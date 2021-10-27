 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Woman isn't informed that painters would be working on her high-rise, so she... makes it to Fark   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If she was a white lady in the US they would drop all charges, I would like to see her do all twenty years.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, there are about 1,000,000 Karens in Thailand with even more in Burma.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, if I saw a rope way up on the side of a building, I'd sure as hell cut it, figuring nothing bad would happen.  So I get where she's coming from.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, that Marjorie Taylor Greene sure gets around.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
World's Greatest Life Hack. Don't build your self up, tear others around you down.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's see if she actually has as much privilege as she thinks she does.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, so they were lowered from the 32nd floor, reached the 30th floor, how does a lady on floor 21 cutting their rope affect them, and how did they go down to the 26th floor to get back inside if their rope was broken?
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ceiling Pirates aren't a real thing.

Arrr are they?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She sounds nice.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey lady, cut us a little slack here!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nytmare: Wait, so they were lowered from the 32nd floor, reached the 30th floor, how does a lady on floor 21 cutting their rope affect them, and how did they go down to the 26th floor to get back inside if their rope was broken?


I would also like to know.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: "After the police showed her the CCTV footage and the forensic evidence, she confessed but denied any intention to kill the workers."

I really want to know what, exactly, she thought would happen after cutting their support rope. That their rescue jetpacks would kick in? That they'd land on an emergency trampoline at the base of the building?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nytmare: Wait, so they were lowered from the 32nd floor, reached the 30th floor, how does a lady on floor 21 cutting their rope affect them, and how did they go down to the 26th floor to get back inside if their rope was broken?


I'm pretty sure this was the LSAT question that cut my score by about 20 percentage points.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. My cousin worked on high rises, and that's a serious threat to the life of workers.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: Wait, so they were lowered from the 32nd floor, reached the 30th floor, how does a lady on floor 21 cutting their rope affect them, and how did they go down to the 26th floor to get back inside if their rope was broken?


Having a cut end of rope dangling 200ft above the ground probably isn't ideal for safety if your rigging slips. Or maybe they were tied off to something on the ground for some lateral stability so they don't swing back and forth while they're working.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Master of suspension

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: FTA: "After the police showed her the CCTV footage and the forensic evidence, she confessed but denied any intention to kill the workers."

I really want to know what, exactly, she thought would happen after cutting their support rope. That their rescue jetpacks would kick in? That they'd land on an emergency trampoline at the base of the building?


She was

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just a Disney fan
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've heard that some women can be very temperamental when they have the painters in.
 
