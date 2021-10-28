 Skip to content
(TMZ) Weeners Rising to the occasion
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
?
 
sandbar67 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a large-donged person, I am here to fully show my support for my small-donged friends

unzip ..... thud
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more about skill than size.
Or so I'm told.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird I didn't think TFG did rallies in LA
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: ?


I'm not interested to see if username checks out in person, but I would support contributing towards the costs of an independent investigation and report.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My penis is 3.2 inches but at least I'm ugly and broke
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they definitely have balls to do that. Maybe not so much dick, but certainly balls.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda hungry for a footlong now
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheesh, another alt-right rally?
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well why not...

Some have started promoting morbidly obese women as "sexy", so why not also claim that women LOVE it when they find a man with a 2" dick?

The majority of us will continue living in reality.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they talking small, like under 5 or 6 inches, whatever the average is, or micro penis, which is just a cruel happenstance?

Either way, if you've got a massive hog, an average willy, or a teeny tadger, it's not got anything to do with who you are as a person, mate. It's all random.

I stand beside those unfortunate souls who got the short end of the stick. Chin up, friends. I'm glad I'm not among you, to be honest, but I support you fully.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darth Funjamin: Sheesh, another alt-right rally?


Lots of cops, trump supporters, and men with "salt life" stickers on their lifted trucks in that crowd I'm betting.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Well why not...

Some have started promoting morbidly obese women as "sexy", so why not also claim that women LOVE it when they find a man with a 2" dick?

The majority of us will continue living in reality.


As a man with a tiny penis into large women, I'm okay with that. All the more for me.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x531]


c.tenor.comView Full Size


// from the New Girl episode "Micro"
// also, that guy is now Hawk in Titans
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: The Official Fark Cajun: Well why not...

Some have started promoting morbidly obese women as "sexy", so why not also claim that women LOVE it when they find a man with a 2" dick?

The majority of us will continue living in reality.

As a man with a tiny penis into large women, I'm okay with that. All the more for me.


Touché
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A police spokesperson referred to the event not as a demonstration, protest or rally, but as a "riot," because it was the shortest word he could think of to describe it.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Only You Can See This: 8 inches: ?

I'm not interested to see if username checks out in person, but I would support contributing towards the costs of an independent investigation and report.


Then YOUR username wouldn't check out.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's been support groups for micro-penis victims around for a long time, already.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't micropeen a result of being morbidly obese?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So there was a Total Fark Party in LA, hmm
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They were handing out cheap knockoffs of this to march spectators.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
that's a lot of small dick energy
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Isn't micropeen a result of being morbidly obese?


It's a result of Anaconda Malt Liquor
Black Dynamite - Anaconda Malt Liquor Conclusion Scene
Youtube 2PSueHOY-Jk
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Weird I didn't think TFG did rallies in LA


He sticks to smaller rallies at mycology conferences.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Isn't micropeen a result of being morbidly obese?


No.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Are they talking small, like under 5 or 6 inches, whatever the average is, or micro penis, which is just a cruel happenstance?

Either way, if you've got a massive hog, an average willy, or a teeny tadger, it's not got anything to do with who you are as a person, mate. It's all random.

I stand beside those unfortunate souls who got the short end of the stick. Chin up, friends. I'm glad I'm not among you, to be honest, but I support you fully.


The Meaning of Life (8/11) Movie CLIP - The Penis Song (1983) HD
Youtube kLNdMY1JlR0
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was assured by 20 Fingers that women don't want no short dick man.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I, for one, will be so glad when we as a society are over this "P.C." thing and those of us with large, handsome thingys are able to express ourselves and display them at home, in the workplace, at schools, churches, public parks and gatherings....
 
mute_ants
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Isn't micropeen a result of being morbidly obese?


I think that's reversed.
TinyPeen eats his feelings/shame/inadequacies, so becomes morbidly obese.  Now he has a more 'acceptable' reason to be forever alone.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For years I'm been ashamed at only being 9 inches, but through support of groups like this I've learned to accept my size and be proud for who I am.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I, for one, will be so glad when we as a society are over this "P.C." thing and those of us with large, handsome thingys are able to express ourselves and display them at home, in the workplace, at schools, churches, public parks and gatherings....


Careful, probation remember.  Oh and please close your curtains
 
i state your name
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Of course his name is Chad.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Isn't micropeen a result of being morbidly obese?


Not necessarily. Google Brett Favre's peen pics. He's surprisingly underwhelming.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: [Fark user image image 413x394]


So you have a pet rooster, set it down already
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sandbar67: As a large-donged person, I am here to fully show my support for my small-donged friends

unzip ..... thud



Guy at the urinal next to me (bragging): This water is cold!
Me:  And deep too!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope this is not against FARK rules. . .

Please buy my book!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
and if you think personality will make up for it....

Lily Allen | Not Fair (Official Video)
Youtube fUYaosyR4bE
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a grower, not a shower.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: and if you think personality will make up for it....

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fUYaosyR​4bE]


Definitley the cruelest of Lily allen's jabs-as-a-song. 
Still deeply funny
 
scobee1210
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I bet if it weren't for the pandemic's mask requirement, less than half of the participants would have stayed home.
 
