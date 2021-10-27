 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   Prosecutor decides it's neither good press nor a good idea to lock up a homeless man for seven years for underpaying 43 cents for a Mountain Dew   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, Burglary, Theft, Criminal law, Larceny, felony theft charge, Joseph Sobolewski, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania prosecutors  
•       •       •

787 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2021 at 3:43 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But how will the private for profit prisons stay full without idiotic punitive laws being enforced?  Locking up a person for a possible  43 cents theft for 7 days in jail  and related items only cost around $5k so far.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How American that the thought occurred to give someone a felony over 43 cents. I wouldn't have bothered the police with such a petty offense. Only in our greedy society does someone goes to jail with a $50,000 dollar bond.

Disgusting.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crime is selling a fscking 20 oz bottle of My. Dew for 2.29.  even the cheap psychological attempt to sell [nospam-﹫-backwards]*50 each is too much.  I wonder when convenience stores will flat price items out of the market by pulling this shiat
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol My. Dew.  There's a joke in there somewhere
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: How American that the thought occurred to give someone a felony over 43 cents. I wouldn't have bothered the police with such a petty offense. Only in our greedy society does someone goes to jail with a $50,000 dollar bond.

Disgusting.


Compound this with Corporations that cut pay and benefits. Why can they steal but not a poor homeless man?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's on death row now?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They killed a guy for selling loose cigarettes.  Where exactly is the bar or is the homeless guy white?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is the case that sets a precident where we all can toss money at the cashier counter and walk out, and as long as the money is equal to or more than the cost, it is totally fine.  The ONLY problem here was that the price of one Dew was more than half the price of 2 Dews.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was assured by several farkers in the previous thread that the necessity of destroying a life for 43 cents was more a matter of principle than the actual amount.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Has anyone told the DOJ that Steve Bannon underpaid for a Moxie drink when he was a 9 year old recovering alcoholic?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
$315,000($45,000x7) in tax payer money all for 43 cent
/That will teach them
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Picklehead: How American that the thought occurred to give someone a felony over 43 cents. I wouldn't have bothered the police with such a petty offense. Only in our greedy society does someone goes to jail with a $50,000 dollar bond.

Disgusting.


Gotta give everyone a felony somehow......
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: The crime is selling a fscking 20 oz bottle of My. Dew for 2.29.  even the cheap psychological attempt to sell 2150 each is too much.  I wonder when convenience stores will flat price items out of the market by pulling this shiat


When people stop buying it at that price, I imagine.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
7 years for 43 cents, yet only a handful of months for literally trying to overthrow the government.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Summoner101:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The store footage was on Fark a few weeks ago right?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Imagine if he took a loaf of bread.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: He's on death row now?


Worse.. he has to attend Celine Dion Karaoke nights 7 days a week.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Picklehead: How American that the thought occurred to give someone a felony over 43 cents. I wouldn't have bothered the police with such a petty offense. Only in our greedy society does someone goes to jail with a $50,000 dollar bond.

Disgusting.


The clerk/owner of the store must have hated him.

Understanding, no one thinks that the price for one is half the price of a "for two special", no one is that stupid, and slapping some arbitrare amount money on, and just leaving.

So yeah, douchebag.

"I feel I was treated unequally because I had a record."

Uh yeah dude, you were treated unequally for being a thief. What is it with the "I fell" shiat, this wasn't unsaid, no dog whistle, you were treated as a thief, because that's what you are.


The three strikes law is stupid of course, but he's still a thief, and due in court for another one.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Invincible: SpaceMonkey-66: The crime is selling a fscking 20 oz bottle of My. Dew for 2.29.  even the cheap psychological attempt to sell 2150 each is too much.  I wonder when convenience stores will flat price items out of the market by pulling this shiat

When people stop buying it at that price, I imagine.


Thing is, most of the time I go into these stores and I do end up buying a 40 oz mountain dew, and they're the same price as the 20 oz. And the entire rack of 20 oz is full. So I don't know what their game is, not that it really matters.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Imagine if he took a loaf of bread.


Then we would remember it in songs.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: The crime is selling a fscking 20 oz bottle of My. Dew for 2.29.  even the cheap psychological attempt to sell 2[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]1[* image 7x13]50 each is too much.  I wonder when convenience stores will flat price items out of the market by pulling this shiat


What I've always found almost comical about the pricing is that the 2 liter on the shelf (warm, granted), is basically the same price.

We are a society 100% blind to the trade-offs of convenience...
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Imagine if he took a loaf of bread.


Imagine the heads rolling over cake...
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: This is the case that sets a precident where we all can toss money at the cashier counter and walk out, and as long as the money is equal to or more than the cost, it is totally fine.  The ONLY problem here was that the price of one Dew was more than half the price of 2 Dews.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SidFishious
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why did this even go beyond the cashier? At every gas station I've worked at there's more than that in just one of the take-a-penny, leave a-penny trays. You usually take the silver out and put it on top of your register so someone can't take the big coins all at once. Failing that, how much of a douche do you have to be to not cover 43 cents from your pocket?
 
Watubi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No one gets arrested when they overcharge me $.43 at the supermarket.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He really should have gotten a Crab Juice.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark's resident conservative sadists must be inconsolable.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SidFishious: Why did this even go beyond the cashier? At every gas station I've worked at there's more than that in just one of the take-a-penny, leave a-penny trays. You usually take the silver out and put it on top of your register so someone can't take the big coins all at once. Failing that, how much of a douche do you have to be to not cover 43 cents from your pocket?


That way lies madness. When do we stop? $1? $2?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: OtherLittleGuy: Imagine if he took a loaf of bread.

Then we would remember it in songs.


...a whole damn musical, in fact!
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Holy making mountain out of an ant hole (not worthy of a mole hill) Batman. This is what happens when we educate to rote follow the rules instead of teaching critical thinking skills. The guy made a 43 cent mistake. At least let the dude try to make it right before going nuclear.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No, we can't help anyone. Certainly the poors don't deserve any joys either. Bread, water, and cheese only, but only if they deserve it by working.

madison365.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.