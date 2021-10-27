 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   For everyone claiming that the Pfizer shot is safe for children, just look at all these adverse reactions   (twitter.com) divider line
136
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

3751 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Oct 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



136 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well that makes cents
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one gave me any loose change when I got my shot.  I FEEL CHEATED.  To the Twitter!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO YOU WANT ASS PENNIES?  THIS IS HOW YOU GET ASS PENNIES!!!!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: No one gave me any loose change when I got my shot.  I FEEL CHEATED.  To the Twitter!


I'm pretty sure the "wait 15 minutes to see if you pass out" is just to get you to buy more stuff in Walgreens.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On par with a bean up the nose, a known side affect in adults 21-55.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: well that makes cents


Don't ever change.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: well that makes cents


If it doesn't--wait about twenty-four hours before calling a pediatrician.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they leave out is that the penny was sucked out of someone's pocket from across the room by the child's sudden magnetism.

Just kinda like a .... fwooooonlmp *glurgle*
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fwooooonlmp *glurgle* is the name of my ska Bjork cover band
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: plecos: No one gave me any loose change when I got my shot.  I FEEL CHEATED.  To the Twitter!

I'm pretty sure the "wait 15 minutes to see if you pass out" is just to get you to buy more stuff in Walgreens.


No, hospitals / clinics / etc issuing the shots had the same 15 minute waiting period. But the waiting period is no longer an issue based on data gathered, or was removed for the booster. I didn't have to wait last week.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Twe​et.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNf​Y29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3​X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6ey​JidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxs​fSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=f​alse&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&i​d=1453375910695026700&lang=en&origin=h​ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2​F11870716%2FFor-everyone-claiming-that​-Pfizer-shot-is-safe-for-children-just​-look-at-all-these-adverse-reactions&s​essionId=56701c59e978e58a4a5d50665f0de​cab570fd331&siteScreenName=fark&theme=​light&widgetsVersion=f001879%3A1634581​029404&width=550px] jbenton: In the Pfizer vaccine trial for 5- to 12-year-olds, there were 4,647 participants and only 5 "severe adverse events," none of them related to the vaccine. The best of them, BY FAR: "Ingestion of a penny (1 person in the vaccine group)" https://t.co/pW5odXSUdD https://t.co/OuhYSgGs6I


Obviously, the vaccine made the child magnetic causing the penny to go down its throat.

/Pennies are not affected by magnets
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I gave my kid the Vax and now he can't wait for Xmas.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: DO YOU WANT ASS PENNIES?  THIS IS HOW YOU GET ASS PENNIES!!!!


Everyone knows that the Ass Crack Bandit used quarters.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Im_Gumby: well that makes cents

Don't ever change.


To coin a phrase...
 
msrbley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: ArkPanda: plecos: No one gave me any loose change when I got my shot.  I FEEL CHEATED.  To the Twitter!

I'm pretty sure the "wait 15 minutes to see if you pass out" is just to get you to buy more stuff in Walgreens.

No, hospitals / clinics / etc issuing the shots had the same 15 minute waiting period. But the waiting period is no longer an issue based on data gathered, or was removed for the booster. I didn't have to wait last week.


Rite Aid instructed me to wait 15 minutes after my booster
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: What they leave out is that the penny was sucked out of someone's pocket from across the room by the child's sudden magnetism.

Just kinda like a .... fwooooonlmp *glurgle*


An honest LOL
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: fwooooonlmp *glurgle* is the name of my ska Bjork cover band


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still my favorite one. I think it should be more of a selling point.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The children who manage to survive this era will not look kindly on conservatism.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That penny is the only thing that blocks Bill Gate's cyber instructions .  He can still get 5g if he is in direct line with one of the cloaked 5g towers.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: TommyDeuce: DO YOU WANT ASS PENNIES?  THIS IS HOW YOU GET ASS PENNIES!!!!

Everyone knows that the Ass Crack Bandit used quarters.


Allison Brie believes that Annie was the ACB. If so I'm all for letting her use whichever coins she likes
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: ArkPanda: plecos: No one gave me any loose change when I got my shot.  I FEEL CHEATED.  To the Twitter!

I'm pretty sure the "wait 15 minutes to see if you pass out" is just to get you to buy more stuff in Walgreens.

No, hospitals / clinics / etc issuing the shots had the same 15 minute waiting period. But the waiting period is no longer an issue based on data gathered, or was removed for the booster. I didn't have to wait last week.


My employer offered the shots on campus. We did have the waiting period (self-enforced). Though they offered it in partnership with a pharmacy. But there wasn't anything to buy in the auditorium. This information definitely points to... something.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should not list adverse "reactions" if they are unrelated to the vaccine.

Idiots just gave "evidence" that the vaccines are harmful to the anti-vaxxers when they exclude the penny and fractures info from their memes.

"5 or our precious children hurt by the experimental vaccine during experiments on them"  see how that sounds?  ffs optics.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a slippery slope from pennies to dimes to quarters.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: No one gave me any loose change when I got my shot.  I FEEL CHEATED.  To the Twitter!


Did you put the syringe under your pillow for the Vaccine Fairy?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they are younger older people get more change I got a quarter.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Im_Gumby: well that makes cents

Don't ever change.


Penny for your thoughts?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: DO YOU WANT ASS PENNIES?  THIS IS HOW YOU GET ASS PENNIES!!!!


How else do you pay for the Ass Burgers?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  No crayons lodged in the brain?

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
dragoneer27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: plecos: No one gave me any loose change when I got my shot.  I FEEL CHEATED.  To the Twitter!

I'm pretty sure the "wait 15 minutes to see if you pass out" is just to get you to buy more stuff in Walgreens.


It worked on us.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: well that makes cents


*SPASH*
*CLINK*
...
MOM, IT'S OUT!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
a 5-to-12-year-old has some splainin to do about how they ingested a penny. that's way past the "pick up literally anything and stick it in your mouth" phase
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

serfdood: What?  No crayons lodged in the brain?

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 360x450]


increase my killing power, eh?
 
vrax
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The RWNJ outrage over this is going to be epic.  "Their putting copper oxide in our children's blood trying to conduct them to Satan's ways!"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Best adult vaccine trial side effect:

As of December 6, 2020, there were 3 SAEs reported in the vaccine group: a 65-year-old participant with community acquired pneumonia 25 days after vaccination, a 72-year-old participant with arrhythmia after being struck by lightning 28 days after vaccination, and an 87- year-old participant with worsening of chronic bradycardia 45 days after vaccination.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The children who manage to survive this era will not look kindly on conservatism.


Oh yes they will. In 50 years they'll blame rising oceans on Mexicans and gays. We're not a smart people.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Still my favorite one. I think it should be more of a selling point.


[Fark user image image 425x308]


So that's why my wife recommended the booster shot!
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: What they leave out is that the penny was sucked out of someone's pocket from across the room by the child's sudden magnetism.

Just kinda like a .... fwooooonlmp *glurgle*


I don't think copper or whatever cheap alloy they are using these days to make pennies contain any ferrous material... so... that's not how 'magnetism' works.  unless the vaccine produces some new form of magnetism that works on non-ferrous materials now...
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: It's a slippery slope from pennies to dimes to quarters.


Maybe they will start playing music when they progress to quarters? Or, I don't know - start to dispense tic tacs or something. It may be worth it to wait, you know.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was today years old when I learned infective arthritis is actually a thing.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I didn't eat breakfast or lunch that day.

After getting the shot I was starving!!

I.. mean.. I was starving before the shot..  But I was also starving after the shot.
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know what they say: A penny eaten is a penny cooked.

Or something. Idk I'm not a doctor. Or an accountant. Or a chef.
 
olorin604
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: ArkPanda: plecos: No one gave me any loose change when I got my shot.  I FEEL CHEATED.  To the Twitter!

I'm pretty sure the "wait 15 minutes to see if you pass out" is just to get you to buy more stuff in Walgreens.

No, hospitals / clinics / etc issuing the shots had the same 15 minute waiting period. But the waiting period is no longer an issue based on data gathered, or was removed for the booster. I didn't have to wait last week.


I got mine at a mass vaccination site and had a 15 min wait. Not sure if they would have enforced if it was at capacity but there were only 2 or 3 people including me in there the whole time I was there both time. The staff outnumbered the people getting vaccinated significantly. Yay missouri.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is clearly Fauci conspiring with the treasury to debase our currency and enact communism!!1!
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
VACCINES!

DRAW THE WAGONS INTO A CIRCLE!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean yay. And everyone in my household over 12 is vaccinated, because it's the right thing to do.
But can we be unbiased?
Choose the link you like from this search:
Google search on Pfizer biontech numerological

/cousin swears his sciatic nerve flared up after the vaccine
//his orthopedic doctor: you are the third person to tell me that
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Politics tab?
 
Displayed 50 of 136 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.