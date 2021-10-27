 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave has been preempted for a special showing of Repeat 2: Speechless Boogaloo. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello there.
How's the voice today?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

still not very talky. looks like i may be back tomorrow though. we'll see. i'm mainlining starbucks medicine balls (all lemonade no water)

not sure what show is coming up today, but i have been assured it's not italo disco. guess we'll see in about an hour. ha!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like you're still sans voice. Have you tried unplugging it and then plugging it back in?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, everybody. I'm about to make a pot of herbal tea for my own stuffy head. Should I make it a double?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Looks like you're still sans voice. Have you tried unplugging it and then plugging it back in?


Check to make sure your voice isn't on mute.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi, everybody. I'm about to make a pot of herbal tea for my own stuffy head. Should I make it a double?


I would
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi, everybody. I'm about to make a pot of herbal tea for my own stuffy head. Should I make it a double?


sure. when you're done, can you make me a quad?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Looks like you're still sans voice. Have you tried unplugging it and then plugging it back in?


yes. checked the gain as well.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whoa-oh Brown Betty, bam-a-lam...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I feel better already
//bam-a-lam
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver

[cdn.quotesgram.com image 500x502]


ty ty. weird thing is that i feel fine. go figure.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Whoa-oh Brown Betty, bam-a-lam...

[Fark user image 425x315]

/I feel better already
//bam-a-lam


My mum used to have the exact same teapot.
Until I dropped it
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
this is such a groovy tune. great pick, me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this is such a groovy tune. great pick, me.


Are you the pre game entertainment too?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: this is such a groovy tune. great pick, me.

Are you the pre game entertainment too?


well how do i put this? i'm entertained. but you won't be.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Whoa-oh Brown Betty, bam-a-lam...

[Fark user image 425x315]

/I feel better already
//bam-a-lam

My mum used to have the exact same teapot.
Until I dropped it


Yeah...this is my second one.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
INTERNS, y0

You could write it and they read it and play it
Like a brain in a jar with humans to do its bidding
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
rerun?!? I'm going back to bed.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Whoa-oh Brown Betty, bam-a-lam...

[Fark user image 425x315]

/I feel better already
//bam-a-lam

My mum used to have the exact same teapot.
Until I dropped it

Yeah...this is my second one.


Do you do the whole warming the pot before putting the tea in ritual?
My mum showed me when I was a kid how to do it. Still do it now when I make tea. Which is fairly rare these days
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: INTERNS, y0

You could write it and they read it and play it
Like a brain in a jar with humans to do its bidding


Abby somebody?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: rerun?!? I'm going back to bed.


me too.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Walking in the door...
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hi guys,

Ready for rerun, even Italo Disco.
What is veeery weird I found the first set of Jazz show enjoyable. I don't know, maybe my hearing gets worse as I get older.

Mr. DJ, you could try to wrap your throat in your cats. They say cats are good for everything. What happens to be true.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Whoa-oh Brown Betty, bam-a-lam...

[Fark user image 425x315]

/I feel better already
//bam-a-lam

My mum used to have the exact same teapot.
Until I dropped it

Yeah...this is my second one.

Do you do the whole warming the pot before putting the tea in ritual?
My mum showed me when I was a kid how to do it. Still do it now when I make tea. Which is fairly rare these days


Sure do. The ritual of making the tea is part of the enjoyment. I have a little tetsubin I normally use for the first pot in the morning. It's cast iron, so the tea stays hot. Larger pots like Betty get to dress up in a tea cozy.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: rerun?!? I'm going back to bed.


No fair, I want that option!
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Whoa-oh Brown Betty, bam-a-lam...

[Fark user image 425x315]

/I feel better already
//bam-a-lam


Definitely lovely. I'd love to have it here.
I'm only going to change this cup of tea for a bucket of hot, black and bitter coffee.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: rerun?!? I'm going back to bed.

No fair, I want that option!


it's always an option. just go back to bed.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
8/11 it appears.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: INTERNS, y0

You could write it and they read it and play it
Like a brain in a jar with humans to do its bidding


I have this mental picture of him writing, "toy boat, toy boat, toy boat" just to mess with them.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: rerun?!? I'm going back to bed.

No fair, I want that option!


LOL Become a freelancer and enjoy the options of not having work and not getting paid!

/freedom has consequences YMMV
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't remember hearing this song, but I definitely dig it.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: rerun?!? I'm going back to bed.

No fair, I want that option!

LOL Become a freelancer and enjoy the options of not having work and not getting paid!

/freedom has consequences YMMV


this lass knows of what she speaks.

/anyone wanna buy a painting?
//or need architectural plans drawn?
///how about a wilderness guide?
////i'm all out of bubblegum
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I have a little tetsubin I normally use for the first pot in the morning.


I love my tetsubin. My little iron heart of happiness.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Whoa-oh Brown Betty, bam-a-lam...

[Fark user image 425x315]

/I feel better already
//bam-a-lam

My mum used to have the exact same teapot.
Until I dropped it

Yeah...this is my second one.

Do you do the whole warming the pot before putting the tea in ritual?
My mum showed me when I was a kid how to do it. Still do it now when I make tea. Which is fairly rare these days

Sure do. The ritual of making the tea is part of the enjoyment. I have a little tetsubin I normally use for the first pot in the morning. It's cast iron, so the tea stays hot. Larger pots like Betty get to dress up in a tea cozy.


I think my 13 year old daughter would like you. If we allowed her, we'd have an entire cabinet (corner, so extra-large), devoted to tea and teapots.

Although all of them would be sitting unwashed in random places around the house.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: 8/11 it appears.


Yep.

I could post the playlist now and everybody could go back to bed.

/But that wouldn't be traditional.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now I remember this setlist. Red Flag FTW
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Da!
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
well, i was gonna do a halloween show tomorrow, but since my voice is marginal, maybe i'll just mail in last year's pastFORWARD Family Spooktacular.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: Da!
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x324]


glorious.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: I have a little tetsubin I normally use for the first pot in the morning.

I love my tetsubin. My little iron heart of happiness.


My ex bought two little matching cups to go with his tetsubin. It made for a very pretty picture, until you tried to pick up one of those little iron cups when it was full of hot tea. Yeow!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lioness7: bucket of hot, black and bitter coffee.


That was me yestermorrow.

Today's rerun playlist is helping a bit.

*chair slightly swaying from shoulder dancing*
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: well, i was gonna do a halloween show tomorrow, but since my voice is marginal, maybe i'll just mail in last year's pastFORWARD Family Spooktacular.


"Marginal?" What about...ghostly?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: well, i was gonna do a halloween show tomorrow, but since my voice is marginal, maybe i'll just mail in last year's pastFORWARD Family Spooktacular.


I had a great request for this year.
Then I realised it was technically a 1990 song.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lovely. Icehouse.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


being sick is below average. at least i've got the cat entertained with a hang tag.

/right now the hang tag is winning
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Lovely. Icehouse.


The guitar towards the end gives me the wibbles
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The return of Stoned Chick!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: well, i was gonna do a halloween show tomorrow, but since my voice is marginal, maybe i'll just mail in last year's pastFORWARD Family Spooktacular.

"Marginal?" What about...ghostly?


ooohhhhhhhh Ghost of /socalnewwaver hosting! Chills, thrills and deathly silence!
 
