 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Naval Institute)   Navy claims that object hit by nuke submarine is still a mystery. China accuses U.S. of bigger cover-up than JFK, Roswell, Bigfoot and the moon landings combined   (news.usni.org) divider line
40
    More: Followup, United States Navy, Submarine, forward section of USS Connecticut, Navy, South China Sea, powerful attack submarines, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, repair assessments  
•       •       •

683 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It was just an Unidentified Sunken Object. Probably Nessie giving Yeti a ride home in her sub after the cryptid currency summit.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Is the US military trying to find its Gulf of Tonken incident?
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: It was just an Unidentified Sunken Object. Probably Nessie giving Yeti a ride home in her sub after the cryptid currency summit.


HERETIC!

IA IA PH'NGLUI MGLW'NAFH CTHULHU R'LYEH WGAH'NAGL FHTAGN

!sTuDy It OuT!
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: It was just an Unidentified Sunken Object. Probably Nessie giving Yeti a ride home in her sub after the cryptid currency summit.


Or China's building islands again.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It hit the country of Taiwan, but since we aren't allowed to talk about the country of Taiwan to China, we can't really tell them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark the Chinese government.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark the Chinese government.


No thanks.

I'm not into guys who insist on world domination
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If China knows what we hit, they are free to tell the world.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shipping container.

China's has no idea what it was - they're just trying to score points.

/SSDD
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
obviously an underwater UFO. A USO
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forums.terraria.orgView Full Size


You better have insurance!!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The South China Sea, according to China, is like a hurricane path map according to Trump
 
JuicePats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark is China to demand we tell them jackshiat?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wants to talk about Godzilla, but you will need repairs if you bump into him.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China plays the long game. We can't think past dinner.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Jake Havechek: Fark the Chinese government.

No thanks.

I'm not into guys who insist on world domination


Yes you are.  I'd even let them pull my hair.
Wait, that means i am into ... ugh.  This just got confusing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark China.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Nobody wants to talk about Godzilla, but you will need repairs if you bump into him.


Could have been Elma.
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US: "Our boat hit something."

China: "Tell us more."

US: " ... what more do you want to know? We think it was an underwater mountain. It happens."

China: "You're covering something up."

US: "What? Where our boat was? We told you that. That it hit something? We told you that, too. If it was something of yours we hit, you tell us."

China: " ... never mind. But you're covering up something."

US: [shakes head, frowns, walks away]
 
kuchikirukia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is questionable.  First off, it it was a seamount then it would be expected the sub would not survive unless it was travelling at nearly no speed whatsoever.  A sub is strong against the even pressure of water, it's not built to ram into things.  A Seawolf is pretty massive, so if there was any speed to it, it would've crushed itself.
Also, when we're not doing anything shady we tend to scream it to the world:  "PROCEDURES WERE NOT FOLLOWED.  THIS IS A TEACHING MOMENT.  SAFETY REGULATIONS ARE WRITTEN IN BLOOD."
Here it's just, "It ran into 'something'."  How do we not know what that 'something' was?
My gut feeling is that we do know what it was, it was ours, and it's something we don't want to talk about because it was a blatantly aggressive act against China.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, I guess I know LeBron's Fark handle.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
d2ycltig8jwwee.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fun fact: The Apollo 10 mission was supposed to be the fake moon landing, but due to a comedy of errors and various technical difficulties, the soundstage ended up on the moon. Apollo 11 and 12 were emergency missions to rescue the film crew, and Apollo 13 was the mission to recover the cameras and boom mics.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: It was just an Unidentified Sunken Object. Probably Nessie giving Yeti a ride home in her sub after the cryptid currency summit.


If it was a USO, then we both know that Bob Hope was somehow involved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Connecticut struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region," PACFLEET said on Oct. 7.

"The Chinese side has repeatedly expressed grave concerns over the matter and asked the U.S. side to make clarifications," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday."We have seen nothing but a brief and vague statement issued by the U.S. military with procrastination, and a confirmation by a so-called informant that the incident did happen in the South China Sea. Such an irresponsible, cagey practice gives regional countries and the international community every reason to question the truth of the incident and the intention of the U.S."

It is none of your farking business, China.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kuchikirukia: It is questionable.  First off, it it was a seamount then it would be expected the sub would not survive unless it was travelling at nearly no speed whatsoever.  A sub is strong against the even pressure of water, it's not built to ram into things.  A Seawolf is pretty massive, so if there was any speed to it, it would've crushed itself.
Also, when we're not doing anything shady we tend to scream it to the world:  "PROCEDURES WERE NOT FOLLOWED.  THIS IS A TEACHING MOMENT.  SAFETY REGULATIONS ARE WRITTEN IN BLOOD."
Here it's just, "It ran into 'something'."  How do we not know what that 'something' was?
My gut feeling is that we do know what it was, it was ours, and it's something we don't want to talk about because it was a blatantly aggressive act against China.


Actually, they are tough enough to hit a seamount and survive. The USS San Francisco hit one back in 2005. It survived and was traveling at flank speed (in excess of 30 knots).
 
jackandwater
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's something out there.
 
Nexzus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [d2ycltig8jwwee.cloudfront.net image 635x390]


Still waiting on a decent release of that movie. AFAIK, the only release is now nearly 20 years old, and was transferred in glorious letterbox.
 
EsqueletoAtheist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yep. My bet is on a shipping container.
If I understand correctly, these things are just all over the planet now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kuchikirukia: It is questionable.  First off, it it was a seamount then it would be expected the sub would not survive unless it was travelling at nearly no speed whatsoever.  A sub is strong against the even pressure of water, it's not built to ram into things.  A Seawolf is pretty massive, so if there was any speed to it, it would've crushed itself.
Also, when we're not doing anything shady we tend to scream it to the world:  "PROCEDURES WERE NOT FOLLOWED.  THIS IS A TEACHING MOMENT.  SAFETY REGULATIONS ARE WRITTEN IN BLOOD."
Here it's just, "It ran into 'something'."  How do we not know what that 'something' was?
My gut feeling is that we do know what it was, it was ours, and it's something we don't want to talk about because it was a blatantly aggressive act against China.


Here is the biggest issue, we know what it hit at this point even if they aren't publicly telling us.  If it was a terrain feature, then we know that from an examination of the impact zone.  Now we may not want to say that explicitly given if it hit a seamount at a depth, then that gives operational information about how deep our subs can operate. If it was a shipping container, they know from the shape of the impact and potential debris.  If it was a whale, Godzilla, Cthulhu, then we probably know that as well based upon the debris. I think it is somewhat telling that the Captain hasn't be relieved of command yet (at least I haven't seen him being relieved), so it may not have been something he could prevent from hazarding his ship (floating object, uncharted mountain) but it won't be good for his career.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
USA trespassed and people are literally blaming China.  Why are you giving so much free mental real estate to the Chinese?  Those pristine, empty fields should be reserved for protesting CRT.

Our navy can't stop posting L's to the Chinese. Blame goes right on the Navy.  Cry for more budget, losers.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
earthwindow.comView Full Size


Ya mind watchin' where yer goin', mate?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I will say, China is one of those countries which will sometimes make their tells visible.

They may be trying to make such accusations because someone impacted one of their bullshiat underwater man-made island attempts.
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ever notice that no one ever comes up and says "Hey guys, you hit me with your submarine. Pay the fark up!"

There is a reason for that.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: kuchikirukia: It is questionable.  First off, it it was a seamount then it would be expected the sub would not survive unless it was travelling at nearly no speed whatsoever.  A sub is strong against the even pressure of water, it's not built to ram into things.  A Seawolf is pretty massive, so if there was any speed to it, it would've crushed itself.
Also, when we're not doing anything shady we tend to scream it to the world:  "PROCEDURES WERE NOT FOLLOWED.  THIS IS A TEACHING MOMENT.  SAFETY REGULATIONS ARE WRITTEN IN BLOOD."
Here it's just, "It ran into 'something'."  How do we not know what that 'something' was?
My gut feeling is that we do know what it was, it was ours, and it's something we don't want to talk about because it was a blatantly aggressive act against China.

Here is the biggest issue, we know what it hit at this point even if they aren't publicly telling us.  If it was a terrain feature, then we know that from an examination of the impact zone.  Now we may not want to say that explicitly given if it hit a seamount at a depth, then that gives operational information about how deep our subs can operate. If it was a shipping container, they know from the shape of the impact and potential debris.  If it was a whale, Godzilla, Cthulhu, then we probably know that as well based upon the debris. I think it is somewhat telling that the Captain hasn't be relieved of command yet (at least I haven't seen him being relieved), so it may not have been something he could prevent from hazarding his ship (floating object, uncharted mountain) but it won't be good for his career.


Why not if it was some uncharted object?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrparks: Ever notice that no one ever comes up and says "Hey guys, you hit me with your submarine. Pay the fark up!"

There is a reason for that.


I mean... Japan ca. 2001 may not agree.

But that was quite a different incident... And a clusterf*ck on the US's part.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Daedalus27: kuchikirukia: It is questionable.  First off, it it was a seamount then it would be expected the sub would not survive unless it was travelling at nearly no speed whatsoever.  A sub is strong against the even pressure of water, it's not built to ram into things.  A Seawolf is pretty massive, so if there was any speed to it, it would've crushed itself.
Also, when we're not doing anything shady we tend to scream it to the world:  "PROCEDURES WERE NOT FOLLOWED.  THIS IS A TEACHING MOMENT.  SAFETY REGULATIONS ARE WRITTEN IN BLOOD."
Here it's just, "It ran into 'something'."  How do we not know what that 'something' was?
My gut feeling is that we do know what it was, it was ours, and it's something we don't want to talk about because it was a blatantly aggressive act against China.

Here is the biggest issue, we know what it hit at this point even if they aren't publicly telling us.  If it was a terrain feature, then we know that from an examination of the impact zone.  Now we may not want to say that explicitly given if it hit a seamount at a depth, then that gives operational information about how deep our subs can operate. If it was a shipping container, they know from the shape of the impact and potential debris.  If it was a whale, Godzilla, Cthulhu, then we probably know that as well based upon the debris. I think it is somewhat telling that the Captain hasn't be relieved of command yet (at least I haven't seen him being relieved), so it may not have been something he could prevent from hazarding his ship (floating object, uncharted mountain) but it won't be good for his career.

Why not if it was some uncharted object?


Make no mistake, whatever they hit is now charted. By us.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Popsqueak: USA trespassed and people are literally blaming China.


Can't trespass in international waters.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

puffy999: mrparks: Ever notice that no one ever comes up and says "Hey guys, you hit me with your submarine. Pay the fark up!"

There is a reason for that.

I mean... Japan ca. 2001 may not agree.

But that was quite a different incident... And a clusterf*ck on the US's part.


I remember feeling bad for those kids, being a HS student at the time.

I'm not sure if it was more for their deaths or that they had to work on a trawler over Xmas break.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.