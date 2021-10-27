 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Visit Club Med Cancun, now offering new Crocodile Lagoon ride. "There was nothing I could do. It could do whatever it wants"
16
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As God is my witness, I didn't think Crocodiles took vacations.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was told he would be seen afterwhile.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie is a tough kid:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:"He is now walking with an awkward gait, like he has a wooden leg, since he doesn't yet have full range of motion or strength. Though it is not guaranteed, running, jumping and playing soccer is expected to return"

Sounds like, with physical therapy, his abilities will come back after awhile.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good life lesson! Maybe now he'll think twice before being eaten by a crocodile.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, now that's a GoFundMe I could see giving to, kid gets attacked by large wild animal while on vacation requiring overseas medical care and 4 weeks of unexpected expenses for the family. Quite a different cause and effect from all those "vaccine-hesitant" ones we've been bombarded with lately.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, the resort is picking up there medical, I wonder if they gifted the month of accomodations as well, seems likely since that's a minor expense to them unless they are at 100% occupancy.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their*, stupid keyboard changing what I typed after I moved on to the next word.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"They (crocodiles) can exist at anytime, anyplace in those areas, so people need to always assume that they can be there,"

... checks doors and windows
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I went to that place a couple decades ago. The water ski guys would point out all the crocs as we were skiing. They didn't seem to care (guys or crocs)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She did a wrote-up here of the whole event for the public to read:

https://www.happyhourheadshot.com/cro​c​odile-attack-cancun-buhl

I was looking thru her Instagram and Facebook for more pics and info.
Unfortunately she's an anti-vaxxer, and they are full of anti-vax misinformation/anti-Fauci misinformation etc.

She has a pic of her sons standing in front of the White House when trump was president holding their noses and tagged it #F*ckTrump #Resist and she attended a BLM protest with them, so guess she's one of those hippie anti-vaxxers as opposed to the MAGA anti-vaxxers.

But I'm glad her son will be OK. He's very brave and strong. I have full confidence he will be able to do everything he did before and now he has a cool scar (and story to go along with it) for life.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I once spent an enjoyable week at the Club Mad Cancun for a, ahem, "special interest" gathering.  I didn't see any crocodiles but there was a very large number of bears around...

/Good times
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I once spent an enjoyable week at the Club Mad Cancun for a, ahem, "special interest" gathering.  I didn't see any crocodiles but there was a very large number of bears around...

/Good times


*Med

/I ain't even mad.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
