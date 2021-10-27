 Skip to content
 
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Guess who is no plague rat anymore   (nltimes.nl) divider line
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Godwin?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He just wanted to be able to get into the clubs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remy is not happy with Subby's headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The more I learn about this Hitler character the more I don't care for him.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

reveal101: The more I learn about this Hitler character the more I don't care for him.


I heard he killed the leader of Nazi Germany.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

reveal101: The more I learn about this Hitler character the more I don't care for him.


I went to lunch with Charlie Manson the other day. He said to me "Is it hot in here? Or am I crazy?"
/i can steal jokes also
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does this really need a fake tag.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
but he did kill the guy that killed hitler...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, Hitler just found out about vaccines?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Adolf always did enjoy a nice injection.
 
