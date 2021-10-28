 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   I think of all the education that I've missed, but then my homework was never quite like this   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, High school, Education, superintendent of anEastern Kentucky school district, part of Hazard High School, Teacher, board member, Aster Sizemore, Hazard High School Principal Donald  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Stubby not having felonious homework was a good thing. I saw the pictures.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
People aren't born knowing how to lap dance, you know. You have to learn somewhere. Would you have them learn how to give lap dances at home? That's sick!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"So that's how it is in their school district?"
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This wasn't homework.  It was stripclubwork.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
THIS IS THE WORLD REPUBLICANS WANT US TO LIVE IN!!!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: THIS IS THE WORLD REPUBLICANS WANT US TO LIVE IN!!!


And they already do.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I brought my pencil!

/IYKWIMAITYD
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

McGrits: I brought my pencil!

/IYKWIMAITYD


Which reminds of of a very old childhood joke involving a student named Deeper..
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Any chance that place needs a new school nurse? Asking for a friend.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 500x205] [View Full Size image _x_]

"So that's how it is in their school district?"


It's Kentucky. You would have been fine with the original quote there.
 
