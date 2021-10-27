 Skip to content
(AP News)   Man facing DUI blames 4-year-old son. Difficulty: NOT Florida   (apnews.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The man said his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving, sheriff's officials said.

How is that any better!?
 
robbrie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had Wisconsin, the alcoholism and DUI capital of the USA.

I was wrong, too.
 
schubie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

robbrie: I had Wisconsin, the alcoholism and DUI capital of the USA.

I was wrong, too.


I did too, but then I remembered that nobody gives a fark about DUIs up there so there was no need to concoct some bullshiat lie
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wyoming? I can see that but how did they get a DUI on a horse?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When my kid was four I drank a lot too
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Police officers are not known for their senses of humor. I'd bear this in mind before trying to joke about your four-year-old.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Sorry officer, this littler farker clearly can't hold his drink."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The man said his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving, sheriff's officials said.

How is that any better!?


The kid only had a couple drinks.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, in Dad's defense, the kid was driving because he only had two beers.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aleister_greynight: The man said his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving, sheriff's officials said.

How is that any better!?


Hey, the kid's got to learn to take responsibility for their actions at some point. He hadn't even been drinking, so arguably he's even more at fault than his impaired father.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: Deputies arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence, violating probation and driving without a required device on his vehicle used to detect alcohol, Pownall said.

Clearly not his first time either. Dumbass.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aleister_greynight: The man said his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving, sheriff's officials said.

How is that any better!?


The 4 year old was probably wasted too
 
