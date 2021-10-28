 Skip to content
(NYPost)   My little lunch box drug pony, you're despicable   (nypost.com) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are the lunchboxes okay?

Sheesh. Just legalize everything, this shiat is stupid and getting stupider by the day. And more wasteful of resources that could, I don't know, maybe FEED people?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Get over it.  Everything has been used to hide drugs.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Silly Drug Smugglers!

Those ship out of mainland china normally, not the south american coast....
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This explains Bronies.
 
