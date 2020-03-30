 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   1,000 Andy Warhol sketches to be sold for $250 each. But there's just one small catch. Don't be fooled by the picture, it's not just the cartoon nudity   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
32
    More: PSA, Nike, Inc., Nike Air Max, collective MSCHF, Art, Andy Warhol, Nike brands, incendiary Satan Shoes, rapper Lil Nas X  
•       •       •

1644 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2021 at 7:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not much cartoon nudity for $250.  Especially when you consider sites like oglaf are free.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they really want to channel Warhol, they should allow each buyer to pose with the original for 15 minutes.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a Warhol forgery in my cupboard.

assets.bonappetit.comView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you are wagering $250 on a game of chance with a 1/1000 chance to get $20,000?

Pretty sure the lottery has a much better expected payout than that. Or any slot machine.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


HAH! They are all fakes!
 
jagermurray [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the latest artistic concept released by Brooklyn-based collective MSCHF, known for its provocative and viral creations.

Screw this job thing, I want to get in on this action.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to buy them all, scan them, and sell NFTs of them for twice the price.

The fact that NFTs have sold for X proves they are valuable. Bitcoin pushers told me so.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: So you are wagering $250 on a game of chance with a 1/1000 chance to get $20,000?

Pretty sure the lottery has a much better expected payout than that. Or any slot machine.


The intent was that the forgeries are made well enough that the original is now worthless since they cannot be differentiated.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cartoon porn you say?

I know someone who'll be interested.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: dywed88: So you are wagering $250 on a game of chance with a 1/1000 chance to get $20,000?

Pretty sure the lottery has a much better expected payout than that. Or any slot machine.

The intent was that the forgeries are made well enough that the original is now worthless since they cannot be differentiated.


Maybe for a buck.  At $250 you gotta give me all 1,000 or something.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: I've got a Warhol forgery in my cupboard.

[assets.bonappetit.com image 300x300]


That is a riot weapon. Didn't you listen to Trump  during the George Floyd riots?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: So you are wagering $250 on a game of chance with a 1/1000 chance to get $20,000?

Pretty sure the lottery has a much better expected payout than that. Or any slot machine.


It's a fund-raising drive cloaked in a game, that's all.  Nothing new about that at all
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy them all. Film yourself burning them all, one at a time. Sell the film as an NFT. Burn the film.
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's called a raffle and it's been around for hundreds if not thousands of years.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just watch the homeless looking guys. They can spot a fake 10 miles away.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Artwork is the original NFT.
The only reason anyone wants it, is to sell it to somebody else.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


grabbed the wrong pic but i'll keep it
 
red5ish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can
1. Go outside and look for oddly suggestive cloud shapes then post pictures of them to your Imgur account.
2. Send me $250.
3. Call it an art project.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: I've got a Warhol forgery in my cupboard.

[assets.bonappetit.com image 300x300]



What's grey and comes in a red & white 55 gallon drum?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man what a deal that is for them... $250,000 in for only $20,000 + the cost of xeroxing the original 999 times going out.  I picked the wrong career.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Artwork is the original NFT.
The only reason anyone wants it, is to sell it to somebody else.


here's mine. asking $40k.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/if any of you copy that I'LL SIC MY ATTORNEY ON YOU I SWEAR TO NFT
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Forgerers are good artists too. $250 is a fair deal for good art.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Artwork is the original NFT.
The only reason anyone wants it, is to sell it to somebody else.


That's the reason idiots want it. I want it to put on my wall (or whatever) to look at, because it brings me pleasure.

/Not a collector
//Not rich enough
///Nice art is still nice
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People still like Warhol?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh. It's an art raffle. You have a 1 in 1,000 chance of winning, and your raffle ticket is also the prize.

That assumes that the person running the raffle is honest - for all you know, all of you are gonna get a fake, and they could very well claim that the profound disappointment and open fraud was really a bit of performance art, and that now the raffle tickets are really all individual pieces of art, each worth far more than the price of admission, so what's the harm, really?

Yeah. I'll pass.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wouldn't Warhol be proud?

I thought Warhol's theme was that art had become a commodity with people purchasing it for style and color rather than because they liked it's message?

Fark art critics, chime in, I'm not an expert.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just imagine what they would be worth if 10% was going to the big guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Wouldn't Warhol be proud?

I thought Warhol's theme was that art had become a commodity with people purchasing it for style and color rather than because they liked it's message?

Fark art critics, chime in, I'm not an expert.


Caravaggio painted Jesus pictures to fund his whoring. Apparently they all did.

Art as a commodity is nothing new.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Wouldn't Warhol be proud?


So proud, he'd pay someone else to beam.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Katwang: Archie Goodwin: I've got a Warhol forgery in my cupboard.

[assets.bonappetit.com image 300x300]

That is a riot weapon. Didn't you listen to Trump  during the George Floyd riots?


After that comment, I changed my Facebook profile to list my job title as "Antifa Munitions Research and Development" for the Campbell's company.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Archie Goodwin: I've got a Warhol forgery in my cupboard.

[assets.bonappetit.com image 300x300]


What's grey and comes in a red & white 55 gallon drum?


I have a feeling I'd be afraid to ask.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.