Fark NotNewsletter: Halloween fun, Fark movie night, & Farkers earning fabulous cash & prizes!
A message from Drew Curtis:  
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.  

Next week, I'll be announcing on TotalFark perhaps the dumbest possible new feature I've ever considered launching on Fark.  It's really dumb.  And very hypothetical, I'm not sure it would even work or be a good idea.  However I could use some help with it because I suspect a few of you know a thing or two about it.  Yes that's super vague, but one of the perks of TotalFark is finding out about, and getting to have input on, upcoming new features.  You won't want to miss this one.  More about it next week.  

At 4 p.m. ET Thursday, the Fark News Livestream is back.  Things are getting super weird out there, I don't know if it's Halloween or what, but it's all gone plaid.  Come join us for a plethora of strange videos that will leave you speechless, either from shock or laughing too much.  

Also, at 7 p.m. Friday it's the return of Fark Friday Movie Night, Halloween edition.  Turns out "Nosferatu" is indeed in the public domain, so we'll be watching that one.  Filmed 100 years ago, it's a silent movie ostensibly about Dracula with all the names changed.  Plus some additional discussion about "Shadow of the Vampire," a movie about the making of "Nosferatu" with a twist - the actor playing Nosferatu is actually a vampire.  The cast included Eddie Izzard, Willem Defoe, and John Malkovich.  We can't watch all of the Shadow one, but I found some clips on YouTube that are fair game discussing how it handled the filming of "Nosferatu." 
End Drew transmission
Announcements:

Farketplace!

Back in 2015, Drew gave us a space for a "Fark Bazaar" thread where we invited our brilliant and creative Fark community to post links to their online stores so we could all score some awesome stuff from each other's businesses. We did it again last year, but with the much cooler name "Farketplace." Next week, we're doing another Farketplace! Starting on Tuesday (Nov. 2), you're all invited to link to your Etsy, eBay, Amazon or other online storefronts to sell your goods and services. This includes pretty much anything legal: handmade décor you crafted, jewelry you made, scarves you knitted, hand-sewn footie pajamas, quilts, photography, artwork, hand-blown glass dragons, antiques, demon-possessed dolls... whatever fits. 

We've always known Farkers are a creative bunch, and the previous Farketplace and Fark Bazaar proved that. Just remember that links to your personal businesses are only allowed within the Farketplace thread - linking elsewhere will be considered spam and will be dealt with accordingly. 

And please let us know if the Farketplace threads have been helpful for you, either for selling or for shopping. Fark is not taking a cut from the sales or charging for this, nor are we connected to the businesses Farkers list in the Farketplace in any way, so we only know how successful it is when you tell us. Plus, compliments just make us feel all warm and fuzzy. And if you feel comfortable doing so, go ahead and let everyone know about the great stuff you purchased from fellow Farkers.

It's been a rough couple of years, so let's help Farkers get that bread before the winter holidays. Stock up your online stores and be ready to post photos, descriptions and links in the Farketplace next week.

Obligatory disclaimer: Fark will not be responsible for any transactions or other events to arise out of the Farketplace thread. Your shopping/selling will be considered off-site activities and Fark will not monitor or intervene based on those activities.

Halloween!

Halloween is coming up on Sunday, and we will be having our traditional and untraditional Fark Halloween threads. Be sure to check them out, and for the love of Nutsack Squirrel, please play nice and keep politics out of the discussions. Everyone's blood pressure will thank you.

Here are some Halloween threads that are already available:
Halloween-themed cooking
Your favorite haunted house attractions
Halloween playlist
Woofday Halloween thread
Farktography: Spooky Season (TotalFark for now, will open to everyone Thursday)

*Note: If you find one of these threads closed on or before Halloween but you'd like it to be reopened, please use the link at the bottom of the page that says "Report this link to admins" to request it be opened again

Upcoming Halloween threads to look out for - and feel free to submit your own:
Sunday Morning Music Club
Annual Fark Photoshop jack-o-lantern pumpkin carving contest
Fark's annual Halloween scary story thread

Speaking of Fark's annual Halloween scary story threads, here are all of 'em from the past seven-freakin'-teen years:

2004   2005   2006   2007
2008   2009   2010   2011
2012   2013   2014   2015
2016   2017   2018   2019
2020
Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
Thatguy!1984 thought of someone who's disappointed human remains found in Florida turned out to be Brian Laundrie's
Chompachangas told us about a possible perk of being a props master
Cultured pointed out what was accomplished when a high school canceled a school play over a gay character
Madman drummers bummers commented on speculation that Laundrie was eaten by an alligator
kbronsito shared a statement about the accidental shooting on the set of a movie starring Alec Baldwin
Dead for Tax Reasons explained why a teacher's contact lenses made it look like he was staring at female students' breasts
Abe Vigoda's Ghost helpfully captioned a still from a dog park video (possibly NSFW)
LewDux hinted that perhaps it makes sense to give your unwanted anti-vax TED talk on an airplane
Shostie had a hunch about the accidental shooting on the set of "Rust"
OtherLittleGuy didn't appreciate certain speculation about Laundrie's death

Smart:
FightDirector gave professional insight into how guns are supposed to be handled on set
Picklehead showed some road signs that a trucker with failing brakes had to pass before slamming into stopped traffic
Walker believed that a pastor should have been well prepared for the content of a particular school play
scottydoesntknow recalled another movie set that unexpectedly contained dangerous items
Benevolent Misanthrope let us know how a manager should react when payroll has screwed up and not paid an employee twice

CSB Sunday Morning: Strange and unusual relatives
Smart: Miss Stein's granny was a force of nature
Funny: Lamberts Ho Man shared a story about a Skeeter with a head injury

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.

Politics Funny:
EnzoTheCoder had considered what the Taliban will turn to now that Afghanistan is struggling under international sanctions
Gubbo reacted to news that President Joe Biden often uses curse words in meetings
kbronsito defended Alec Baldwin amid calls from Trumpers that he be arrested
Badmoodman explained what was wrong with Donald Trump's statement about Thomas Jefferson
Mad Scientist let us know where we can find proof that testosterone levels in young men are at their lowest in history

Politics Smart:
optikeye looked at one aspect of Texas' argument that they can ignore Obergefell v Hodges
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier explained that there's a proper way to question things
eurotrader argued that state law prohibits a Louisiana woman from suing after her minor son was vaccinated without her permission
Theeng shared how frustrating it is as someone who's had COVID-19 to see people still refusing to get vaccinated
ongbok poked at Trump's varying opinion of what falls under "executive privilege"


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down

Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba showed us major avian drama
kabloink found out that this KGB enthusiast is afraid of birds
bugdozer used natural gas to power a windmill (the reaction of the people off to the side is a nice touch)
TrollingForColumbine got help from a self-hating table
Yammering_Splat_Vector made this lorikeet fly
RedZoneTuba illustrated a very easy decision
kabloink recognized a kid who knows how to think for himself
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave Gandalf some grooming
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us what happens when you cross a gharial with a weevil
bugdozer found out what a really bad poker face looks like

Fartist Friday: Abstraction Distractions
jokerscrowbar created Talking Heads in teal and gold

Fartist Friday will be taking next week off.

Farktography: Off the Grid
Herb Utsmelz gave us a peek at Death Valley


Fark Headlines of the Week

A selection of some of the top headlines from last week

Colin Powell finally found the WMD

Duluth. Duluth. Duluth is on fire

Vikings were in North America as long ago as 1021, researchers say, which should have been plenty of time to win a Super Bowl, and yet...

On this day in history, in 1805, the Battle of Trafalgar took place, in which Admiral Lord Nelson soundly defeated a combined French and Spanish fleet while being mortally wounded. After being told victory was imminent, Nelson simply said, "Ha ha!"

Pete Rose was just ahead of his time

Sec. Transit Gloria Monday

Doctors say Czech President Miloš Zeman is physically incapable of performing his official duties and unable to name a new prime minister, so his powers have been transferred to the sitting prime minister as part of a system of Czechs and balances

Who knew the casino was owned by the house?

If there's a bustle in your Heathrow, it's just flyers' scream at the new fee scheme

Hidden Women of History: Alexandrina the swindler from Aberdeen, sentenced to Australia at seventeen. A woman of substance, tall, fair, and mighty, she kept on swindling until she was ninety

Lucy in the Sky with Problems


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on last week's Quiz, with three quiztakers making it into the 1000 club, Fortunately, we have plenty of Digiorno Rising Crust Mac & Cheese Pizza, unfortunately, someone dumped the Thanksgiving Dinner Candy Corn from last week on top before baking it. Maybe some of Megan Thee Stallion's Hottie Sauce will make the carbs tolerable. For scores, Glockenspiel Hero came out on top with 1045, followed by a tie between coscausticevil and bud jones for second with 1004. Zenpanther made third with 969, 1981.911.sc made fourth with 955, and FrancoFile made it into the top five with 940. 

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which generation of Americans carries the most personal debt. Only 38% of quiztakers recognized that it's Generation X, the slackers who are currently paying the Boomers' Social Security and Medicare while teaching them how cell phones work and trying to keep them off Fox News and Facebook. Gen X'ers have an average personal debt of over $140,000, as compared to a little more than $97K for Boomers and about $87.5K for Millennials. Those Gen Z youngsters (ages 18 to 23) hold about $16K apiece, about $2K of which is credit card debt. Which makes me wonder who gives 18-year-olds credit cards with $2K limits?

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the upcoming memorial for the Edmund Fitzgerald. 93% of quiztakers knew that the ship was lost in a storm on Lake Superior while carrying a load of iron ore from Wisconsin to Detroit. Canada's Great Bear Lake was home to the wreck of the Radium Gilbert, a tugboat used to transport radioactive ore from mines in the Northwest Territories, which remained radioactive for decades after it ran aground in 1980. Probably the most famous shipwreck in Puget Sound is the SS Dauntless, a mosquito fleet steamer that was torn loose from her moorings in a bad storm in 1923 and dashed against a beach across the Sound. 

The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about why multiple Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves' new album Star Crossed will not be in contention for Best Country Album in the next Grammy Awards. Only 57% of quiztakers knew that a few members of the Recording Academy just didn't feel it was "country enough" to fit the category, and so disqualified it. This is the same Academy that in 1991 awarded MC Hammer a Grammy for "Best R&B Song" for "U Can't Touch This," which I don't think anyone in their right mind could call "R&B." 

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the newest culinary abomination to come our way in the frozen foods section. 88% of quiztakers had heard about Digiorno's new partnership with Stouffer's for Box-o-Carbs, which they're labeling "Rising Crust Mac & Cheese Pizza" because "Something That Should Only Be Eaten by an Olympic Athlete in Training" wouldn't fit on the label. Either that or Michael Phelps himself said "Nah, that's a little much." 

If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  4. Click here to submit a link.