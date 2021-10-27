 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Alaska Public Media)   "He didn't want to be a martyr, he wanted to live." Narrator: He didn't   (alaskapublic.org) divider line
50
    More: Obvious, Medicine, Antibiotic, Vaccine, Vaccination, Pharmacology, Public health, Immune system, Influenza  
•       •       •

838 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2021 at 11:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"God's going to use this as a fulcrum to propel us into victory," friend and fellow activist Dustin Darden told the crowd after Topel's burial.

On the bright side they used a lever and fulcrum system to lower his forever box into the ground.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
alaskapublic.orgView Full Size


Does Covid cause head shrinkage?

"We're not talking about drinking battery acid, we're talking about benign medical things that he wanted, that he requested," said Chambers. "And they denied him that ... And I think it's just disgusting."

Benign medical things, like a mask and vaccine?

Dumbass.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This guy and his friends were dumber than turds.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



From a conservative "news" site: https://alaskawatchman.com/2021​/10/12/​hospital-refuses-anchorage-mans-reques​t-for-ivermectin-as-he-fights-to-stay-​alive/?fbclid=IwAR2nxwjbQNShA411EMrUj_​OXfE6lvhXb3M0nyrJKOYnK8d6S6IhNJNnRPyE
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a hospital, you morons.  Not a restaurant.  Not a hotel.

If you wanted to micromanage that person's course of treatment, you should have kept him home.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want to hear more about the true patriots who feel the panic that comes with being unable to breathe, but they tough it out at home with God's own medicines, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

atomic-age: I want to hear more about the true patriots who feel the panic that comes with being unable to breathe, but they tough it out at home with God's own medicines, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.


And vitimins.  Don't forget the vitimins.

I guess if can they believe the hospital killed the man by "withholding care," they don't have to acknowledge that he was just a dumbass.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Goddamn, these idiots can't die off fast enough.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since he looks a bit like a villager.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: I guess if can they believe the hospital killed the man by "withholding care," they don't have to acknowledge that he was just a dumbass.


That's the key point, being able to convince yourself that someone/something else killed him rather than his own abject stupidity.  Otherwise they might have to admit that they were on the wrong side of the issue for a year or so & thousands of people they generally agree with have died within that time frame.

It's much easier to do the mental gymnastics to come up with a way to blame it on the hospital.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Andy Taylor's Death Story And Dirge For Rafe Hollister
Youtube dCtcJrxVvTw
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Petards are a fickle mistress.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ramones - I Wanna Live (Official Music Video)
Youtube VAyhzKfZb7c
 
scanman61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And another Rugged Individualist gets in the forever box.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Alfred E Neuman died?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The conservative mindset: He died from a deadly virus, so let's rally against everything that prevents or limits the spread of that virus and promote bullshiat cures that demonstrably don't work instead!

Honestly.  The country isn't going to die from global warming or nuclear holocaust. No, the thing that's going to destroy the country is abject right-wing stupidity.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"They also said they saw Topel's death as a call to action to oppose mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccines, and to promote the use of ivermectin to treat the virus"

Ladies and gentlemen, what a suicide cult looks like. Unfortunately, they're also a murder cult
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"They also said they saw Topel's death as a call to action to oppose mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccines, and to promote the use of ivermectin to treat the virus"

Scum. The world's better off without him. Too bad COVID hasn't gotten his friends yet.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynthier20
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dumbass is a dumbass, sick of this shiat
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

casey17: Goddamn, these idiots can't die off fast enough.


Idiocy is like crime.  If the reward is good enough, and the risk low enough, someone will act on it.

So this isn't one less idiot in the world.  It's a job opening for a new idiot.
 
red5ish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm worried about the health of the bears that are going to dig up his stupid ass. Who will think of the bears?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: The conservative mindset: He died from a deadly virus, so let's rally against everything that prevents or limits the spread of that virus and promote bullshiat cures that demonstrably don't work instead!

Honestly.  The country isn't going to die from global warming or nuclear holocaust. No, the thing that's going to destroy the country is abject right-wing stupidity.


You aren't wrong, but you do realize that global warming and nuclear holocaust are both inseparable from abject right-wing stupidity also, right?
 
meathome
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Topel was adamantly opposed to the vaccine, but said he didn't deny that the virus was dangerous.

Then why in the ever-loving fark did you also refuse to wear a mark or take even the most basic of precautions?

This is literally "cutting off your nose to spite your face" levels of logic.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
if you don't want the vaccine and are quiet about it I still hate you since you risk others and are not helping others stay safe. but I don't celebrate your passing, I care about you and your orphaned kids about as much as you cared about me and everyone else. not at all.
if you actively try to convince others to join the crusade to be plague rats then your death is very, very amusing to me. I hope it hurt, I hope your family cries, I am very glad you are dead. you were working to kill people.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
they saw Topel's death as a call to action to oppose mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccines

Me learn common sense? Unpossible!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"We're not talking about drinking battery acid, we're talking about benign medical things that he wanted, that he requested," said Chambers. "And they denied him that ... And I think it's just disgusting."

feel free to go home and stick a fluorescent tube up your arse while bathing in bleach.  farking halfwit
 
frankb00th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Megathuma: This guy and his friends were dumber than turds.

[Fark user image image 850x540]
[Fark user image image 526x526]


From a conservative "news" site: https://alaskawatchman.com/2021/​10/12/hospital-refuses-anchorage-mans-​request-for-ivermectin-as-he-fights-to​-stay-alive/?fbclid=IwAR2nxwjbQNShA411​EMrUj_OXfE6lvhXb3M0nyrJKOYnK8d6S6IhNJN​nRPyE


There's is a lot to unpack in that paragraph. All of it terrifying.
I cannot conceive a human being openly saying stuff this blatantly false and having to gall to be enraged about it. The f*cking cheek on these people.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Chariset: atomic-age: I want to hear more about the true patriots who feel the panic that comes with being unable to breathe, but they tough it out at home with God's own medicines, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

And vitimins.  Don't forget the vitimins.

I guess if can they believe the hospital killed the man by "withholding care," they don't have to acknowledge that he was just a dumbass.


Lets see how their lawsuit pans out shall we?
His disappointments are only beginning.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "God's going to use this as a fulcrum to propel us into victory,"


I suppose the all powerful being isn't so powerful if he needs mechanical advantage.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Megathuma: This guy and his friends were dumber than turds.

[Fark user image image 850x540]
[Fark user image image 526x526]


From a conservative "news" site: https://alaskawatchman.com/2021/​10/12/hospital-refuses-anchorage-mans-​request-for-ivermectin-as-he-fights-to​-stay-alive/?fbclid=IwAR2nxwjbQNShA411​EMrUj_OXfE6lvhXb3M0nyrJKOYnK8d6S6IhNJN​nRPyE

There's is a lot to unpack in that paragraph. All of it terrifying.
I cannot conceive a human being openly saying stuff this blatantly false and having to gall to be enraged about it. The f*cking cheek on these people.


You're not meant to understand them. If you did, you'd be crazy too.

Just let them all die. Mandate vaccines so that we can alienate them from society, and let them destroy one another.

We have no hope of saving any of them until the majority of them, let alone the biggest influencers are gone.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Megathuma: This guy and his friends were dumber than turds.

[Fark user image 850x540]
[Fark user image 526x526]


From a conservative "news" site: https://alaskawatchman.com/2021/​10/12/hospital-refuses-anchorage-mans-​request-for-ivermectin-as-he-fights-to​-stay-alive/?fbclid=IwAR2nxwjbQNShA411​EMrUj_OXfE6lvhXb3M0nyrJKOYnK8d6S6IhNJN​nRPyE


The doctor sounds like he prefers to practice medicine instead of selling conservative snake oil to rubes.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"He didn't want to be a martyr, he wanted to live," said Chambers, "But he knew that he stood by his convictions, he stood by his principles so he went to the public [hearing]."

I wonder if he died knowing his convictions were mistaken, and in the face of Death his principles were less than a fart in a hurricane.
 
180IQ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I lost a family member very recently to antivax lies.  I'm getting told by idiots online that it was the hospital that really killed her by putting her on a ventilator and that she'd be alive if only I had taken her off it.

I'm angrier than I've ever been.  I'm filled with a hate that I never wanted to believe I was capable of feeling.  I want to act but I don't know what to do.
 
rogue49
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Darwin Awards strewn about this year.

And I'd cheer for all the "winners"
Except they are also taking others with them.

Like that idiot that took down all those bike riders with a simple selfish sign.

Yes they're simpletons
But they're dummies with live grenades in crowds.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

casey17: Goddamn, these idiots can't die off fast enough.


Or quietly enough. Most people would try to cling to a shred of dignity at the end of a life mostly devoid of it but nope. Gonna be a stupid, contrarian asshole until the very end.
What an incomprehensible way to live
 
sandi_fish [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know about you guys.  I'm getting jaded.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "God's going to use this as a fulcrum to propel us into victory," friend and fellow activist Dustin Darden told the crowd after Topel's burial.

On the bright side they used a lever and fulcrum system to lower his forever box into the ground.



That thar's science talk!!! Git him!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sandi_fish: I don't know about you guys.  I'm getting jaded.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
LOL wow all the pro-vaxx propaganda wrapped up in one article! should really learn to be more subtle.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x600]


for some reason the Conspiracy man looks like he is wearing a shirt with balloons because it is his birthday, hence the hat, and sad that no one cares.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: frankb00th: Megathuma: This guy and his friends were dumber than turds.

[Fark user image image 850x540]
[Fark user image image 526x526]


From a conservative "news" site: https://alaskawatchman.com/2021/​10/12/hospital-refuses-anchorage-mans-​request-for-ivermectin-as-he-fights-to​-stay-alive/?fbclid=IwAR2nxwjbQNShA411​EMrUj_OXfE6lvhXb3M0nyrJKOYnK8d6S6IhNJN​nRPyE

There's is a lot to unpack in that paragraph. All of it terrifying.
I cannot conceive a human being openly saying stuff this blatantly false and having to gall to be enraged about it. The f*cking cheek on these people.

You're not meant to understand them. If you did, you'd be crazy too.

Just let them all die. Mandate vaccines so that we can alienate them from society, and let them destroy one another.

We have no hope of saving any of them until the majority of them, let alone the biggest influencers are gone.


I know.
My little sister was one.
She paid the price last year.
At least I managed one last "normal" conversation out of her where we just talked about other stuff. At the end she only had one mode: rage.
Any attempt to confront her beliefs were met with instant and vicious hostility.
Im still baffled over a year later but ive learned to live with it.
Shes at peace now.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Chariset: I guess if can they believe the hospital killed the man by "withholding care," they don't have to acknowledge that he was just a dumbass.

That's the key point, being able to convince yourself that someone/something else killed him rather than his own abject stupidity.  Otherwise they might have to admit that they were on the wrong side of the issue for a year or so & thousands of people they generally agree with have died within that time frame.

It's much easier to do the mental gymnastics to come up with a way to blame it on the hospital.


It happens over and over again, and it's devastating to sane family members who are dealing with the grief of losing a loved one while listening to unhinged family members blame all the things these stupid assholes blame rather than admit their own failure to do the right thing. It's disgusting.

(24) Rachel McKibbens on Twitter: "My dad died of COVID on Friday, just as I warned he would. My fury over his refusal of the vaccine is hammered by a sorrow drawn thicker by this fact: my brother did not take him to the hospital. Blames our father's death on "you vaxxed ppl & your "shedding."" / Twitter
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

casey17: Goddamn, these idiots can't die off fast enough.



anyone else remember awhile back when Q was hyping up "the coming storm" (or whatever dumb phrase they used)?

these morons never thought they would be the victims of the storm that was and continues to be covid....

oh well, fark them. no sympathy for plague rats.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"God's going to use this as a fulcrum to propel us into victory," friend and fellow activist Dustin Darden told the crowd after Topel's burial.


So let me get this straight:  God allowed this guy to die from Covid to prove that masks and vaccines are useless against Covid.

You just can't fight this kind of stupidity.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

180IQ: I lost a family member very recently to antivax lies.  I'm getting told by idiots online that it was the hospital that really killed her by putting her on a ventilator and that she'd be alive if only I had taken her off it.

I'm angrier than I've ever been.  I'm filled with a hate that I never wanted to believe I was capable of feeling.  I want to act but I don't know what to do.


Read my post below. Hit me up anytime if it gets too much. I would love to help if there's a need. Maybe something good can come out of this shiatshow. 👍
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.