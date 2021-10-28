 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Creepy nursery rhyme wakes people in the middle of night. Spoiler: it was spiders   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Mary I of England, Nursery rhyme, creepy undertones, nursery rhymes, good news, Nursery rhymes, creepy ghost, Resident Alice Randle  
•       •       •

934 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 11:20 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spiders, why did it have to be spiders?
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My first thought was, "Who the hell would have a child singing an old nursery rhyme as their burglar alarm?"

My second thought was, "Actually, that's probably well creepy enough to be pretty effective."  I mean, if I was of a mind to break into a place and I suddenly heard a little girl's voice singing a creepy nursery rhyme, I'd probably want to scarper my ass out of there right quick, too.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Time to remove that waterspout.
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This made me lol.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mother Goose Rock N' Rhyme - Best Of Itsy Bitsy Spider
Youtube 0VdwJ4cz6yM


Creepy on it's own.
 
jman144
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Karaoke night at Aragog's Hollow... packed with chicks but they all have hairy legs
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love that they were like "Oh, sorry, we turned the volume down" and said nothing about why they chose the creepy route.

/ But I think it's freaking awesome
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We did this three years ago. I can't find the Fark thread but TFA is here.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What kinda mirco-nutted person is scared of children's music?
Fark user imageView Full Size

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH!
*defecates & runs away*
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mary, Mary quite contrary
Trim that bush it's so damn hairy

Little Boy Blue...
He needed the money

-Andrew Dice Clay
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: What kinda mirco-nutted person is scared of children's music?
[Fark user image image 400x400]
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH!
*defecates & runs away*


No, seriously:

Wiggles - Point Your Finger (Puppets)
Youtube tVV4h38wnMI
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: My first thought was, "Who the hell would have a child singing an old nursery rhyme as their burglar alarm?"

My second thought was, "Actually, that's probably well creepy enough to be pretty effective."  I mean, if I was of a mind to break into a place and I suddenly heard a little girl's voice singing a creepy nursery rhyme, I'd probably want to scarper my ass out of there right quick, too.


Yup. I probably wouldn't come out from under the bed for a few days.

/"Are you my mummy?"
 
PvtStash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
just me, my peeve is when people use words inappropriately that they clearly do not understand the meaning of.


FTA (emphasis mine):

A spokesperson for the site said: "The sound is only supposed to act as a deterrent for opportunistic thieves that come onto our property, and it is designed only to be heard by people on our private land.


And yet clearly if they can hear it over there, it is DESIGNED to be heard that far away.
The fooking word you were needing to use was "intended"

And we are not speaking about an object (sense the design is genuinely irrelevant to the situaiotn of the volume setting you put it on), and you are a fooknut to have said it this way, as this about an event in the past, that's not "is," but "was."


as in

A spokesperson for the site said: "The sound is only supposed to act as a deterrent for opportunistic thieves that come onto our property, and it was intended only to be heard by people on our private land. Sorry, our bad.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Mary, Mary quite contrary
Trim that bush it's so damn hairy

Little Boy Blue...
He needed the money

-Andrew Dice Clay


Does, a dear, a female dear;
Ray, the guy that knocked her up. - ACD
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Hey Nurse!: Mary, Mary quite contrary
Trim that bush it's so damn hairy

Little Boy Blue...
He needed the money

-Andrew Dice Clay

Does, a dear, a female dear;
Ray, the guy that knocked her up. - ACD


Or, more fitting to TFA:
Little Miss Muffet sat on her tuffet,
Eating her curds and whey,
Along came a spider,
And sat beside her,
And said "What's in the bowl, biatch?"
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of course, they thought it was a ghost - cuz of course the idiots do.

It's not like we live in a world of tiny wireless devices that can attach to speakers or anything. 

People who believe in ghosts are so very very very VERY dim

/spiders are awesome though
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A spider you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What, again?

...Oh, no, it's just the Mirror recycling content.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
drdonks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Spiders, why did it have to be spiders?


Norman would agree.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Mary, Mary quite contrary
Trim that bush it's so damn hairy

Little Boy Blue...
He needed the money

-Andrew Dice Clay


Thanks for reminding me how unfunny ADC was.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
nearby Farthing Road


I read that w/o the "h" and though how unfortunate.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.