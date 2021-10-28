 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Survey: Half of women experience discomfort with you. That's the plural you, Casanova   (independent.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Obvious, Sexual intercourse, per cent, Vaginal dryness, Woman, Vagina, Sexual arousal, Condom, Vaginal lubrication  
•       •       •

949 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hard to believe half of women have had sex in the back seat of a Volkswagen.

Still, they interviewed Ben Shapiro's wife, so they've got that going for them, which is nice.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half?
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Half?


Username checks out.  Well played
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hot.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With my magnum dong it's no surprise.  I suggest they learn to deal with it.
 
Creoena
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"And three in 10 women weren't even taught about the female anatomy. "

Goddamn you so much Alabama.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lower half or upper half?
 
phenn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Find you a man who gives good mouth.

Problem solved.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sooooooo lots and lots of foreplay, listen to your partner, and maybe don't start hammering away in the first ten minutes? farking your partner more or less the way they're farking you helps as well.

Of course this is fark and all of us are virgins so I just read this in a book.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Casanova is s woody shrub in the Spurge family & is extensively cultivated in tropical & subtropical regions.

Yeah, maybe I should have asked first before I put the spurge where I did.  Awkward.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Creoena: "And three in 10 women weren't even taught about the female anatomy. "

Goddamn you so much Alabama.


They'll pick up the essential tricks as they go, like douching with Mountain Dew to prevent pregnancy.

Yes, that's a thing.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Hard to believe half of women have had sex in the back seat of a Volkswagen.

Still, they interviewed Ben Shapiro's wife, so they've got that going for them, which is nice.


At the same time?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Creoena: "And three in 10 women weren't even taught about the female anatomy. "

Goddamn you so much Alabama.

They'll pick up the essential tricks as they go, like douching with Mountain Dew to prevent pregnancy.

Yes, that's a thing.


...wat
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Farking Clown Shoes: Hard to believe half of women have had sex in the back seat of a Volkswagen.

Still, they interviewed Ben Shapiro's wife, so they've got that going for them, which is nice.

At the same time?


Same time, but in different Volkswagens.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Creoena: "And three in 10 women weren't even taught about the female anatomy. "

Goddamn you so much Alabama.


Does that imply there isn't enough mansplaining about how baby is formed?
 
Creoena
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Creoena: "And three in 10 women weren't even taught about the female anatomy. "

Goddamn you so much Alabama.

They'll pick up the essential tricks as they go, like douching with Mountain Dew to prevent pregnancy.

Yes, that's a thing.


Dear god, it is.  A quick google search shows it (at least drinking it, anyway) goes back more than 20 years: https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/c​t​-xpm-2000-03-26-0003260022-story.html​.  I was in high school when this article came out and I had never heard it.

Also,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Creoena: "And three in 10 women weren't even taught about the female anatomy. "

Goddamn you so much Alabama.

Does that imply there isn't enough mansplaining about how baby is formed?


No.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phenn: Find you a man who gives good mouth.

Problem solved.


A gentleman never cums first.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess were even then
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Sooooooo lots and lots of foreplay, listen to your partner, and maybe don't start hammering away in the first ten minutes? farking your partner more or less the way they're farking you helps as well.

Of course this is fark and all of us are virgins so I just read this in a book.


You've never had young kids in the house, have you?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder if a part of it at least is that Women are propagandized to in the media, that Men are inherently dangerous creatures. Almost every woman I meet is what I call a "5 minute person". That meaning, that I meet someone who I find attractive and interesting, but I only get maybe 5 or 10 minutes of conversation with them before I have to move on to some other task or chore and never see them again. But if I try to do something like ask for a phone number to enable a longer conversation, I'm automatically disregarded as a creep, or one of those "dangerous" people. While I'm working I keep it all about the immediate business at at hand, and not pursuing anything further as it could cost me my job. I tried that once, all I did was ask her if she was seeing anyone and it damn near got me fired. Apparently, asking that basic question makes me a stalker or a potential rapist.

I don't go out to clubs, that scene got boring when I was in my mid-20's. I am not interested in sitting with someone and watching them down mixed drinks all night until I have to carry them out and drive them home, 2/3 of the way to passing out. If I mention that "hey, yer hitting that kinda hard ain'tcha?" that apparently makes me an asshole. It is also a good reason to never really interact with that person again. I seriously dislike drunks, even the ones in my own family. To me that means that the person is more interested in getting drunk than actually engaging in conversation.

I'm not interested in Church, not interested in going to restaurants three or four times every week, not interested in sports.

I quit trying to meet women 30 years ago. It's mostly a waste of my time and obviously theirs.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I cut the grass, fix the house and cars, do all the cooking, do the laundry and dishes, and give her my paychecks. The least she can do is be uncomfortable for 8 seconds a week.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, quit wiggling around like it's like a gear shift and maybe both of us can stop hurting.
 
AriadneN
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Creoena: "And three in 10 women weren't even taught about the female anatomy. "

Goddamn you so much Alabama.

They'll pick up the essential tricks as they go, like douching with Mountain Dew to prevent pregnancy.

Yes, that's a thing.


Is that before or after the Lysol?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People, it's not that difficult. Lube and foreplay. If it still hurts, consult a physician or check that you are using the right hole.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle: People, it's not that difficult. Lube and foreplay. If it still hurts, consult a physician or check that you are using the right hole.


There's a wrong hole?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Screaming Candle: People, it's not that difficult. Lube and foreplay. If it still hurts, consult a physician or check that you are using the right hole.

There's a wrong hole?


The internet doesn't think so. Even urethral sex is apparently possible.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: phenn: Find you a man who gives good mouth.

Problem solved.

A gentleman never cums first.


and may I remind you, I am no gentleman.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You gotta let the oven warm up before you slam your roast in there
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: omg bbq: Sooooooo lots and lots of foreplay, listen to your partner, and maybe don't start hammering away in the first ten minutes? farking your partner more or less the way they're farking you helps as well.

Of course this is fark and all of us are virgins so I just read this in a book.

You've never had young kids in the house, have you?


have a seat over there?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Communication is critical.

My SO wasn't used to a man asking her what she wanted and how she felt, which I thought strange, but she warmed up to it after a while and is a LOT more interested in our alone time.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AriadneN: aagrajag: Creoena: "And three in 10 women weren't even taught about the female anatomy. "

Goddamn you so much Alabama.

They'll pick up the essential tricks as they go, like douching with Mountain Dew to prevent pregnancy.

Yes, that's a thing.

Is that before or after the Lysol?

[Fark user image 347x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Screaming Candle: People, it's not that difficult. Lube and foreplay. If it still hurts, consult a physician or check that you are using the right hole.

There's a wrong hole?


If she says it's the wrong hole, it's the wrong hole.  Ask first.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, silly subby - no one cares about us women.

Not our feelings, not our physical health, not our safety, not our [character count exceeds Fark limits]....
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.