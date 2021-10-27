 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   I'm not saying that the longtime head of spine surgery at Boston Medical Center may be secretly drinking in his car, but if it turns out there are a lot of hunchbacks in the area, I would avoid this doctor   (boston.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BC fans see yelling, "Go back to Notre Dame!"
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm. I watched Dr. Death. This guy sounds like another Dr. Death.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just needed steady hands.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5000 fine for the longtime head of spine surgery? That'll learn him. That's like $50 to you and me. Maybe even just $5.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're supposed to be worried about them undermining our faith in their professional ability? I worked in a couple hospitals I'll tell you what that happened a long time ago.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rather it be the person that oversees ankles than the balls surgeon.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile a 30 year old assault change keeps me from getting a phone job.
Society is beyond farking stupid as fark all.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: Ummm. I watched Dr. Death. This guy sounds like another Dr. Death.


Dr. Death would have performed the surgery while eating, and then cut off the guys other foot.

This is bad, but like, at least he slept through the surgery instead of trying to do it drunk.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: $5000 fine for the longtime head of spine surgery? That'll learn him. That's like $50 to you and me. Maybe even just $5.


That is <checks notes> less than 1% of his annual income.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Constanza, the spine surgeon.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five years.

Five years to work its way through the medical board.

Ridiculous.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The longtime head of spine surgery at Boston Medical Center has been reprimanded by state regulators and fined $5,000 for leaving an operating room before the start of an emergency ankle surgery to go eat in his parked car, where he fell asleep and missed the procedure.

I mean, if I was attached to that ankle I'd be glad that this guy slept through the surgery. Imagine how well he would have done if awake.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 lunch time beers would make anyone sleepy
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong that I'm glad he fell asleep in the car instead of while performing the surgery?

How many hours had he worked that day?

I'm not saying don't worry about the guy, just saying, sadly, this is not even close to the worst thing I've read regarding medical malpractice.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some, the episode may evoke memories of an even more startling case of a patient abandoned by an orthopedic surgeon nearly two decades ago. In 2002, Dr. David Arndt, a physician at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, walked out on a patient while performing complicated spinal surgery to go cash his paycheck.

Maybe it was comic book day.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only took five years to reprimand him. Good job!
 
Malenfant
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: $5000 fine for the longtime head of spine surgery? That'll learn him. That's like $50 to you and me. Maybe even just $5.


How much is your fine if you miss an afternoon of work? I'm not fined at all.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nirbo: 3 lunch time beers would make anyone sleepy


So would working crazy hours, or being an opiate addict. We have no idea why this guy fell asleep.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Is it wrong that I'm glad he fell asleep in the car instead of while performing the surgery?

How many hours had he worked that day?

I'm not saying don't worry about the guy, just saying, sadly, this is not even close to the worst thing I've read regarding medical malpractice.


This.
I know the article heavily implies a <glug glug> motion, but the head of spinal surgery ANYWHERE is not someone a facility is keeping idly on the clock. If he's working 80-hour weeks like so many medical professionals, cut him some slack.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, but now his son is going to ride his case and he's going to visit Australia to see his bastard daughter and drink himself to death.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: George Constanza, the spine surgeon.


Constanza would have eaten the sandwich under the operating table drape during the procedure
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OtherLittleGuy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Miami U grad
 
squidloe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Must be a Boston thing.

https://www.southcoasttoday.com/artic​l​e/20020809/News/308099971
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile a 30 year old assault change keeps me from getting a phone job.
Society is beyond farking stupid as fark all.


You assaulted a 30-year-old?
 
