to the plethora of horror movies icons, or just smear red and black pain their faces an go as an undead something.

But nothing violent.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Dafatone: it contrasts the misery with an interesting brightly colored aesthetic.

So it's like the 1980s?


I feel like it reminds people who grew up in the 80s of kids shows from that time, a little.

/I haven't actually seen it and others in this thread are providing much better info.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I saw a guy outside yesterday wearing a green tracksuit with a number on it. (The number was 067, which I had to look up -- it's the pickpocket.) Would have taken a picture, but he was looking in my direction.

/four episodes in, expect to finish over the weekend
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Um... if you take away all the "violent image" Halloween costumes the only ones left are the "sexy ________" costumes.  These are elementary school children. 

Or do ghosts, vampires, werewolves, zombies, demons, devils, Frankensteins, and other monsters not count as violent? Because I've seen those movies and they're pretty violent.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't remember if it's "netflix subscriptions have declined again" day or "every single person on the planet is watching this netflix show" day.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirEattonHogg: bostonguy: I read what "Squid Games" is about and have no desire to see it. Question: Why is it so popular?

The world is so dark and depressing that I can't watch anything dark and depressing. (It's why I stopped watching "The Handmaid's Tale.")

I had no issue finishing Squid Games.  I don't think it's anywhere near the level of depressing as Handmaid's Tale.  The point of Squid Games is that it was voluntary.  The contestants were at their wit's ends and opted to do a life or death game...  they were even allowed to leave the game and many came back knowing they could die.  The Handmaid's Tale seems like something all of us could end up living if certain particular groups in this country were successful in taking power.


This.
Handmaid's tale is much more frightening - It seems like a quarter of the senate actively WANTS the US to become gilead...
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.