(Austin News KXAN)   Get off my lawn   (kxan.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, High school, Middle school, Austin, Texas, Elementary school, APD officer Jose Mendez, Austin Independent School District, Austin Police Department, City of Austin  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least trick or treating kids will be safe from this asshole.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Code enforcement intended to conduct lawn maintenance after complaints of high weeds and grass.

Those animals.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't like mowers? Hey Lou, lemme borrow your Zippo.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now they can cut his grass. There might be a snake. Then they can bill somebody and make them pay for it.
 
Plissken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a neighborhood about 2 miles from here, and used to live just 3 blocks from this spot. It's an upper-middle class neighborhood, and this is way out of character for the area. Lots of young professionals and their families live here. Sad to hear this person was having so much trouble in life. Glad nobody else was hurt.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when do city officials go and mow lawns???
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Since when do city officials go and mow lawns???


I have no idea but I'm trying my best to find out.
/Been lazy about the lawn
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Plissken: I live in a neighborhood about 2 miles from here, and used to live just 3 blocks from this spot. It's an upper-middle class neighborhood, and this is way out of character for the area. Lots of young professionals and their families live here. Sad to hear this person was having so much trouble in life. Glad nobody else was hurt.


Howdy neighbor, I am also about a mile or two from there.  I'm amazed and horrified at the amount of firepower I know is in the homes of neighbors and friends nearby.  And that's just the ones I know.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
His name wasn't Arthur Radley by chance, was it?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: RoboZombie: Since when do city officials go and mow lawns???

I have no idea but I'm trying my best to find out.
/Been lazy about the lawn


LOL, I get it, but this may be a Texas thing....Of course, in California, we don't have enough water for lawns anyway
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: C18H27NO3: RoboZombie: Since when do city officials go and mow lawns???

I have no idea but I'm trying my best to find out.
/Been lazy about the lawn

LOL, I get it, but this may be a Texas thing....Of course, in California, we don't have enough water for lawns anyway


That's what this is for.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Since when do city officials go and mow lawns???


Whenever they have served notices to abate (having grass or weeds higher than 12 inches) and the owner neither cures the violation nor challenges the notice to abate:   Austin Municipal Code: Duty to Maintain Property

FTA:  "They attempted to cut the lawn for him, and this is the reaction they got," APD officer Jose Mendez said Tuesday.

When the city cuts the lawn or shovels the snow, the homeowner will be billed at $$$$/min to punish.   The APD officer makes the lawn care sound charitable.   It is not.  The director may:

(1)  expend City funds;
(2)  charge the owner for work performed by the City; and
(3)  assess the actual costs against the property.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

saddestmanonearth: RoboZombie: Since when do city officials go and mow lawns???

Whenever they have served notices to abate (having grass or weeds higher than 12 inches) and the owner neither cures the violation nor challenges the notice to abate:   Austin Municipal Code: Duty to Maintain Property

FTA:  "They attempted to cut the lawn for him, and this is the reaction they got," APD officer Jose Mendez said Tuesday.

When the city cuts the lawn or shovels the snow, the homeowner will be billed at $$$$/min to punish.   The APD officer makes the lawn care sound charitable.   It is not.  The director may:

(1)  expend City funds;
(2)  charge the owner for work performed by the City; and
(3)  assess the actual costs against the property.


That's somehow weirder...I would expect HOAs to do that, but the CITY?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Green lawns matter.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
in southwest Austin resulted in gunfire

Guns? In Austin? I thought it was Libby Lib Fantasy Island in the middle of Deep Red Texas!
 
Dimensio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why was the house fire shooting at anyone?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: RoboZombie: C18H27NO3: RoboZombie: Since when do city officials go and mow lawns???

I have no idea but I'm trying my best to find out.
/Been lazy about the lawn

LOL, I get it, but this may be a Texas thing....Of course, in California, we don't have enough water for lawns anyway

That's what this is for.

[Fark user image 425x619]


Perfect for the Potemkin housing estates
 
Damn Bleeblah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

saddestmanonearth: RoboZombie: Since when do city officials go and mow lawns???

Whenever they have served notices to abate (having grass or weeds higher than 12 inches) and the owner neither cures the violation nor challenges the notice to abate:   Austin Municipal Code: Duty to Maintain Property

FTA:  "They attempted to cut the lawn for him, and this is the reaction they got," APD officer Jose Mendez said Tuesday.

When the city cuts the lawn or shovels the snow, the homeowner will be billed at $$$$/min to punish.   The APD officer makes the lawn care sound charitable.   It is not.  The director may:

(1)  expend City funds;
(2)  charge the owner for work performed by the City; and
(3)  assess the actual costs against the property.


I see city and county liens in one aspect of my job which covers all TX Counties. The ones for mowing tend to be between 75.00 and 200.00, but abandoned properties get dinged and dinged again... next thing you know they owe 5k to the County.

Also the cops don't mow, they show up to serve the warrant.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: RoboZombie: Since when do city officials go and mow lawns???

I have no idea but I'm trying my best to find out.
/Been lazy about the lawn


I've gotten a notice from the city before when my mower broke down mid summer.
They'll send you a fine which is usually the price of the service, utilizing cop maths.
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
SWAT spent "several hours" trying to contact the man inside using de-escalation techniques.

You showed up with dozens of officers and emergency vehicles plus a SWAT team, all with guns pointing at him, and now you want the dude to "de-escalate".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dimensio: [Fark user image 425x143]
Why was the house fire shooting at anyone?


House fire + live ammo can do the trick - rounds do cook off

/not that that's what they meant, but still ackshualllllly
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: common sense is an oxymoron: RoboZombie: C18H27NO3: RoboZombie: Since when do city officials go and mow lawns???

I have no idea but I'm trying my best to find out.
/Been lazy about the lawn

LOL, I get it, but this may be a Texas thing....Of course, in California, we don't have enough water for lawns anyway

That's what this is for.

[Fark user image 425x619]

Perfect for the Potemkin housing estates


I recall some story about a military base painting some grass green before the arrival of a first lady?  is that related or am I crossing it with the potemkin thing?
 
