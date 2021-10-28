 Skip to content
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can pay around $150 for unlimited, year-round access to Six Flags, which includes parking and two meals a day," he explained. "If you time it right, you could eat both lunch and dinner there every day."

Difficulty: you have to go to Six Flags.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An annual pass that includes two meals a day sounds like a pretty good deal, actually.

Usually the annual passes are a gimmick to get people to come spend their money on the overpriced F&B more often.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "You can pay around $150 for unlimited, year-round access to Six Flags, which includes parking and two meals a day," he explained. "If you time it right, you could eat both lunch and dinner there every day."

Difficulty: you have to go to Six Flags.


Yeah, unless you live across the street from a Six Flags, the travel times and costs add up.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
His coworker spends 1500 a month eating out?  It's called learn to cook at home like regular people have done since always.  Jesus.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alphax: koder: "You can pay around $150 for unlimited, year-round access to Six Flags, which includes parking and two meals a day," he explained. "If you time it right, you could eat both lunch and dinner there every day."

Difficulty: you have to go to Six Flags.

Yeah, unless you live across the street from a Six Flags, the travel times and costs add up.


Pretty sure distance is not what they meant.
 
Miss Cellania
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In the original article, he explained that he started doing this because his office was across the street from Six Flags.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: His coworker spends 1500 a month eating out?


Not everyone can be satisfied with cheap escorts.
 
comrade
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I liked the story of the guy a few years ago somewhere in Asia that would buy a refundable first class ticket, eat in the lounge, cancel the ticket, then repeat.
 
padraig
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: His coworker spends 1500 a month eating out?  It's called learn to cook at home like regular people have done since always.  Jesus.


Yes. Constantly eating out is the main reason most young people are always pennyless before the end of the month.

There was a British reality show where young people who could not seem to manage their budget, even though they most of the time has a well-paying job, would have their parents look at their finances.
Invariably, those guys would get almost all their meals from done-in, take-out or delivery.
 
August11
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah. "One trick" headline leading to an ad for an amusement park. Well ok.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: His coworker spends 1500 a month eating out?  It's called learn to cook at home like regular people have done since always.  Jesus.


One thing that the housing crunch has done to the US is to normalize the no-kitchen apartment as potentially the only financially possible option for people to not live with 6 roomates in a major city.  Here in DC there are plenty of people turning their basements or just a room and a bathroom into these kinds of apartments.

That plus the rise of ghost kitchens and delivery apps has made it so that a college student or someone single and just starting out have probably been eating cafeteria food and takeout for so long, it doesn't occur to them to try and cook when they can literally have any type of food they want delivered and work more hours since they don't have to budget cooking/grocery shopping time.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He would have accelerated his savings by making sure he took his bathroom breaks at the park instead of buying toilet paper.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: An annual pass that includes two meals a day sounds like a pretty good deal, actually.

Usually the annual passes are a gimmick to get people to come spend their money on the overpriced F&B more often.


No joke, but the 2 free meals a day was the clincher for me! I live maybe 10 mins away from 6 Flags and I used to pick up my son from school and go to 6 Flags to basically eat.

Arriving around 4pm, we'd park right up front because most people are leaving, so all the lines for the rides are short. We'd ride one or two rollercoasters, grab a junk food dinner and head back home. It was great.

Come to think of it, they owe me some food! I also needed some place cheap to take a date and 6 Flags around Halloween is fun! Plus it's already paid for! Thanks for the reminder, Subby!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: His coworker spends 1500 a month eating out?  It's called learn to cook at home like regular people have done since always.  Jesus.


Lots of people don't have the free time to cook at home, what with commute time, overtime, etc.
 
PunGent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: His coworker spends 1500 a month eating out?  It's called learn to cook at home like regular people have done since always.  Jesus.


He had an unfair advantage with the whole loaves and fishes and water into wine thing.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PunGent: BlippityBleep: His coworker spends 1500 a month eating out?  It's called learn to cook at home like regular people have done since always.  Jesus.

He had an unfair advantage with the whole loaves and fishes and water into wine thing.


Jesus was a one trick pony. Notice that he never repeated any of his "miracles".
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
