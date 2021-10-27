 Skip to content
 
(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Why didn't the pedestrian cross the road during a crosswalk safety press conference to remind drivers that pedestrians have the right of way in crosswalks? Bonus appearance by the Crosswalk Fairy   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cameraman saved her life. Looks like she would have just kept walking and splat, on camera...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Cameraman saved her life. Looks like she would have just kept walking and splat, on camera...


two things:

1) as a pedestrian and obvious loser in the physics match up, you should watch for idiot drivers when you are walking in a road, regardless of right-of-way status

2) those blinking lights are not noticeable enough.

A) Friend got hit by a car while she was walking and was listed as being "at fault" for being sent to the hospital and damage to the car.  Apparently the police took a witness statement an hour after the accident that said it was my friends fault...on a Friday night...in a bar area.

She talked to our security at work for advice. The idea that a random witness waited around for an hour to give a statement is highly suspicious.   Fun fact: it cost her $65 to request the dash cam/body cam footage from the police involved.

/look both ways.
//look again
///keep looking
 
lilfry14
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That pedestrian had the right of way, the truck had the right of weight.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ng2810
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember those ad campaigns with graphic images of teens being obliterated by semi trucks because they were texting while driving?

We need more of those, but for anyone who drives a car: the message should be: You're not a murderer, but today you will be, because you're stupid. Don't be stupid. Don't be a murderer.

We've been treating Pedestrians like Rape Victims (Don't walk at night. Wear the right kind of clothing. Stay in well-lit areas out of harms way, etc) for too damn long, it should be time to focus attention on the mother farkers with high clearance SUVs speeding and texting while driving that they need to be more responsible on the road.
 
supek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Quick math time. Semi weighs a bagillion pounds, is moving at 45 mph, so the required stopping distance is...carry the one...Put in a farking red light ffs!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ng2810: Remember those ad campaigns with graphic images of teens being obliterated by semi trucks because they were texting while driving?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
supek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: ng2810: Remember those ad campaigns with graphic images of teens being obliterated by semi trucks because they were texting while driving?

[Fark user image image 500x510]


Did she get her nuggets?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

supek: steklo: ng2810: Remember those ad campaigns with graphic images of teens being obliterated by semi trucks because they were texting while driving?

[Fark user image image 500x510]

Did she get her nuggets?


Yes, but no sauce.  NO SAUCE!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: supek: steklo: ng2810: Remember those ad campaigns with graphic images of teens being obliterated by semi trucks because they were texting while driving?

[Fark user image image 500x510]

Did she get her nuggets?

Yes, but no sauce.  NO SAUCE!


I figure she left some nuggets in her pants.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pedestrians don't always have the right of way. It's this mindset and propagated myth that gets people killed. It's called being "dead right":

Here lies xxxxx. He had right of way.
 
IDisME
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The problem is mostly solved in my area (Toronto).  You hit the button to cross and a standard three light intersection sequence happens.  I think most have been changed over from sorta like the video (but with huge yellow lights and signs hung over the lanes) in my part of town anyway.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was once waiting for the light to change so I could cross the street and a group of teens approached from the other side of the street. All but one of them stopped. The one who did not stop just walked right through the intersection, causing one car to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting the young moran. When his friends yelled at him to get out of the street he yelled back at them, "They're not allowed to hit you." Every once in a while, usually when stories like this crop up, I wonder if he has yet learned the hard way about how silly his statement was.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

neilbradley: Pedestrians don't always have the right of way. It's this mindset and propagated myth that gets people killed. It's called being "dead right":

Here lies xxxxx. He had right of way.


Until the law says drivers can ram into cars, I don't understand your smug. WTF.
Seriously drivers treat everything else like the cars you manage to not ram into all the time everyday.
WTF.
Odd disconnect.  Ppl.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mock26: I was once waiting for the light to change so I could cross the street and a group of teens approached from the other side of the street. All but one of them stopped. The one who did not stop just walked right through the intersection, causing one car to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting the young moran. When his friends yelled at him to get out of the street he yelled back at them, "They're not allowed to hit you." Every once in a while, usually when stories like this crop up, I wonder if he has yet learned the hard way about how silly his statement was.


Was it about 30 years ago in FL? If so, sorry my bad!
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lilfry14: That pedestrian had the right of way, the truck had the right of weight.


Don't you mean right of weigh?
 
Watubi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I see a freshly sealed road with barely any visible crosswalk. I'd fight that ticket, even with those pathetic and puny flashing lights.
 
