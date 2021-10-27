 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Dog can't decide who served the best steak, so shares the responsibility   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Family law, Panda's adoption contract, new status, veterinary bills, Child custody, family photo, France, family  
•       •       •

753 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2021 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had my way, not only would pets be treated as inanimate property, but human children as well.

It's not as if it takes tremendous intelligence and education to fark.

/ *mumbles bitterly on the path to pick up soylent for dinner*
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spain has nothing better to adjudicate than dog custody?

Should be the goal of every other country.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I for one, am against giving recreational  drugs to animals
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

starsrift: If I had my way, not only would pets be treated as inanimate property, but human children as well.

It's not as if it takes tremendous intelligence and education to fark.

/ *mumbles bitterly on the path to pick up soylent for dinner*


I'm not sure what your intelligence has to do with your proclivity for farking pets and children.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wonder how many dogs the litigants could have purchased with what they instead paid their attorneys.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yet, the dog likes one guys ex, who only serves peanut butter.....
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.