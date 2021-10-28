 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 10 Albany)   State worker mistakenly thinks there's such a thing as "Bring Your Drugs and a Scale To Work Day"   (news10.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Tejuan D. Carter, United States, State Police, United Kingdom, Criminal justice, Albany City Court, Interstate 87, Sheriff  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 8:44 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Difficulty not a cop.
 
camarugala
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What I was working with the courts here, we have one of the therapist for the drug accountability court do this exact same thing, even the same drug. She ended up doing it right in front of the drug accountability court judge.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was walking down the road the other day when I saw a crew on the side of the road. One guy dug a hole, another filled it back in and another watered the area. This went on 4 or 5 times until I walked up and asked. They said the guy who planted the trees was absent today.
 
Creoena
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every day is "Bring Your Drugs and a Scale To Work Day" when you work from home, Subby.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You guys don't have casual meth Mondays?
 
almejita
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The feeling when you first notice that your shiat is no longer there.....

I have no idea, of course, but I bet it is uncomfortable.  Allegedly.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

camarugala: What I was working with the courts here, we have one of the therapist for the drug accountability court do this exact same thing, even the same drug. She ended up doing it right in front of the drug accountability court judge.


I had to work a death case where the counselor was found dead outside the door of her rehab center. 

As to TFA-even if this employee is convicted, he might not get fired under NYS employee rules.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only users lose drugs.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In the town I live in, one of the DPW mechanics got busted doing coke at his station a few years ago.  HIs reply?  "I didn't know I couldn't do coke on the job."
 
JRoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What ever happened to the good 'ol American work ethic? You get high then GO to work, you don't get high AT work. Except for maybe at lunch once in awhile.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mufhugger: You guys don't have casual meth Mondays?


Fentanyl Fridays.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

talkertopc: mufhugger: You guys don't have casual meth Mondays?

Fentanyl Fridays.


THC Thursdays
Molly Mondays
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Boss I gotta take some stuff home.
 
almejita
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: talkertopc: mufhugger: You guys don't have casual meth Mondays?

Fentanyl Fridays.

THC Thursdays
Molly Mondays


I just mix them all together in a pot like gumbo.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.