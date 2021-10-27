 Skip to content
(The Beaverton)   "I'm not going to get vaccinated just to comply with arbitrary public safety rules," says cop who makes living writing speeding tickets   (thebeaverton.com) divider line
21
21 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep seeing people say they are not against the vaccine but refusing because of the mandate. This logic is stupid on it's face.

If you got an infection you would get antibiotics. Would you refuse it if the doctor said "As MANDATED BY LAW I am prescribing antibiotics"!?!?!?

If so, you are too dumb to have your own opinions.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Satire tag broken?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bye.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Is the Satire tag broken?


Subby's sarcasmometer needs recalibration
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the guys at sorryantivaxxer.com use this picture when he inevitably catches the virus.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Is the Satire tag broken?


Can Subby read?:  4 hours ago by Luke Gordon Field ( @lukemaybefunny )
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if a dude with a gun doesn't understand the definition of "arbitrary", I'm going to retreat to a safe distance before I correct him.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Beaverton is Canada's version of The Onion

/obviously
//Satire tag also refused the vaccine.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McCaesar: The Beaverton is Canada's version of The Onion

/obviously
//Satire tag also refused the vaccine.


So, not funny?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McCaesar: The Beaverton is Canada's version of The Onion

/obviously
//Satire tag also refused the vaccine.


I think that's why everyone is so confused by them publishing a story that is so alarmingly realistic.

We live in a hell of our parents and grandparents making but they just want us to suck it up and stop complaining.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Infuriating because of how accurate that is.
farking hell.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hugram: I hope the guys at sorryantivaxxer.com use this picture when he inevitably catches the virus.
[Fark user image 400x300]


He being... the guy posing for the stock photo they used for a satire article?
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
OkayIloveyoubyebye.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I keep seeing people say they are not against the vaccine but refusing because of the mandate. This logic is stupid on it's face.

If you got an infection you would get antibiotics. Would you refuse it if the doctor said "As MANDATED BY LAW I am prescribing antibiotics"!?!?!?

If so, you are too dumb to have your own opinions.


the federal mandate for contractors just got interesting where I work.

If there is a federal contractor who works in your building, the whole building needs to be vaxxed.  If you are funded by a federal grant, you will need to be vaxxed.  If you are just an HR person who files the grant paperwork for the contractor, you will need to be vaxxed.  Not sure if this extends to students yet.

It is going to be interesting at colleges and universities in the south this semester.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Living near an actual Beaverton, I was surprised that it was satire.  SA-TEE-RAY
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: SpectroBoy: I keep seeing people say they are not against the vaccine but refusing because of the mandate. This logic is stupid on it's face.

If you got an infection you would get antibiotics. Would you refuse it if the doctor said "As MANDATED BY LAW I am prescribing antibiotics"!?!?!?

If so, you are too dumb to have your own opinions.

the federal mandate for contractors just got interesting where I work.

If there is a federal contractor who works in your building, the whole building needs to be vaxxed.  If you are funded by a federal grant, you will need to be vaxxed.  If you are just an HR person who files the grant paperwork for the contractor, you will need to be vaxxed.  Not sure if this extends to students yet.

It is going to be interesting at colleges and universities in the south this semester.


Yep, just got an email today with the same thing (we are also at around 90 something employees, so, with a bit more hiring we are also going to hit the magic 100 number as well).
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I keep seeing people say they are not against the vaccine but refusing because of the mandate. This logic is stupid on it's face.

If you got an infection you would get antibiotics. Would you refuse it if the doctor said "As MANDATED BY LAW I am prescribing antibiotics"!?!?!?

If so, you are too dumb to have your own opinions.


Yes, I see this exact opinion, even on Fark.
"I wear my helmet, but the government shouldn't mandate it!"
"I make sure my backseat passengers buckle up, but the government shouldn't mandate it!"
"If the government tells me to do something, I'm going to NOT do it just because!"

ODD in adults.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been saying, if you gave Police Dept's the ability to collect and keep the fines on being unvaccinated or non-masking, you'd see a 180 in what all of these police department people think about this.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I keep seeing people say they are not against the vaccine but refusing because of the mandate. This logic is stupid on it's face.

If you got an infection you would get antibiotics. Would you refuse it if the doctor said "As MANDATED BY LAW I am prescribing antibiotics"!?!?!?

If so, you are too dumb to have your own opinions.


These are the same people that think a medically unnecessary ultrasound is required for an abortion.  They're not really up on public health.  Or law.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
since they now way that with a shot you can still spread it, how does that help anyone else ???
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

