 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Homestar Runner)   "As someone who's dealt with the jibblies before, I can say that it's in very poor taste"   (homestarrunner.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, Smoke, Homestar Runner, Colored Smoke, Lights, Motion, Toons Action Cool News-oween Report, Sound  
•       •       •

846 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 27 Oct 2021 at 4:05 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have been known to enjoy a neck bone and a gizzard, nothing poor tasting about them.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I have been known to enjoy a neck bone and a gizzard, nothing poor tasting about them.


Loves me some fried gizzards.

/livers can EABOD
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A HOMESTAR RUNNER LINK?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Its nice that they moved on from Adobe Flash but I kind of miss the Easter eggs for some strange reason.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I misread that as "jubblies" and left disappointed
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pictures.abebooks.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is what we call money laundering. Also, you can write off some of the loss on your taxes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thosw: Lambskincoat: I have been known to enjoy a neck bone and a gizzard, nothing poor tasting about them.

Loves me some fried gizzards.

/livers can EABOD


I wish my granny was still around. Her magic BBQ sauce made anything taste good. Even tongue and liver.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Home star runner is the dumbest thing the internet has ever invented. And if you think it's cool, you're dumb too.
 
Cardrack Jim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Thosw: Lambskincoat: I have been known to enjoy a neck bone and a gizzard, nothing poor tasting about them.

Loves me some fried gizzards.

/livers can EABOD

I wish my granny was still around. Her magic BBQ sauce made anything taste good. Even tongue and liver.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: A HOMESTAR RUNNER LINK?!

[Fark user image 500x294] [View Full Size image _x_]


does this mean that we're going to be getting foobies back?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Always brings me back to a much more innocent time, with Flash players and a very tinny sound.

DOUGLAS
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: Home star runner is the dumbest thing the internet has ever invented. And if you think it's cool, you're dumb too.


quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.