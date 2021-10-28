 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   British women tired of getting stuck at nightclubs   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Brighton and Hove, Boycott, City status in the United Kingdom, Date rape drug, Brighton, Montgomery Bus Boycott, Rape, university cities  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 8:18 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA...said there have been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across the U.K., and 24 reports of people being injected while on nights out.

I haven't seen a number that startling and depressing since I stepped on the scale.  That means the actual number is likely exponentially higher since some were ashamed or didn't even realize it happened.

I also doubt these guys are going out to the clubs alone.  So their mates are OK with them drugging and raping the woman they drag back to the flat?  I can't fathom how that behavior gets normalized among young men.

What happened to the good ole' days when you used promises you never intended to keep and begging in order to woo a woman?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what happens seconds after one guy says to another "The girls aren't here because you're being a bastard?"

The bouncers at the UK clubs tend to know who is involved.  Since clubs operate on the model of "The dance music brings the girls.  The girls bring in the boys.  The boys spend big on the booze." Having the girls not show up is going to be a problem they will have address.

From what I've heard, the UK clubs will get very primitive on jerks.  A friend was at London a mostly gay club when some guy was putting his hand where it didn't belong.  She grabbed the guy and got the attention of some of her friends who grabbed the guy and bouncers had the creep in the back area very quickly. The cops were called and the police woman interviewing my friend said there had been several complaints of the idiot but none filed a formal complain.  She said she would if the music was stopped while he was lead out through the front door.  The cop said they couldn't ask the club to do that and the head bouncer said he would make it happen.  The guy did the perp walk followed by a spotlight.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: An online petition calling for nightclubs to be required to thoroughly search people on entry has garnered almost 170,000 signatures.

You'll never be able to search people thoroughly enough to find what they're using to spike drinks. That would be prison level searching, and even that tends to miss things.

I mean, if that's your fetish, fine, but it's not going to solve the problem.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a bunch of pricks.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, the ones spiking you with scopolamine are probably just trying to get you to clean out your account at the ATM.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: FTFA: An online petition calling for nightclubs to be required to thoroughly search people on entry has garnered almost 170,000 signatures.

You'll never be able to search people thoroughly enough to find what they're using to spike drinks. That would be prison level searching, and even that tends to miss things.

I mean, if that's your fetish, fine, but it's not going to solve the problem.


They could use TSA agents. Those guys are so effective, zero planes have been brought down by exploding shoes or shampoo bottles since they started groping people.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The National Police Chiefs' Council said there have been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across the U.K., and 24 reports of people being injected while on nights out.

So 0 confirmed reports of someone getting drugged with needles in the middle of a club. That's urban legend shiat.
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Somebody always talks.
It might be 3-5 years later, but somehow, someone will find out.

And you will get caught.
And your family will be ashamed.

Don't be an asshole. Just behave.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Incels
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I remember when this was a huge problem here and when I was working at clubs I always had to keep an eye on the ladies I was working with. I did have a few sips of a drink that had been spiked by some guys that gave it to one of the ladies I worked with I felt like garbage she got knocked out. She did end up going to the hospital and it was confirmed what happened to her. The next time we saw the guy he was roughly escorted out by the bouncers, they have had a rash of girls drinks getting spiked and were trying to find who was doing it. Sucks that ladies can't even feel safe in a place where they are supposed to have fun and relax.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Betting this is bullshiat.  Who has spare drugs that effective with a tiny instant prick? Moreover what  magical drug is that effective?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA...said there have been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across the U.K., and 24 reports of people being injected while on nights out.

I haven't seen a number that startling and depressing since I stepped on the scale.  That means the actual number is likely exponentially higher since some were ashamed or didn't even realize it happened.

I also doubt these guys are going out to the clubs alone.  So their mates are OK with them drugging and raping the woman they drag back to the flat?  I can't fathom how that behavior gets normalized among young men.

What happened to the good ole' days when you used promises you never intended to keep and begging in order to woo a woman?


Women started saying no.  That's what happened.

So men are now doing this.

🤬
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
jfc I really hate people sometimes.  :/
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Spiking?
persephonemagazine.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My step son, and his date, were both dosed not too long ago at a bar on Long Island. They left their drinks unattended. Thankfully, one of the friends they were with noticed the symptoms and took them both home safely.

From what I understand, neither the step-son or his GF couldn't remember what had happened.

Very scary stuff.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have a (male) coworker who was spiked in Croatia (a complete shiathole). He made gthe mistake of ordering a cocktail instead of something in a bottle he could watch them open.

He woke up in his hotel room missing his cash, wallet, credit cards, laptop, and cell phone.

/Not in a bathtub full of ice at least
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

groppet: I remember when this was a huge problem here and when I was working at clubs I always had to keep an eye on the ladies I was working with. I did have a few sips of a drink that had been spiked by some guys that gave it to one of the ladies I worked with I felt like garbage she got knocked out. She did end up going to the hospital and it was confirmed what happened to her. The next time we saw the guy he was roughly escorted out by the bouncers, they have had a rash of girls drinks getting spiked and were trying to find who was doing it. Sucks that ladies can't even feel safe in a place where they are supposed to have fun and relax.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The idea of people being stabbed with needles at clubs seemed unlikely so I looked into it:  https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbea​t-5899​4755

TLDR:  Women are claiming that the reason they passed out, etc. was because they were poked with needles.  No one has been caught/arrested doing it or with needles.  Many doctors say it's unlikely to be unnoticed or to cause an effect without being noticed.  Other doctors say it is possible.  All agree that it would be easier to just spike a drink.  Cops are saying they're taking the reports seriously and are on the lookout.
 
Whorley
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Horrific. And this from the country under attack from child grooming gangs.

Interestingly, I've never heard about this being a hazard of nightlife in Budapest, Prague, Zurich, or Warsaw.

What has Great Britain done to get themselves into this state of affairs?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: groppet: I remember when this was a huge problem here and when I was working at clubs I always had to keep an eye on the ladies I was working with. I did have a few sips of a drink that had been spiked by some guys that gave it to one of the ladies I worked with I felt like garbage she got knocked out. She did end up going to the hospital and it was confirmed what happened to her. The next time we saw the guy he was roughly escorted out by the bouncers, they have had a rash of girls drinks getting spiked and were trying to find who was doing it. Sucks that ladies can't even feel safe in a place where they are supposed to have fun and relax.


Sorry, I meant to say that quite a few men feel that any woman who shows her face in a club means that she is there for one purpose only: to get laid.  It couldn't possibly mean that she just wants to dance and have fun and hang out with her friends.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Whorley: Horrific. And this from the country under attack from child grooming gangs.

Interestingly, I've never heard about this being a hazard of nightlife in Budapest, Prague, Zurich, or Warsaw.

What has Great Britain done to get themselves into this state of affairs?


"I DA WINNAH!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
marsoft
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: FTFA: An online petition calling for nightclubs to be required to thoroughly search people on entry has garnered almost 170,000 signatures.

You'll never be able to search people thoroughly enough to find what they're using to spike drinks. That would be prison level searching, and even that tends to miss things.

I mean, if that's your fetish, fine, but it's not going to solve the problem.


Women got smart to the whole slipping something into their drinks thing, so these assholes graduated to injecting them instead.  Yeah, the new spiking is jabbing someone with a dirty needle full of whatever date rape drug they could find.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Whorley: Interestingly, I've never heard about this being a hazard of nightlife in Budapest, Prague, Zurich, or Warsaw.


Probably because you don't read Hungarian, Czech, or Polish. Nobody goes clubbing in Zurich*.

*this is probably not true, but, ugh, the bars are bad enough
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Vigilante vaxxers?
 
natgod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I have a (male) coworker who was spiked in Croatia (a complete shiathole).


Visiting Croatia is one of the best trips I've been on and that country is stunningly beautiful.
I don't have anything relevant to the thread to add. I just wanted to offer an opposing anecdote.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The National Police Chiefs' Council said there have been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across the U.K., and 24 reports of people being injected while on nights out.

So 0 confirmed reports of someone getting drugged with needles in the middle of a club. That's urban legend shiat.


Am I missing something? You literally had a sentence right before your statement that states 24 reports.

Are you getting semantic about it and using "confirmed" as a weasel word?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: HotWingConspiracy: The National Police Chiefs' Council said there have been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across the U.K., and 24 reports of people being injected while on nights out.

So 0 confirmed reports of someone getting drugged with needles in the middle of a club. That's urban legend shiat.

Am I missing something? You literally had a sentence right before your statement that states 24 reports.

Are you getting semantic about it and using "confirmed" as a weasel word?


Confirmed isn't a weasel word, it was included for the CONFIRMED reports for a reason. Nobody got stuck with a needle.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.