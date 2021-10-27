 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   A relaxing ride with grandma   (twitter.com)
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not my Grandmas, even my crazy one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Senile agitation? It's more likely than you think.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reminds me of the joke...

I hope to die in my sleep like my grandma. Not choking on my own phlegm like a typical covid patient
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She seems nice...r than my own grandma believe it or not.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why Sanka exists
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Never a Vulcan around when you need one.

Star Trek IV - Spock Vulcan Nerve Pinch on bus punk
Youtube prH9RyFX4SM
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was this filmed minutes before she smashed into a farm stand or restaurant?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She looks like the secret love child of Isaac Asimov and the Wicked Witch of the West.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. I'm worried for the kids who trick or treat at her house this weekend
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Notabunny: Wow. I'm worried for the kids who trick or treat at her house shopping cart this weekend

ftfy
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Notabunny: Wow. I'm worried for the kids who trick or treat at her house this weekend


Fox News probably has her terrified that the kids carry socializim cooties and they they are gonna steal her dentures to pay for abortions for terrorists
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, that's just a New Jersey mating call.

Grandma needs to get some.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sleeper hold.

/or a tranquilizer dart
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Save us Billy Crystal and Danny Devito both are our only hopes
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She seems nice.

Also,her husband must have been in the military.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Notabunny: Wow. I'm worried for the kids who trick or treat at her house this weekend

Fox News probably has her terrified that the kids carry socializim cooties and they they are gonna steal her dentures to pay for abortions for terrorists


And they'll have the exclusive interview for you, Thursday on Hannity.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
if someone invades my personal space screaming at me I would punch them. that is the definition of threatening behavior. and yeah, I could probably drop that old lady like a bad habit.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rick and Morty: Personal Space
Youtube Bm5OVg50swY
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Senile agitation? It's more likely than you think.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lighten up Francine...
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Senile agitation? It's more likely than you think.


Both of my parents hit 75 and are now thinking they remember more than i do. They do not.
 
