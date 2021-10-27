 Skip to content
(MSN)   Tetris alert on I-5 today   (msn.com)
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll bet the Russians are involved.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's backed up all the way to Boston.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

akya: I'll bet the Russians are involved.


I prefer to do my own traffic research.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't be Tetris. If it were, the entire truck would have disappeared, because that certainly completed the line.
 
tasteme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This will no doubt be an inspiration for a country song.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is very impressive.  If you tried to do that, it would be difficult to achieve blocking all lanes and the shoulder.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tetris theme song [10 hours]
Youtube 9Fv5cuYZFC0
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sources say local authorities are quickly working to locate a key 1x4 piece that will clear the entire blockage and...<Breaking News!> The single open lane has now been blocked by an S-shaped piece. This is definitely an unexpected development. Let's turn to our Weatherman, Tom, for both strategy and a look at the local forecast..."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hm, must be Wednesday.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have to admit, that is impressive.  Completely horizontal.

That's a perfect a roadblock setup for a heist movie.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Noob move. Gotta save that long piece and use it vertically for max points.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nothing a couple hundred pounds of ANFO cant fix.

Cement Truck Explosion High-Speed Footage
Youtube lIbl_3g5FRA
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I-90 is a long way to go to avoid the 405.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, like at this time of day the 5's totally gonna be jammed. So I was gonna take the 516 to the 167, come back on the 405 thru Renton, and let that dump me off on 8th in Bellevue, and probably stop at Minamoto's for lunch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: It's backed up all the way to Boston.


That's just people trying to get to I-84.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Washington state (or any non-California portion of the country): I-5 is closed or Interstate 5 is closed
Northern California: 5 is closed.
Southern California: The 5 is closed.

Note that in California nobody notices if a freeway is an interstate or a state route; they just use the number in both cases, while elsewhere people would go "State Route 666 is closed" (versus 666 is closed/The 666 is closed).  In California at least, interstate numbers aren't used for state routes (except when a state route continues an interstate; like the 210) so there's no confusion; IE, there isn't a state route 5 elsewhere in the state.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Um... that's I-90. Sure, it's near the I-5 exit, but, still.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On Seattle's busiest highway, closure is not an option
Fark user imageView Full Size


/MSP Q&D
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
THE (insert hwy. #).

Twitch.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Nothing a couple hundred pounds of ANFO cant fix.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lIbl_3g5​FRA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


I saw that episode of Myth Busters.  Jamie Hyneman explaining the difference between blowing something up and making something go away.  This was an example of making something go away.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It is unclear how the truck flipped on its side...

Momentum and gravity?

You're being asked to use a different route until the truck is moved.

No. I want to use *this* route.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Washington state (or any non-California portion of the country): I-5 is closed or Interstate 5 is closed
Northern California: 5 is closed.
Southern California: The 5 is closed.

Note that in California nobody notices if a freeway is an interstate or a state route; they just use the number in both cases, while elsewhere people would go "State Route 666 is closed" (versus 666 is closed/The 666 is closed).  In California at least, interstate numbers aren't used for state routes (except when a state route continues an interstate; like the 210) so there's no confusion; IE, there isn't a state route 5 elsewhere in the state.


Jealous-like typing detected.
 
db2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
BOOM, Tetris for Jeff.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Captain of the Ever Given has a CDL?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Family Guy - Tetris
Youtube 3qIayVHELzk
 
