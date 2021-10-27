 Skip to content
I have a complete guide that will tell an aspiring writer exactly how to finish their novel, or at least I will, as soon as I can finish writing it. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, pending completion edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, that headline made more sense in my head before I typed it out. At least I finished it, which is something. I actually have finished three novels at this point, if by 'finished' you mean 'abandoned and moved on' because novels are never really finished, you just force yourself to stop rewriting them after a while. So I guess I'm really not the right person to tell anyone how to finish anything. Huh.

In other partial completion news, we have a Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

At this point, first pass edits on all submissions have been completed. If you submitted an entry to this year's anthology, check your inbox! We need to get your bio blurb and any final edits to your stories in before November 12, which is admittedly a semi-arbitrary deadline but it gives me time to put the final package together. There's a great deal of dark magic that goes into getting the manuscript ready for Amazon which takes time, specifically the ritual sacrifices needed to make the table of contents links work in Scrivener.

Writing question of the week!

How do you know when a story is done? At what point do you put the pen down, cover up the typewriter, or turn off the computer?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For me, it's when I am more likely to break something than to fix something.

I think it was George Lucas who said "Projects are never completed. They are simply abandoned at some point."
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can someone please help me find a link to the epic trapped in chair thread
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GallantPelham: Can someone please help me find a link to the epic trapped in chair thread


https://www.fark.com/comments/2018473​/​Im-stuck-to-my-chair-Im-so-very-scared​-Help-Details-In-thread
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How to write a story real good. Start and the beginning, add  a chunk of middle  stuff, and end at the ending.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remember reading The Day Of The Triffids and that just.... stops. They get somewhere and the narrator says "Here our story joins so and so's story" and that's it. There is no ending.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: For me, it's when I am more likely to break something than to fix something.

I think it was George Lucas who said "Projects are never completed. They are simply abandoned at some point."


The original (probably possibly):

"A poem is never finished; it is only abandoned."
~ Paul Valéry, paraphrased by W. H. Auden
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Onko tämä hyvä alku?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was a Fark and Corny night ...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
According to Douglas Adams (who habitually missed deadlines), the secret is sandwiches and frequent baths.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I found the screen writing course on Amazon's Signature Great Courses (Screenwriting 101: Mastering the Art of Story) addicting.   It is art, seen through the eyes of a Shakespeare dude who's a neural biologist with a Yale PhD in English, and quite a few produced TV and film titles.

One lecture explains how "Game of Thrones" - the Pilot bombed the first time around.  They followed the chronology of the novel.  Boring for TV.  The rewrite changed everything.  GOT used focus groups to calm the accountants and bankers.

The major technique in the course for film, TV comedy, procedural crime, sitcom writing is to move backward from the ending once you have prepared.  Even if you never touch another key on the keyboard, your experience of screen media will be transformed.
 
WhiskeyTango
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For me it's done when I get tired of editing it and either ship it out to publishers or publish it myself.
 
red5ish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Novels that end with all the loose ends tied up and all the problems solved can be cloying. Certain types of stories, such as 'who done its' require such an ending, but satisfying conclusions are rare in the real world. End a novel when you feel you have told the reader enough but not everything. Find a smart and ruthless editor that you trust.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, I just had an article get completed by somebody else, without my knowing. And I think they "borrowed" my research while doing so.

Frank Herbert wrote for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat for four years before he wrote Dune and became famous. I compiled all his articles from microfilm, 140 articles and another 200 sets of photos, and made a detailed list of each category. I gave a copy of this index to the editor who oversaw my internship, and he called it a very impressive set of research.

A couple months ago, anticipating the film release, I pitched that same editor my article idea, which includes books he wrote mentioning Santa Rosa, such as The Santaroga Barrier. He finally got back to me, and said a couple other departments might be more suited for that article, and he gave me their emails. He said he had already talked to his colleagues about it. When I emailed them, I mentioned that the other editor had referred me to them. I never heard back.

Yesterday, because the movie just came out, the newspaper ran a real quick article about how Frank Herbert used to write for them. It was short and sparse on details, but it mentioned a detail which only exists in my research.

The Press Democrat writer quotes an editorial he wrote, about there being two Frank Herberts, one of whom had just moved away when the author moved to town. This caused great confusion by people looking him up in the phone book, wanting to talk to the REAL Frank Herbert. The PD writer added that the other Herbert had moved to Eureka, which was not in the editorial FH wrote. In was in my independent research, and I had spent a long, long, time reading the old social pages until I found the snippet saying he had moved to Eureka. I dug for that specific detail for a long, long time.

A throwaway detail, really. But it shows she used MY notes to write her article, without citing it. The fact that I was an intern when I did all that research, and she got paid to "scoop" my article, irritates me on a professional level as well.

That article seemed lazy, too. And whoever wrote it didn't know that much about him or his books - one of which was named after that town.

I couldn't find her email on break, I'll contact her later and ask her if she accidentally plagiarized me.

I'm curious for advice what to do.
Serious suggestions are also appreciated.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Finish? I recognize the term, but do not understand it in the context of writing.

I generally start out with a rough idea about what the story should cover, usually including a rough idea of how it ought to end. That bit often gets written first- or at least fairly early in the project- and then I fill in the "how we get there" bits in between the beginning and end. My problem usually falls in the huge middle bit, where I keep cramming more and more useless exposition, followed by adding bits to the beginning to lay the foundation for the useless exposition, which requires more useless exposition. Lather, rinse, and repeat a few dozen times, and I end up cutting five or six thousand words from a story to fit the ten-K word limit.

I started writing what I thought would be a short detective story- which is currently running north of 60K words. I can't decide if I want to continue as a novel or start cutting out useful bits to re-write as stand-alone short stories.
 
