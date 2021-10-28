 Skip to content
(USA Today)   High school principal and staff getting lap dances from underwear clad students during homecoming: Sure you can take photos, what could go wrong? Bonus: principal is also the town mayor. Them Duke boys unavailable for comment. Duke sucks   (amp.usatoday.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A valid vocational training program in that state.
Ick.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
During Hazard High School's homecoming week festivities, students and staff took part in a "Man Pageant"

Half-naked students giving lap dances + "Man Pageant" =  ?????? o.O
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
is this like, 2 links down?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So a trade school?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not the quickest repeat ever, but darn close!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Makin' their way
The only way they know how
That's just a little bit more than the law will allow
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size


It's good to be the principal!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Come on man, it's two links down.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The mods must like underage lap dances, it's greened twice!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
(to the tune of the High Sheriff of Hazard)

Now the May-or of Hazard is a hard-working man.
To be a fine May-or is his only plan.
He accepts lap dances wherever he can,
For he's the May-or of Hazard.
.

But the answer is simple, the answer is clear,
Let's all get together with nothing to fear,
And throw the old bastard right out on his ear,
Farewell to the May-or of Hazard.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There is literally one thread between this and the earlier thread from the same USA Today.  It's creepy that Matt Gaetz has been hired to mod underage sexual behavior threads.
 
johndalek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pete and repeat were in a boat.......
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This one is different because it links to the mobile version of the article.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xanadian: During Hazard High School's homecoming week festivities, students and staff took part in a "Man Pageant"

Half-naked students giving lap dances + "Man Pageant" =  ?????? o.O


You think only girls can give lap dances?
 
starsrift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You'd think after being caught the first time, they wouldn't do it again, but here we are.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Daisy Dukes uniform?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: is this like, 2 links down?


And the same article.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"This is the mayor of my town being grinded on by a high school student dressed as a woman"

Oh, it was a BOY dressed as a woman. That makes it OK, then.
 
