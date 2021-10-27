 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOWK Charleston)   The Ohio River. Majestic. Beautiful. Polluted. Recently the target of a mad bomber three times since Thurs... wait, what? Those barges pass subby's house and he Has Concerns(tm)   (wowktv.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, West Virginia, Ohio, Ohio River, United States, explosive device, West Virginia State Police, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Mississippi River  
•       •       •

472 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2021 at 1:05 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tom Sawyer is back, and he's pissed.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Tom Sawyer is back, and he's pissed.


It could be Indian Joe.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Concerns that the explosives will launch the barges out of the river and onto subby's house?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DRTFA: OdradekRex: Tom Sawyer is back, and he's pissed.

It could be Indian Joe.


Or Jim.  Just... Jim.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Tom Sawyer is back, and he's pissed.


♫ A modern day bomber
Means your doom
Today's Tom Sawyer
Real loud boom ♫
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can someone go check Ted Kaczynski's cell?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We have Marietta farkers?
Beautiful area - I used to spend a lot of time there when I was young.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Barges were on the tug?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why can't he OR SHE be an irked bomber?  Irked Bombers deserve our attention just as much as Mad Bomber

And shouldn't we be referring to them as Possibly Mentally Unstable Bombers?

I'd blow up the crap out that place if I had a bomb and a ride to that place.  But I'll just sit here and post stuff instead.  I'm just not that angry.... yet.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why would anyone want to blow up the Great Meth Highway?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

holdmybones: We have Marietta farkers?
Beautiful area - I used to spend a lot of time there when I was young.


ii have family down that way... i better check the article
 
almejita
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's you, huh subby?
Nice attempt to throw suspicion away from you.
We see you.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ohio...trying really hard to take Fark tag from florida.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Promo Sapien: DRTFA: OdradekRex: Tom Sawyer is back, and he's pissed.

It could be Indian Joe.

Or Jim.  Just... Jim.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.