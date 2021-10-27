 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Man aquitted of trespassing for living in an airport terminal. Tom Hanks unavailable for comment   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex
What about the other Spirit passengers?
 
iron de havilland
The Terminal was inspired by actual events, subby.

The film is partially inspired by the true story of the 18-year stay of Mehran Karimi Nasseri in Terminal 1 of Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, France, from 1988 to 2006.
 
Sim Tree
Note that "The terminal" was released in 2004, a year and a half before they let him go. The real life prisoner was still trapped in the terminal when that movie came out.

The buzz around that movie set up so much bad press that they looked bad on television and *finally* let him go completely as a result of that movie. If that movie hadn't come out, he would probably still be there.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
He was free to go far earlier, he stayed because he was mentally ill
Someone did a documentary on it
 
Any Pie Left
"I am... unacceptable" is a quote my wife and I still drop on a  regular basis.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
I could see a person getting institutionalized after staying at an airport for several years.
 
LordOfThePings
Ah, quit it.
 
dywed88
Of course he also had offers to live in France or Belgium since at least 1995 but refused to go anywhere other than Britain. Until medical issues force him to leave the airport and accept living in France.
 
spanarkelspinner
Well when you abruptly cancel connecting flights offering vouchers to nearby hotels passengers can't afford these sort of things happen
 
Superjoe
Maybe it was just a mental hospital in disguise as an airport.

Jesus, am I high.
 
