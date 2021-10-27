 Skip to content
(WYMT Hazard)   If you've spotted a baby kangaroo hopping around the greater Kentucky area, please let the owner of Hillview Stables in Laurel County know ASAP   (wkyt.com)
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many baby kangaroos are they gonna lose this week?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky?  Better find that roo before some hunters start shooting at it.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Latinwolf: Kentucky?  Better find that roo before some hunters start shooting at it.


Probably already food.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The roo was probably eaten by a dingo.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I find a baby kangaroo hopping around, I'm keeping it.  fark you, Hillview Stables.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People suck.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Latinwolf: Kentucky?  Better find that roo before some hunters start shooting at it.

Probably already food.


How does one serve kangaroo, traditionally? Stew? They're pretty strong so I imagine a low-and-slow-method would be needed to break down the tougher muscle fibers.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kristoph57: FleshFlapps: Latinwolf: Kentucky?  Better find that roo before some hunters start shooting at it.

Probably already food.

How does one serve kangaroo, traditionally? Stew? They're pretty strong so I imagine a low-and-slow-method would be needed to break down the tougher muscle fibers.


I actually have a cookbook on outback cooking, where there were a *lot* of recipes for kangaroo tail.

And yes, most of it was stew.

There were also a lot of recipes for yabbies, which an Australian told me were basically crayfish.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kristoph57: FleshFlapps: Latinwolf: Kentucky?  Better find that roo before some hunters start shooting at it.

Probably already food.

How does one serve kangaroo, traditionally? Stew? They're pretty strong so I imagine a low-and-slow-method would be needed to break down the tougher muscle fibers.


The young ones are tender and succulent.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So it's not Drew exercising his right to be opulent?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It were road kill! I fount it like that!"
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kristoph57: FleshFlapps: Latinwolf: Kentucky?  Better find that roo before some hunters start shooting at it.

Probably already food.

How does one serve kangaroo, traditionally? Stew? They're pretty strong so I imagine a low-and-slow-method would be needed to break down the tougher muscle fibers.


it can be used to brew beer... usually at the end of the brewing process.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Latinwolf: Kentucky?  Better find that roo before some hunters start shooting at it.

Probably already food.


Most people like this just like to shoot crap for fun.
Not for food.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wraithstrike: So it's not Drew exercising his right to be opulent?


Nah, he's in Woodford County last time I checked.

This was further south, down near London.

/Kentucky has a lot of towns named after foreign cities
//like Versailles, which is totally not pronounced the French way
 
