(Vice)   The latest fad for money launders: Using cryptocurrency to buy a NFT of a 1784 pound tungsten cube that the "owner" can visit once per year   (vice.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


T-t-t-t-tungsten?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just buy condo's you'll never live in and flip them in 6 months like normal people. Jayyyyyyyysus.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the future, we'll all buy visits to cubes with crypto.  All kinds of cubes.  The potential for cube visitation is limitless.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Louis Gateway Arch

Your opportunity to invest in a solid silver high powered UHF antenna!  Or maybe it's part of a buried coat hanger.   Either way, it's solid silver and you can send me money!!!!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody tell Allen Wrench.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, explain to me again how I am this poor in a world where people beg to give away their money?
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I truly don't understand NFT's.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Seriously, explain to me again how I am this poor in a world where people beg to give away their money?


You most likely have morals and are a somewhat decent human being.

This precludes you from profiting off the stupidity inherent in our fellow American.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: In the future, we'll all buy visits to cubes with crypto.  All kinds of cubes.  The potential for cube visitation is limitless.


Cubes?
itsastampede615821596.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

I don't want to visit the cube.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almejita: I truly don't understand NFT's.


Nobody truly understands NFT's.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
money launders


You meant "money launderers", subliteratemitter.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


If I'm gonna pay big money for a pilgrimage to a cube then I'm gonna see a big cube of god not some puny cube in farking Naperville, Illinois
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Seriously, explain to me again how I am this poor in a world where people beg to give away their money?


Fark user imageView Full Size


My understanding of confidence men is that they self-justify their behavior with the understanding that the mark was going to give their money to someone, so why not me?  I need money too.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the terms of the sale, which will have the receipt posted to the blockchain for posterity, the "owner" can have one supervised visit to the cube per year to touch or photograph it.

What if I want to do both?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Somebody tell Allen Wrench.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Seriously, explain to me again how I am this poor in a world where people beg to give away their money?


Morals and ethics.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almejita: I truly don't understand NFT's.


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
big pig peaches: what if I want to do both?

Save one for your trip next year?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

almejita: I truly don't understand NFT's.


I only understand them as a means of separating gullible people from their money.

There might be more to it, but I don't think so
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I just want to say one word to you. Just one word."
"Yes sir."
"Are you listening to me?"
"Yes sir, I am."
"Cube visitations."
"... That's two words, sir."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Has anyone sold an NFT of their own soul yet? Because I'm seriously considering it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I should sell NFTs of my better fark posts.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: In the future, we'll all buy visits to cubes with crypto.  All kinds of cubes.  The potential for cube visitation is limitless.


I'm more of an orb enthusiast.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'What is the biggest cube we can make?'

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should..."


/Can god make a cube so large that god can't lift it?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

almejita: I truly don't understand NFT's.


Remember how 5 years ago, everyone was launching Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) to monetize their farts?  This is the latest version of that.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've been farting in boxes and trying to get people to smell it for 30 years. You're telling me I can get paid to do it now?
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
efefvoC
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: I've been farting in boxes and trying to get people to smell it for 30 years. You're telling me I can get paid to do it now?


Anything is possible if you only dream hard enough
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
tungstencube have five corner
 
almejita
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is there any physical, like , value to an NFT?  I understand how normal painting type of art is subjective, but there is an actual something that can be touched.

I think I may be a little to close minded to understand, or something.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x712]

If I'm gonna pay big money for a pilgrimage to a cube then I'm gonna see a big cube of god not some puny cube in farking Naperville, Illinois


Hear! Hear!
Praying it will be soon.

/heard that they finally allowed the worshippers to stand shoulder to shoulder again (masked)
//though to enter you need an app that shows proof of vaccination that's linked to the healthcare system there. Status has to show "green".
///actually, I think they've made it mandatory to entry to any public place/shop other than mosques, but in "regular" mosques they're still keeping distances and masking up
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

almejita: Is there any physical, like , value to an NFT?  I understand how normal painting type of art is subjective, but there is an actual something that can be touched.

I think I may be a little to close minded to understand, or something.


all it is, is a very secure version of provenance. can be applied to anything.

/which means it can be anything from very valuable to hilariously stupid
//will be interesting to see if the hilariously stupid shiat like in tfa ever wanes
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

almejita: Is there any physical, like , value to an NFT?  I understand how normal painting type of art is subjective, but there is an actual something that can be touched.

I think I may be a little to close minded to understand, or something.


Hmm. Ok, let me ask you this, then...why is a dollar...worth a dollar?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

almejita: Is there any physical, like , value to an NFT?  I understand how normal painting type of art is subjective, but there is an actual something that can be touched.

I think I may be a little to close minded to understand, or something.


Physical value? Sure. I sell you this digital image for 1 bitcoin.

townsquare.mediaView Full Size


I then convert the 1 bitcoin back into actual monies. I physically have many monies and you have this pic of a cow that you "own" according to the blockchain, a ledger of all transactions that have occurred on this digital image. You can then sell the cow image for more bitcoin and have more monies. Then convert those bitcoin back into actual cash.

See? That drug cocaine heroin human trafficking totally legit money I used to purchase and sell the cow pic is now clean and free for me to use! Because cow pic!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok, just looked it up. That many pounds of tungsten would cost (according to Siri) just under $40k.
That's to actually own it.
So for the novelty factor, I'd pay $100 bucks to buy the NFT, if...IF I was an influencer and was getting some good media coverage out of this.
 
germ78
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tungsten cubes will fark shiat up. A demonstration of sorts, if you can get past all the Aussie-bro yelling.
660lbs Steel Fist Vs. UNBREAKABLE 4" Tungsten Cube From 45m!
Youtube 87Fb8RvEG_o
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remember when we said rich people wouldn't find idiotic ways to hide their wealth?

Yeah. About that.

Something something $100k bananas duct taped to walls.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: almejita: Is there any physical, like , value to an NFT?  I understand how normal painting type of art is subjective, but there is an actual something that can be touched.

I think I may be a little to close minded to understand, or something.

Hmm. Ok, let me ask you this, then...why is a dollar...worth a dollar?


Because it says "one dollar" right on it.
 
