 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   24-year-old woman realizes she could die a virgin due to pandemic, so she does the only logical thing. Difficulty: Woman was already a porn star (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
97
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, Sabina Rouge, Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, Pornography, porn star, Oral sex, English-language films  
•       •       •

3050 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 27 Oct 2021 at 1:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



97 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharp Knees. etc.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. The article is an ad for her Only Fans page.

2. According to the article, she's a virgin because she had only slept with women in her porn videos before her first time with a man. (Chasing Amy reference, anyone?)

2. OMG KILL IT WITH FIRE. Look, I know that every generation develops its own styles and fashions that the old people think are weird. But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 2. OMG KILL IT WITH FIRE. Look, I know that every generation develops its own styles and fashions that the old people think are weird. But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?


That should be point number three.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?


on the underside of her lips there's a tattoo..."inflate to 50lbs"

/not a fan of anything fake on a women.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: 2. OMG KILL IT WITH FIRE. Look, I know that every generation develops its own styles and fashions that the old people think are weird. But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?

That should be point number three.


Marketing, mostly
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virgin porn stars are not uncommon.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Chasing Amy reference, anyone?


ok...I'll go first...

Nubian?
 
Stig2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bostonguy:

[Fark user image 850x722]

Blow up doll technology sure has come a long way.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. The article is an ad for her Only Fans page.

2. According to the article, she's a virgin because she had only slept with women in her porn videos before her first time with a man. (Chasing Amy reference, anyone?)

2. OMG KILL IT WITH FIRE. Look, I know that every generation develops its own styles and fashions that the old people think are weird. But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?

[Fark user image 850x722]


Never date a woman who puts makeup on with a putty knife.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse I never thought it would happen to me...
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: 2. OMG KILL IT WITH FIRE. Look, I know that every generation develops its own styles and fashions that the old people think are weird. But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?

That should be point number three.


He likes #2. Don't judge.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is not counting butt and mouth stuff?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will take "Things That Never Happened" for $200 Alex.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're just throwing the word "star" onto this nobody?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Virgin porn stars are not uncommon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. The article is an ad for her Only Fans page.


2. OMG KILL IT WITH FIRE. Look, I know that every generation develops its own styles and fashions that the old people think are weird. But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?


because hiding every real or perceived physical flaw is the most important thing, no matter how fuched-up you look as a result.   Putting your mental flaws on full display, celebrating them really, is highly encouraged though.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. The article is an ad for her Only Fans page.

2. According to the article, she's a virgin because she had only slept with women in her porn videos before her first time with a man. (Chasing Amy reference, anyone?)

2. OMG KILL IT WITH FIRE. Look, I know that every generation develops its own styles and fashions that the old people think are weird. But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?

[Fark user image 850x722]


While scanning the "article" I asked myself "WTF am I looking at?" That's not just generational style changes. That's body dysmorphic disorder and an irresponsible surgeon.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: [pyxis.nymag.com image 381x254]


Jennifer Lawrence, Senator Vreenak, Jan Brady and this chick, starring in "I don't believe you," a Ron Burgundy film.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: bostonguy: Chasing Amy reference, anyone?

ok...I'll go first...

Nubian?


Finger cuffs?
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter what gender you are, what you look like, what you smell like, how you do your makeup, how much hair you have you will always be someone's dream lay.

Fetishes are funny that way.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrSplifferton: Never date a woman who puts makeup on with a putty knife.


Fixed.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: bostonguy: Chasing Amy reference, anyone?

ok...I'll go first...

Nubian?


* hits buzzer *

"What's a"?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She fixes the cable?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: ffs?


Finger cuffs was too obvious. So I went with Nubian.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: bostonguy: But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?

on the underside of her lips there's a tattoo..."inflate to 50lbs"

/not a fan of anything fake on a women.


Sometimes things happen. Cancer and whatnot. I won't shame a woman trying to feel right in her own skin but goddamn, how does someone look at this and be like "yeah, that's what I want, the face of a puffer lionfish"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: steklo: bostonguy: Chasing Amy reference, anyone?

ok...I'll go first...

Nubian?

* hits buzzer *

"What's a"?


Congrats on winning the daily double!
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What men find her attractive?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: bostonguy: Chasing Amy reference, anyone?

ok...I'll go first...

Nubian?


What's a Nubian?
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. The article is an ad for her Only Fans page.

2. According to the article, she's a virgin because she had only slept with women in her porn videos before her first time with a man. (Chasing Amy reference, anyone?)

2. OMG KILL IT WITH FIRE. Look, I know that every generation develops its own styles and fashions that the old people think are weird. But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?

[Fark user image 850x722]


Pfft she is a Hero! I think is is obvious she bravely saved a double decker school bus with children on it from several swarms of angry wasps with her lips.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: bostonguy: Chasing Amy reference, anyone?

ok...I'll go first...

Nubian?


STFU!
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 2. OMG KILL IT WITH FIRE. Look, I know that every generation develops its own styles and fashions that the old people think are weird. But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?


A desire to look like the dolls they had growing up? I don't know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginity is a concept only useful for commodifying women.
 
mentula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is peak Fark, right here.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: That's not just generational style changes. That's body dysmorphic disorder and an irresponsible surgeon.


Right. Generational fads are about different styles of music, hair, fashion, and slang. Not about permanent body modifications.

That's why I do not understand why tattoos all over one's body have become the new thing. Why would you permanently change your body in such as massive way for a trend that will be over in 5-10 years? That's not like growing your hair long or cutting it short.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: So we're just throwing the word "star" onto this nobody?


I think they named it themselves.
But most British "news" is not any better.
It's all tabloid trash.
That's where most American stuff was inspired by.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: how does someone look at this and be like "yeah, that's what I want, the face of a puffer lionfish"


It's probably the same thing with people who are Anorexic . They look in the mirror and they see themselves in a way that others don't and therefore they do what they can to please themselves.

"I don't look pretty enough, maybe if I inflate my lips to 50lbs I'll look better"
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I'll skip that episode.  Randalls podcast is awesome, BTW.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garfunkel and Oates - The Loophole Song

Techincallyavirgin (dot) com
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having sex with another person (IRL, not "virtually") makes you not a virgin.

It isn't dependent on a penis. But I'm sure this got plenty of attention on her social media whatevers. There are men who are just as willing to "believe" she's a virgin as there are ones who "believe" a 14-year-old "looks" 18.

Also, yeah, her giant lips look stupid.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, gay for pay

makes sense
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: What men find her attractive?


drunks, insecure men, men with a fetish for big fat lips?

I dunno.

Like I said earlier....Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Some man will find her pretty enough to bang the hell out of her.

It won't be me, that's for sure.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. The article is an ad for her Only Fans page.

2. According to the article, she's a virgin because she had only slept with women in her porn videos before her first time with a man. (Chasing Amy reference, anyone?)

2. OMG KILL IT WITH FIRE. Look, I know that every generation develops its own styles and fashions that the old people think are weird. But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?

[Fark user image image 850x722]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, yeah, the concept of "virginity" as something desirable in women is dumb.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: What men find her attractive?


Neckbeards who compare all women to the girls from High School of the Dead.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: So we're just throwing the word "star" onto this nobody?


Haven't we been doing that for the last 20 or 30 years or so?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. The article is an ad for her Only Fans page.

2. According to the article, she's a virgin because she had only slept with women in her porn videos before her first time with a man. (Chasing Amy reference, anyone?)

2. OMG KILL IT WITH FIRE. Look, I know that every generation develops its own styles and fashions that the old people think are weird. But seriously? What is up with the fake, alien-looking shiat today?

[Fark user image image 850x722]


Instagram achieved self-awareness and decided to play the long game with our extermination by application of filters?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I 100% do not understand someone intentionally doing that to their lips.
 
Displayed 50 of 97 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.