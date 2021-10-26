 Skip to content
(AZCentral)   "I've already let the Police Department know that if they ever do this again in my district, I will personally stop the Convoy and call 911 for creating a hazard on our street", says city councilor apparently unfamiliar with how 911 works   (azcentral.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, Phoenix, Arizona, Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, police escort, special people, special police escort, practice of this escort, sternletter Tuesday  
26 Comments     (+0 »)
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme guess. DiCiccio didn't vote for Penzone.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all knew what he really meant by "special people"
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The "special people" in question are the Houston Texans, who lost a game 31-5 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday

Heh... I say split the difference: if you lose you don't get the escort and have to sit in traffic like everyone else.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mercy sakes alive we got us an NFL Convoy...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In a wider sense, he has a point It's amazing who we put on pedestals in this country.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Lemme guess. DiCiccio didn't vote for Penzone.


DiCicco is the male Karen. He's been like this since he became Phoenix councilman.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Would he object to a parade should the Cards win the Super Bowl?   That would, technically, obstruct traffic downtown, and a hell of a lot more than some dumb motorcade.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I blame Pig Pen.  He was supposed rake them leaves.   Omaha?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Imagine this guys reaction to a funeral procession.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lighten up, Francis.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Imagine this guys reaction to a funeral procession.


He goes on the local news channel's Facebook articles and consistently rants like an old guy.
 
TK-593
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I blame Pig Pen.  He was supposed rake them leaves.   Omaha?


You misspelled Love Machine.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
DiCiccio

Just a word of advice: don't mess with any Sicilians that close to Vegas.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought special people rode short buses.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: Jeebus Saves: Imagine this guys reaction to a funeral procession.

He goes on the local news channel's Facebook articles and consistently rants like an old guy.


Just from reading the article I could tell the guy was a obnoxious asshole.  That just takes it up a notch.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

khitsicker: I think we all knew what he really meant by "special people"


Well we can't have "them" wandering lose on he streets.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Imagine this guys reaction to a funeral procession.


What's five miles long in Arizona, and moves five miles an hour?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's trying to reduce expenses? Wait until he gets the bill for adding a minigun to the lead squad car, now that he's pointed out that the convoy is at risk of being blocked by crazy people.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MBooda: DiCiccio

Just a word of advice: don't mess with any Sicilians that close to Vegas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On one hand, why the hell does a sports team need a police escort? Maybe if it's a one-off situation (e.g., weather prevented them from flying in the night before, so they had to rush to make the scheduled start), but normally they can plan ahead just like anyone else.

On the other hand, who the fark cares?  I assume the team pays something (or donates something) to get the escort?  If not, there should be a fee to cover the costs incurred, but the time it takes for a couple buses to pass by isn't worth getting your panties in a wad.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, I'm going to call 911 and tell them you have a butt for a face, and you know what they'll do? They'll come arrest you for being a buttface!
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Would he object to a parade should the Cards win the Super Bowl?   That would, technically, obstruct traffic downtown, and a hell of a lot more than some dumb motorcade.


I think a parade would be sanctioned by the city Council with permits paid. Here, the sheriff's office is likely profiting off something not sanctioned by the city (you don't get police escorts for free). A blatant display of the rich privileging by buying law enforcement.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eKonk: On one hand, why the hell does a sports team need a police escort? Maybe if it's a one-off situation (e.g., weather prevented them from flying in the night before, so they had to rush to make the scheduled start), but normally they can plan ahead just like anyone else.

On the other hand, who the fark cares?  I assume the team pays something (or donates something) to get the escort?  If not, there should be a fee to cover the costs incurred, but the time it takes for a couple buses to pass by isn't worth getting your panties in a wad.


The escort is done in all NFL cities from the visiting team hotel to stadium. It's just a part of the league. I think the league pays for it too somehow. Also 3/4 of a mile is minor. Away teams who play at Green Bay have to travel 30 miles from the hotel in Appleton to Lambeau Field in Green Bay. And yes...there's an escort the whole way. You just know to not be on the road near that time or get farked over by it.
 
