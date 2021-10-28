 Skip to content
 
(Some Morans)   Antivaxers try to crash a school board meeting but find out they're half an hour late, and that it was being held via Zoom   (guelphtoday.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
*fully vaccinated deep breath*
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

The other protestors gathered outside the window and held up signs that read, "This is not okay. The jab will not make a better player,"

Which is not the, uh, point.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just like no one was arrested for entering the capital because their taxes pay for it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
news: Kid have to take medicine
dumbfark: NO! I HATE METSIN! YUCKYYYYY
dumbfark 2: Yucky AND POINTY! Metsin Ouchie!
dumbfark Sr: WE MUST STOP POINTY OUCH METSIN for KIDS
All dumbfarks: To the dumbfarkMOBILE!
 
xCh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder how much better the world would be if these idiots put their energy into helping others instead of being attention wasting losers.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
By Grabthar's Hammer, I declare revolution!!1!
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've just started ignoring those morons.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trumpers lose again.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Leave our kids alone?

Roger Waters is quite vociferous about Trump's failure to manage the Covid outbreak and he calls lockdowns a necessary evil.

I can't find anything specific about his thoughts on vaccinations, but my bet is he will tell you if you don't get vaccinated, you can't have any pudding. How can you have any pudding if you don't get vaccinated?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's par for the level of informed I'd expect for that crowd.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can always count on the dumbass contingent of society to be as predictable as the tides.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The type of parent to protest here is the type of player who complains their precious baby isn't playing. I had a parent complain that when she called me to ask why her son wasn't starting I told her his work ethic and lack of ability made me rue my decision to accept him into the squad at all.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The son come s home and tells his mother that he can't play volleyball if he is not vaccinated. Her response was that it didn't make any sense. Well it makes sense to most Americans who don't want a deadly virus to kills their kids.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"This is public property," Oliver told the group. "They have no right to deny us being here because we pay for it through our taxes. We can go inside. There is nothing they can do. They can call police and the police can say you've got to leave."

Sure, sure. Your taxes pay for the White House too. Go try camping out on the lawn there. Go ahead, I'll wait.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
D'oh!

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, it's the thought that counts.

Too bad no thought was involved.
 
BigChad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do they have an idea how many immunizations, I mean vaccines, their crotch fruit were required to have to step foot into that school???
 
