‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to admit, though, that this method is a lot cheaper.

And homemade!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there tho?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad it took so long to make it, though...

/aisle seat, please
//I'll have the chicken
///and tres slashies
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outta snark on this one.  JFC
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope the siblings get some top notch counseling for the next several  years.
Wait... this is American health care.
They'll get to watch a few videos from 1989 and get sent to the closest f'd up relatives.

A whole year? Yeah, those kids are messed up in many ways.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blunt force trauma...
Kid was probably beaten to death.

Probably explains why the others did not immediately go to the police, they didn't want the same thing to happen. So completely f-ed up... and sad.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuhfuhfuh: Blunt force trauma...
Kid was probably beaten to death.

Probably explains why the others did not immediately go to the police, they didn't want the same thing to happen. So completely f-ed up... and sad.


Yeah, that was million dollar question in the other thread. I guess we know why now.
 
adam6464
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was the most depressing thing I've read in a while...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The full story is going to be even more horrifying.

The comments on the site are full of calls for the death penalty as if that's going to bring back the dead child and make the surviving ones whole.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Too bad it took so long to make it, though...

/aisle seat, please
//I'll have the chicken
///and tres slashies


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The parents look about how you'd kinda expect:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The photograph shows a cookie cutter multiple unit dwelling space which has been replicated a thousand times in Texas.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Artisanal
 
Snort
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Drugs.

They will have some fun in lock up.  Kid killers always do.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is when I wish the super natural was real, and that little boy's spirit could spend the rest of their lives just farking with them. You know, staying in their heads until the day they drop dead.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If any farkers would like to offset their ticket to Hell with some good Karma, here's the donation page to Texas Children's Hospital, where the kids are being treated
https://give.texaschildrens.org/site/​D​onation2;jsessionid=00000000.app20022a​?idb=415943802&df_id=3350&mfc_pref=T&3​350.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=0E2E11B​1522961203A3DF1C7079EE2D4&3350_donatio​n=form1
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Skeletal remains of a child....

And the eldest child reports that he's been dead for a year.

WTF was going on at that house for the last year or so?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Skeletal remains of a child....

And the eldest child reports that he's been dead for a year.

WTF was going on at that house for the last year or so?


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
txwebguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
More here:

https://abc13.com/houston-abandoned-c​h​ildren-child-skeleton-gloria-williams-​brian-coulter/11172513/

"Coulter and Williams were arrested Tuesday evening at a public library where they were searching news articles about themselves, ABC13 learned."
 
txwebguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Skeletal remains of a child....

And the eldest child reports that he's been dead for a year.

WTF was going on at that house for the last year or so?


"Earlier Tuesday, the medical examiner ruled the 8-year-old's manner of death as homicide, caused by multiple blunt force injuries. Investigators believe Coulter beat the boy to death and then he and Williams moved out, leaving the children to fend for themselves as their brother's body decomposed. The teen told deputies the mom had not been back in months."
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

txwebguy: More here:

https://abc13.com/houston-abandoned-ch​ildren-child-skeleton-gloria-williams-​brian-coulter/11172513/

"Coulter and Williams were arrested Tuesday evening at a public library where they were searching news articles about themselves, ABC13 learned."


Jesus frickin Christmas...piece of shiat killed one and then just randomly showed up to beat the shiat out of the rest of them?

fark me...I mean seriously, what the actual fark.
 
