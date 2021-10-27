 Skip to content
(CBS Philadelphia)   Family gets case reopened ten years after police rule their daughter committed suicide by stabbing herself 20 times   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
27 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wasn't white.  Ok, it was still suicide. Maybe the first 19 times didn't take.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Which cop did she piss off?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My money is on a police officer's son.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
After eating shoots and falling down an elevator shaft?
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She leapt onto a bed of ice-knives which melted away.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cutting is an awful compulsion.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do police have the power to determine cause of death? I thought that was up to the coroner or medical examiner. I wouldn't trust a cop to that even if their favorite programs were Murder She Wrote, Quincy, and the Rockford Files.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Do police have the power to determine cause of death? I thought that was up to the coroner or medical examiner.


Isn't the coroner part of the police department?
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She visited Krusty's Hall of Knives?
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did she know the Clintons???

/runs away laughing
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, she looks crazy enough to stab herself 20 times...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The fark kind of coroner makes that determination? Other than a shiatty one, obviously.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Dear diary, I tried to stab myself 19 times, but I think that I missed. I'm sure that the 20th will do it."
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Solty Dog: Do police have the power to determine cause of death? I thought that was up to the coroner or medical examiner.

Isn't the coroner part of the police department?


No. The L.A. County Coroner's Office is independent of the LAPD.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Your little town seems to have more than its fair share of murders."

"No. We ain't got any more murders than anywhere else, I just don't bother trying to call 'em something else when they happen. Like when the Sheriff in Lumpkin Corners tried saying it was "suicide while of unsound mind" when a body was found in a chest freezer, chained shut from the outside and with multiple bullet holes in the freezer lid, just because the stiff was his wife's brother-in-law."
 
dywed88
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Solty Dog: Do police have the power to determine cause of death? I thought that was up to the coroner or medical examiner.

Isn't the coroner part of the police department?


Formally they are separate. But they are often closely associated in practice.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rasputina, minus the cellos?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dywed88: rjakobi: Solty Dog: Do police have the power to determine cause of death? I thought that was up to the coroner or medical examiner.

Isn't the coroner part of the police department?

Formally they are separate. But they are often closely associated in practice.


At least until they get good enough that they can stop practicing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ramacharma unavailable for comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I happened across another article and the person the family hired to review the findings said there was no bleeding from the wounds (or at least some of them) and that indicated there was no pulse, following up with "People without pulses do not stab themselves repeatedly"
 
SaturnShadow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"But her parents say she had her life cut short"

I see her parents must be one of you Farkers, absolutely obsessed with puns
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Solty Dog: Do police have the power to determine cause of death? I thought that was up to the coroner or medical examiner.

Isn't the coroner part of the police department?


Depends on the jurisdiction, this one is Philadelphia.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x566]

I mean, she looks crazy enough to stab herself 20 times...


With chompers like she has one would think she would just bite her wrists.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: rjakobi: Solty Dog: Do police have the power to determine cause of death? I thought that was up to the coroner or medical examiner.

Isn't the coroner part of the police department?

No. The L.A. County Coroner's Office is independent of the LAPD.
[Fark user image image 850x318]


Thanks, Quincy.  Wasn't sure if that changed or not.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Do police have the power to determine cause of death? I thought that was up to the coroner or medical examiner. I wouldn't trust a cop to that even if their favorite programs were Murder She Wrote, Quincy, and the Rockford Files.


Although in Los Angeles, the coroner is an independent agency, it appears that in Philadelphia, the Medical Examiner is, in fact, part of the police department, or at least not as independent as one might wish.

From their website:


The Medical Examiner's Office (MEO) determines the cause and manner of death for sudden, unexpected, and unnatural deaths in Philadelphia. Our doctors, scientists, and technicians work with the Philadelphia Police Department to investigate these deaths.
Investigation Units
Seven units contribute specific information to individual cases.
Forensic Anthropology helps identify the deceased.
Forensic Investigation determines if a death comes under the jurisdiction of the Medical Examiner and investigates the circumstances surrounding the death.
Forensic Odontology evaluates bite marks and uses dental records to identify the deceased.
Forensic Technician coordinates the intake, release, and transportation of the deceased.
Histology prepares tissue slides for microscopic analysis.
Pathology determines both the cause and manner of death in every case that the Medical Examiner handles.
Toxicology Laboratory analyzes postmortem specimens for drug abuse, prescription drugs, and poisons.

So I do believe that in this case the cops might have had a say in the verdict.

Now, that said, I am not going to fall victim to the conspiracy-theory riddled b/s that Fark is becoming lately, and am instead going to say that perhaps the cops decided that the teacher killed herself with the first stab and some freak came along afterward and stabbed her post mortem and they couldn't be bothered to care much else about it because, you know, suicides who gives a shiat.

Sure, it doesn't make any sense either, but in my limited experience, cops and coroners will do almost anything to avoid having to investigate deaths if they can say "Yep, suicide" and go back to the donut shop.

Now, the other question is whether or not those 20 wounds were ACTUALLY "stab" wounds or if they were shallow enough that the coroner got away with calling them "hesitation cuts" which is how they get away with this kind of nonsense. Because if she was filleted as people are imagining even the worst coroner in the world wouldn't be able to say it was suicide; but if they were little pokes, then maybe.
 
VictoryCabal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Based on her picture, I'm assuming her death was homeschooling related.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

