(NBC DFW)   The Neiman Marcus Christmas Book is out. Because nothing says you love your family like a $235,000 three day ski trip to Jackson Hole, or an $80,000 visit to Portugal that includes bespoke porcelain dinnerware   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or, alternatively, nothing says you love being an unpaid part of an annual Neiman Marcus marketing strategy like forwarding links and participating in discussions about an obvious gimmick catalog designed simply to associate its name with luxury.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Or, alternatively, nothing says you love being an unpaid part of an annual Neiman Marcus marketing strategy like forwarding links and participating in discussions about an obvious gimmick catalog designed simply to associate its name with luxury.


Who says I'm not getting paid?

Remember, it's not selling out, its buying in.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's an ad in there that caught my eye. A magic kingdom for sale! It's got to be a joke, right?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: obvious gimmick catalog designed simply to associate its name with luxury.


It's why I stopped reading those catalogs left in the back pocket of an airplane seat.

"things I'll never need or could afford"
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they are still around after my aunt leaked their $250 cookie recipe.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: A magic kingdom for sale!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still, they make delicious cookies...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is this stupid. They cater to a high net worth clientele. If people can afford it more power to them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Pocket Ninja: obvious gimmick catalog designed simply to associate its name with luxury.

It's why I stopped reading those catalogs left in the back pocket of an airplane seat.

"things I'll never need or could afford"


That's the reason they're called Needless Markup.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Or, alternatively, nothing says you love being an unpaid part of an annual Neiman Marcus marketing strategy like forwarding links and participating in discussions about an obvious gimmick catalog designed simply to associate its name with luxury.


Or, in this case, throwing it to the twin wolves of the fark crowd : disbelief and class jealousy disguised as snark....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Or should I say Needless Markup"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Why is this stupid. They cater to a high net worth clientele. If people can afford it more power to them.


The boobies out front should have told ya.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
3 days a JH for over 200,000? This country has seriously ruined skiing for the masses.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: They cater to a high net worth clientele. If people can afford it more power to them.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Why is this stupid. They cater to a high net worth clientele. If people can afford it more power to them.


Because the current Fark theme du jour is eat the rich. Other people enjoying the fruits of their labor are just people to be angry at.

Frothy Panties: 3 days a JH for over 200,000? This country has seriously ruined skiing for the masses.


You can ski there, much, much, MUCH cheaper. That being said, I was about $5000 for the weekend I went last year with the wife between the AirBNB, ski rentals, rental car, lift tickets for three days, air fare, and food. Skiing has always been a luxury. It's just more so now that it costs $100/each way to check your skis on the flight there.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Or, alternatively, nothing says you love being an unpaid part of an annual Neiman Marcus marketing strategy like forwarding links and participating in discussions about an obvious gimmick catalog designed simply to associate its name with luxury.


But at least NBCDFW was able to piggyback a slideshow into their website so we have that going for us.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have no problem with rich people ripping off other rich people.  It's sporting.  Cue my outrage when Nieman Marcus starts offering payday loans.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: 3 days a JH for over 200,000? This country has seriously ruined skiing for the masses.


Meh. Like those people can afford the hospital bill for a horrible accident.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙄
 
tasteme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jackson Hole costs $235,000
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just want to know why poor people lap up this shiat like it's going out of style. The number of people who earn less than I do ($25/hr) who are willing to fork over a couple month's rent for those new pair of Kyries or a Gucci sweater or a Prada bag is redonkulus. Nothing like being the king of the trailerpark with your BHPH Cadillac, $250 sunglasses, and $5500 Omega watch because poor people are desperate to one-up the Jones.

Somehow, we both abhor the rich and want to DESPERATELY be wasteful like them. I haven't met a liberal woman yet who doesn't salivate over the newest pair of Louboutin shoes or Birkin bags.

A fool and his money are soon parted.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: I have no problem with rich people ripping off other rich people.  It's sporting.  Cue my outrage when Nieman Marcus starts offering payday loans.


Actually.
Department stores use credit buyers to afford to have insane high prices and sales that only bring things down to Target's normal high price none sale day.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: jaivirtualcard: Why is this stupid. They cater to a high net worth clientele. If people can afford it more power to them.

Because the current Fark theme du jour is eat the rich. Other people enjoying the fruits of their labor are just people to be angry at.

Frothy Panties: 3 days a JH for over 200,000? This country has seriously ruined skiing for the masses.

You can ski there, much, much, MUCH cheaper. That being said, I was about $5000 for the weekend I went last year with the wife between the AirBNB, ski rentals, rental car, lift tickets for three days, air fare, and food. Skiing has always been a luxury. It's just more so now that it costs $100/each way to check your skis on the flight there.


$5000? That's still insane. I paid substantially less for weekends in Alps from Chamonix to Zermott...and it was better skiing. You do realize you could FLY to Europe for the weekend for skiing and STILL pay substantially less.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Why is this stupid. They cater to a high net worth clientele. If people can afford it more power to them.


Because at some point the degree and extent of wealth inequality ceases to be entertaining, amusing or aspirational/inspirational. Should it bother me that some goober wants to buy a 30 carat diamond and can afford to buy one? In a different world, no. But when 54% of the country lives paycheck-to-paycheck, when 21% have severe difficulty just paying basic monthly expenses? That should bother everybody and the goober with $6M to spare on a rock for a stocking stuffer should be praying that the guillotines don't come out anytime soon.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I stopped shopping that book when they went three years running without an original Caravaggio.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: $5000? That's still insane. I paid substantially less for weekends in Alps from Chamonix to Zermott...and it was better skiing. You do realize you could FLY to Europe for the weekend for skiing and STILL pay substantially less.


Probably. Cross-Atlantic flights have gotten so cheap anymore. I just checked - from Toledo, it costs nearly same to fly to Jackson Hole as it does to Zurich.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Somebody all jelly
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: jaivirtualcard: Why is this stupid. They cater to a high net worth clientele. If people can afford it more power to them.

Because at some point the degree and extent of wealth inequality ceases to be entertaining, amusing or aspirational/inspirational. Should it bother me that some goober wants to buy a 30 carat diamond and can afford to buy one? In a different world, no. But when 54% of the country lives paycheck-to-paycheck, when 21% have severe difficulty just paying basic monthly expenses? That should bother everybody and the goober with $6M to spare on a rock for a stocking stuffer should be praying that the guillotines don't come out anytime soon.


Listen to this poor schlub! You can smell the class envy from here. Now excuse me while I tuck into leftover grocery store fried chicken and watch someone else's Netflix.
 
lithven
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: 3 days a JH for over 200,000? This country has seriously ruined skiing for the masses.


I think a significant part of the fee is to ski with some famous professional skier. I just don't understand the appeal of that though because I can embarrass myself on skis all by myself without paying to bring someone along to specifically be way better than me. I bet, if you got rid of that piece and the Neiman Marcus name, the cost would still be high (premium hotel, etc.) but would probably be in the range an average middle-upper class family could save up for and do it as a once in a lifetime experience or for some special event rather than the WTF price they're charging.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Neiman Marcus Christmas book, aye?

Why don't they just call it "Christmas Gifts For The Out of Touch"?

Seems more apt.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Now excuse me while I tuck into leftover grocery store fried chicken and watch someone else's Netflix.


Good luck. I changed my password the other day.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Or, alternatively, nothing says you love being an unpaid part of an annual Neiman Marcus marketing strategy like forwarding links and participating in discussions about an obvious gimmick catalog designed simply to associate its name with luxury.


Grinch.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So I went
To Neiman-Marcus on a shopping spree
And on the way I grabbed Soley and Mia
And as the cash box rang I thought everything away.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tax eat the rich.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Subtonic: Now excuse me while I tuck into leftover grocery store fried chicken and watch someone else's Netflix.

Good luck. I changed my password the other day.


I still have your hulu account. You just had to cheap out and get the ad version, huh?
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
$235,000 for a 3-day trip to Jackson Hole? That had better include a chartered helicopter to fly me back to the top after every run and for that helicopter to be available to my every whim. "Yes. This is Mock26. I am about halfway down the main slope. Can you have the helicopter bring me a hot chocolate? Thank you."
 
Artist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: I stopped shopping that book when they went three years running without an original Caravaggio.


Weeellll....today is your lucky day! Google Caravaggio, Rome, Italy, house or what evs along those lines. I can not post the pic here. It is NOT SAFE FOR WORK. But, ya wants a Caravaggio? Ya gots a Caravaggio-it's part of an estate sale! Not cheap! Painted on the ceiling! An original!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: jaivirtualcard: Why is this stupid. They cater to a high net worth clientele. If people can afford it more power to them.

Because the current Fark theme du jour is eat the rich. Other people enjoying the fruits of their labor are just people to be angry at.


Okay, beyond the stupidity of the actual issue in and of itself, you can't possibly believe this.  Nobody who shops at NM labored in any way for any of that fruit.  NM doesn't exist for people who put in effort.  NM's entire demo are idle trophy wives and their crotch fruit.  It's a hilarious store to walk through, because literally everything they have can be bought elsewhere - and I mean literally, as in "this is the same exact product, from the same exact designer, made in the same sweatshop" - for a fraction of the price.  Why pay $500 for a dress, when you can go to NM and pay $1,500 for that same exact dress, straight down to the tags?  It's a good place to get in some laughs at the idle stupid rich.

I say more power to 'em!  Fleece the rubes.  Money doesn't mean brains, and the faster you can separate a moron from their wealth, the better.  NM provides a public service: ripping off idiots, and letting us get some well-earned schadenfreude.
 
