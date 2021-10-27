 Skip to content
(Vice)   Cryptobros have begun taking out personal loans against their NFTs and it's going about as well as you'd expect   (vice.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Astronaut 1, looking at a pixelated monkey "valued" at $80k: Wait, it's all a pyramid scam?

Astronaut 2, holding a hand drawn picture of a monkey they paid a real artist to draw for $50: Always was.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"


But you don't own the JPEG.  You own a certificate that says "I own the JPEG" that comes with no legal binding, enforcement, or royalties.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: MattytheMouse: The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"

But you don't own the JPEG.  You own a certificate that says "I own the JPEG" that comes with no legal binding, enforcement, or royalties.


Yep. It's almost as if the whole thing is absurd and all money is fake-but some are faker than others.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's comforting to know that the Ferengi were a more likely vision of the future than the Federation was...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money laundering? That works, I guess.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: MattytheMouse: The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"

But you don't own the JPEG.  You own a certificate that says "I own the JPEG" that comes with no legal binding, enforcement, or royalties.


You literally own the idea of owning the JPEG.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Driedsponge: MattytheMouse: The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"

But you don't own the JPEG.  You own a certificate that says "I own the JPEG" that comes with no legal binding, enforcement, or royalties.

You literally own the idea of owning the JPEG.


I own the idea of owning the idea of owning a JPEG, and demand you pay me royalties forthwith!
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: Default rates are just shy of 20 percent

Idiots all the way down.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Astronaut 1, looking at a pixelated monkey "valued" at $80k: Wait, it's all a pyramid scam?

Astronaut 2, holding a hand drawn picture of a monkey they paid a real artist to draw for $50: Always was.


BRB gotta make an NFT for this.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What Are NFTs? Ask Lindsay Lohan & Kings of Leon! - A Dose of Buckley
Youtube XrkHF4VvQ1c
 
Target Builder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Astronaut 1, looking at a pixelated monkey "valued" at $80k: Wait, it's all a pyramid scam?

Astronaut 2, holding a hand drawn picture of a monkey they paid a real artist to draw for $50: Always was.

BRB gotta make an NFT for this.


Back... can someone ELI5 how to make an NFT...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To read that article was to gaze into the Abyss.

Maybe humanity does deserve to cook itself to extinction in a stew of its own effluent.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
well if they don't have any paintings to use for money laundering, this is probably good enough
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Astronaut 1, looking at a pixelated monkey "valued" at $80k: Wait, it's all a pyramid scam?

Astronaut 2, holding a hand drawn picture of a monkey they paid a real artist to draw for $50: Always was.


I've spoken to so many NFT Bros over the past few months, and the impression I've gotten is that they're all anti-social losers that are in it for the sense of community more than anything else. I legit wonder: how many bricks would they shiat if they discovered that the furry fandom is their whole 'meta verse' crap and the art is much better at a fraction of the cost.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Any bank accepting an NFT as collateral has a loan officer in need of firing...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image image 355x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image 355x750]


The guy that owns UFC is going to sue you into the ground for that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who the hell takes an NFT as collateral?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"


Or...and hear me out on this...you could sell mouse pron NFTs, make a ridiculous amount of money and retire to a island in the Bahamas with a bunch of mouse-girls.

/ you can thank me by giving me a 5% cut....
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Block recently reported on a trader who borrowed 3.5 ETH (around $12,000) on NFTFi, offering an NFT that had last sold for 3.25 ETH. Over the next three months, the value of NFTs from the same collection skyrocketed to around $300,000 on the low end. On October 10, the loan period ended, the borrower failed to repay the loan, and the NFT-now worth many times more than the original loan still worth only whatever someone else would be willing to pay, as it has zero intrinsic value and would be useful as collateral only if there was an established and stable demand-was taken.

FTFY. Notice the wording of the paragraph. The following paragraphs came from the original article from The Block (emphasis mine) which really kind of get overlooked in this article:

Over that timespan, the value of these NFTs shot up. This was largely triggered by endorsements from Punk 6529 (a Twitter account run by the owner of that CryptoPunk) and Cozomo de' Medici, a pseudonymous art collector. Not before long they were selling for 85 - 200 ETH ($306,000 - $720,000).
...
The current floor price- the cheapest available NFT on the market in this collection - is 95 ETH ($342,000). In theory this puts the lender up about $329,000. Although, despite the high floor price, this doesn't necessarily mean the lender can sell the NFT for this much.
In fact, there hasn't been a sale of an Elevated Deconstructions NFT for 18 days. As a result, it's possible that the borrower chose to forgo on the loan to get some immediate liquidity. This is unlikely, however, because they could have dropped the NFT price significantly and likely still sold for more than 3.5 ETH.
...
A curious twist to this story is the fact that this NFT has been put up as collateral twice in its history - and both times, the borrower has defaulted on it.

As the historical data shows, this NFT was part of a loan that was defaulted on in April over a 3 ETH ($10,800) loan, which is how the previous owner obtained it before giving it up over the weekend.

In short, this thing's been a lemon that apparently no one will buy, with its value pumped by an "art collector." The person stuck with this NFT lemon puts it up as collateral to score actual currency, leaving the creditor holding the NFT lemon when the stuck person (obviously) defaults on the loan.

This is insane. Imagine doing this in the real world.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I see people are doing the same thing rich people have been doing for decades and failing miserably at it.

Dudes, you still have to have the cashflow to cover the repayment terms.

Also, LAUGHTER OL at lenders lending people money based on these assets. Everyone deserves to lose.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: MattytheMouse: The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"

Or...and hear me out on this...you could sell mouse pron NFTs, make a ridiculous amount of money and retire to a island in the Bahamas with a bunch of mouse-girls.

/ you can thank me by giving me a 5% cut....


I would if it weren't for the absurd amount of e-waste NFTs create.

I'm thinking of just adding a 'purchase' button to all of my pictures that's just my donate button in disguise, and every time somebody 'buys' one of my pictures, it just says "you did it! You bought the thing!"
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Who the hell takes an NFT as collateral?

The Block recently reported on a trader who borrowed 3.5 ETH (around $12,000) on NFTFi, offering an NFT that had last sold for 3.25 ETH. Over the next three months, the value of NFTs from the same collection skyrocketed to around $300,000 on the low end. On October 10, the loan period ended, the borrower failed to repay the loan, and the NFT-now worth many times more than the original loan-was taken

.

Like any pyramid scheme, you can make a killing if you get in (and out) early enough.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hissatsu: DoBeDoBeDo: Driedsponge: MattytheMouse: The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"

But you don't own the JPEG.  You own a certificate that says "I own the JPEG" that comes with no legal binding, enforcement, or royalties.

You literally own the idea of owning the JPEG.

I own the idea of owning the idea of owning a JPEG, and demand you pay me royalties forthwith!


I already had that idea, so I own the idea of owning an idea of owning an idea of owning a jpeg. 80% of whatever you collect is mine.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My NFT. Give moneyz plz. No steal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Astronaut 1, looking at a pixelated monkey "valued" at $80k: Wait, it's all a pyramid scam?

Astronaut 2, holding a hand drawn picture of a monkey they paid a real artist to draw for $50: Always was.

I've spoken to so many NFT Bros over the past few months, and the impression I've gotten is that they're all anti-social losers that are in it for the sense of community more than anything else. I legit wonder: how many bricks would they shiat if they discovered that the furry fandom is their whole 'meta verse' crap and the art is much better at a fraction of the cost.


Do you hang out on VR chat? That's the furry metaverse.
 
Goimir
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is like beanie babies but worse.  No, it's like tulips but worse.

No.  This is like Earth Mark 2 when the B ark people declare leaves as currency.  At least we get to watch capitalism eat itself.  I suppose it was inevitable and the only way to ensure continuous growth was to ascribe worth to things with less and less value but I never thought that the stupidity would peak so fast.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Malenfant: MattytheMouse: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Astronaut 1, looking at a pixelated monkey "valued" at $80k: Wait, it's all a pyramid scam?

Astronaut 2, holding a hand drawn picture of a monkey they paid a real artist to draw for $50: Always was.

I've spoken to so many NFT Bros over the past few months, and the impression I've gotten is that they're all anti-social losers that are in it for the sense of community more than anything else. I legit wonder: how many bricks would they shiat if they discovered that the furry fandom is their whole 'meta verse' crap and the art is much better at a fraction of the cost.

Do you hang out on VR chat? That's the furry metaverse.


"Wait, people inherently identify you as a busty blue wolf woman...? And you DIDN'T have to pay $10,000 on this model with physics and eye tracking?!"
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't listen to Vice, my NFTs of 1630s Dutch Tulip catalog drawings are the investment of the future. 

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: iheartscotch: MattytheMouse: The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"

Or...and hear me out on this...you could sell mouse pron NFTs, make a ridiculous amount of money and retire to a island in the Bahamas with a bunch of mouse-girls.

/ you can thank me by giving me a 5% cut....

I would if it weren't for the absurd amount of e-waste NFTs create.

I'm thinking of just adding a 'purchase' button to all of my pictures that's just my donate button in disguise, and every time somebody 'buys' one of my pictures, it just says "you did it! You bought the thing!"


But....think about all the poor homeless mouse-girls!
 
Geralt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"


Penn Jillette's podcast really bummed me out on rich guys a few years ago.

He collects vinyls of song poems. His unnamed rich guy friend also collected them.

Penn enjoyed collecting them to have the songs. They bring him joy.  But his rich buddy got his jollies in the knowledge that if he has something, others don't.

That greedy dragon mentality is basically driving the economy ATM.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Please accept this spider as payment for my loan.

keboch.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yo check out my new NFT drop, super exclusive, deluxe edition only $10M, sure to go fast. Don't miss out. Totally original.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: MattytheMouse: The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"

Penn Jillette's podcast really bummed me out on rich guys a few years ago.

He collects vinyls of song poems. His unnamed rich guy friend also collected them.

Penn enjoyed collecting them to have the songs. They bring him joy.  But his rich buddy got his jollies in the knowledge that if he has something, others don't.

That greedy dragon mentality is basically driving the economy ATM.


Rich people are just the world's most successful hoarders.

Seriously, if you had somebody else that collected an absurd amount of one thing, and they got violently defensive every time you said "okay, this is getting to be kind of a problem for yourself and everybody else around you," they'd be considered a hoarder.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Driedsponge: MattytheMouse: The bleakest thing about NFTs, to me-aside from the absurd amount of e-waste they produce-is the capitalist realism they represent. Scarcity barely exists on the internet; it is the closest thing we have to post-scarcity. And some ding dongs looked at that and went "nah, I wanna OWN that JPEG!"

But you don't own the JPEG.  You own a certificate that says "I own the JPEG" that comes with no legal binding, enforcement, or royalties.

You literally own the idea of owning the JPEG.


I guess there's *some* value to that.

CSB: I submitted a Discussion thread proposing assigning a picture of The Rock as the avatar of "Original", the bot which initially posts in Twitter threads. Some admin must have liked that, and voìla!  Now, every time I visit a Twitter thread, I am filled with a warm glow of satisfaction that I'm micro-trolling y'all.

But there's no way I'd sell that, even if I could.

/ I've just opened myself up to a lawsuit, haven't I
 
