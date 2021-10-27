 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Iowa Capital Dispatch)   Church: You say "ayahuasca," we say "Iowaska." IRS: Let's call the whole thing off   (iowacapitaldispatch.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Controlled Substances Act, Drug Enforcement Administration, Anabolic steroid, use of ayahuasca, U.S. District Court, religious ceremonies, court filings, Des Moines  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2021 at 9:40 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bring to a festering boil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "an organ that no one speaks about at school or in private" and which is "secretly protected in the geometric center of your skull."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But hallucinogens are the only way religion ever worked. All religions.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Elements of those plants have powerful hallucinogenic properties, which the church says can be used to awaken "the Third Eye" of its followers.

These cats must be living a semi charmed kind of life.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If they think the IRS will accept this pathetic excuse for a religious exemption, they must be on drugs.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TOOL - Third Eye (Audio)
Youtube 51fcG3sxvII
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: If they think the IRS will accept this pathetic excuse for a religious exemption, they must be on drugs.


The head of the IRS is a Trumper, so they might accept it.
Depends on any other reason they might have to go after these guys.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I partook a few times in Costa Rica with a great guide. I haven't done drugs in quite some time and normally stayed away from hallucinogens. Ayahuasca is one I would do again.

Are there any federally controlled substances that are exempted for religious purposes? I know peyote can be used in Native American ceremonies, but the reservation laws are their own thing.

How was this church even getting the stuff through customs? If there are trafficking charges coming down the pipe, they'll have bigger problems than their tax exempt status.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bring to a festering boil: FTA: "an organ that no one speaks about at school or in private" and which is "secretly protected in the geometric center of your skull."

[Fark user image 850x704]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Third Eye
Youtube cJTXC9-4lN0
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: If they think the IRS will accept this pathetic excuse for a religious exemption, they must be on drugs.


Yes, religious exemptions are supposed to be used for important things like discrimination against gays, hating trans people, deciding which birth control your employees can take, getting vaccinated, learning sex ed, paying taxes, participating in social security, providing health care to your children, firing unwed mothers, letting lesbians adopt children, and wearing masks.  There weren't supposed to be used for those weird brown people religions.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mofa: But hallucinogens are the only way religion ever worked. All religions.


And most hallucinogens are freaking awesome therefore religions are...wait...what?!
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bring to a festering boil: FTA: "an organ that no one speaks about at school or in private" and which is "secretly protected in the geometric center of your skull."

[Fark user image image 850x704]


I saw that movie.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
BurghDude
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tax all churches.

End this nonsense of religious exemption from taxation.

Don't even get me started on "those substances are bad, and you can't have them!" from chuckholes in power who quaff their Dewar's while burning through their second pack of Marlboros for the day....
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kentucky Ayahuasca - VICE TV
video-images.vice.comView Full Size

it's super weird to me that if a state is far right enough it seems to begin in some ways to bend so far it loops around over backwards toward individual liberties.  in some ways.  i guess that's what libertarians want to think being libertarian is about, i don't know.  these people would never see daylight again if they said "c'mon down to fun-time mind expansion camp and we'll teach you to say "damn the man!""  but because they are extremely careful to identify always as religious fanatics- which they may sincerely be for all i know,- then their religious freedom to lead guided meditations, by stoning seekers of personal truth to their vomit crusted gills, is protected.  and eff it, good for them.  i never knew it was a 'thing' of any size in other states, but i'm not surprised, and i'm not surprised that the laws vary widely.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.