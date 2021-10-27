 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   "I looked down, and Miss Julie's face is just like bright red and like shaking"   (wbtv.com) divider line
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The boys knew every second matters. They got the attention of a pastor who happened to be driving by. He hopped on the bus and said a prayer until the ambulance arrived."

Well I'm sure farkers will have no comments on this. Nope, none whatsoever.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boys knew every second matte...

Nice try Mr. Breeze
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Breeze: "The boys knew every second matters. They got the attention of a pastor who happened to be driving by. He hopped on the bus and said a prayer until the ambulance arrived."

Well I'm sure farkers will have no comments on this. Nope, none whatsoever.


Came here to make a comment on this
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Breeze: "The boys knew every second matters. They got the attention of a pastor who happened to be driving by. He hopped on the bus and said a prayer until the ambulance arrived."

Well I'm sure farkers will have no comments on this. Nope, none whatsoever.


Damnit.  It's like you already knew what was on my clipboard to comment on
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave her shoes back.  Yes.  They were messy and sticky but they were still shoes.  Sweet, sweet.  Smells like Julie shoes.

Not allowed to go by her cubicle anymore.  I don't during business hours.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I could find these kids in my jr high yearbook. From 38 years ago.
 
Zykstar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Mr. Breeze: "The boys knew every second matters. They got the attention of a pastor who happened to be driving by. He hopped on the bus and said a prayer until the ambulance arrived."

Well I'm sure farkers will have no comments on this. Nope, none whatsoever.

Came here to make a comment on this


Same, and here it is:

Props to the pastor for jumping on unprepared to give the last rites.

/he was useless
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A dispatcher was on the line and helped the students to quickly set the emergency brake, the flashing emergency lights and the stop arm. The dispatch operator then called 911.

The ambulance would have gotten there sooner but there was a line of cars stopped in both directions
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They got the attention of a pastor who happened to be driving by. He hopped on the bus and said a prayer until the ambulance arrived.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Zykstar: Mr.Hawk: Mr. Breeze: "The boys knew every second matters. They got the attention of a pastor who happened to be driving by. He hopped on the bus and said a prayer until the ambulance arrived."

Well I'm sure farkers will have no comments on this. Nope, none whatsoever.

Came here to make a comment on this

Same, and here it is:

Props to the pastor for jumping on unprepared to give the last rites.

/he was useless


Yes, but the prayer was not substituted for the ambulance, so it doesn't matter. It's when religion is used as a substitute for essential things like education, ethics, or medical care that it become a problem.
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm just here to comment on the comment that commenters are commenting that we should comment on.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not Ms. Julie!  Don't let anything bad happen to Ms. Julie!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How do we know that God wasn't in the process of smiting her?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Mr. Breeze: "The boys knew every second matters. They got the attention of a pastor who happened to be driving by. He hopped on the bus and said a prayer until the ambulance arrived."

Well I'm sure farkers will have no comments on this. Nope, none whatsoever.

Came here to make a comment on this


I helped too.
/look at me helping.
//got my sneks out and everything.
 
Kinan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wasn't her time...

gawd,
I can't believe I typed that.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: "The boys knew every second matters. They got the attention of a pastor who happened to be driving by. He hopped on the bus and said a prayer until the ambulance arrived."

Well I'm sure farkers will have no comments on this. Nope, none whatsoever.


Well, praying for an interventionist god is a stupid farking concept.

If it were me writing the article, maybe I'd have closed it with something from this article.  https://www.medicalnewstoda​y.com/artic​les/317436 on how to recognize and deal with diabetic emergencies.

Or you can just take comfort that the children were comforted because of the cult leader scammer looking to drum up new recruits.

You're welcome.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Not Ms. Julie!  Don't let anything bad happen to Ms. Julie!
[Fark user image 300x200]


Too late. Time ruins us all.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Not Ms. Julie!  Don't let anything bad happen to Ms. Julie!
[Fark user image 300x200]

Too late. Time ruins us all.
[Fark user image 300x168]


Kinda surprised she still has a nose
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anybody post anything about the prayers yet?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
or, the adult saw that she needed no help.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Smart kids. They did everything right.

The Pastor? Other than some cold comfort, not so much.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Malenfant: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Not Ms. Julie!  Don't let anything bad happen to Ms. Julie!
[Fark user image 300x200]

Too late. Time ruins us all.
[Fark user image 300x168]

Kinda surprised she still has a nose


Yeah, she's been pretty open about the massive amounts of cocaine she's hoovered up.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good going, Conner and Kane. Now, these kids are heroes.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Mega Steve: Malenfant: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Not Ms. Julie!  Don't let anything bad happen to Ms. Julie!
[Fark user image 300x200]

Too late. Time ruins us all.
[Fark user image 300x168]

Kinda surprised she still has a nose

Yeah, she's been pretty open about the massive amounts of cocaine she's hoovered up.


It's so funny. I was just thinking about her very recently, and her penchant for cocaine. If she's still alive, then maybe I have a chance to live as long as her. Maybe even Keith Richards.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Maybe even Keith Richards.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Chuckles Richardly.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: "The boys knew every second matters. They got the attention of a pastor who happened to be driving by. He hopped on the bus and said a prayer until the ambulance arrived."

Well I'm sure farkers will have no comments on this. Nope, none whatsoever.


Some might say that she was livin' on a prayer

/whoa-ohhhhh!
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The priest was a distraction and authority figure for the kids until the medicos arrived. He wasn't trying to convert them.
 
