 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Dutch ovens could be a thing of the past   (bbc.com) divider line
32
    More: Sad, Natural gas, Heat, Fossil fuel, Energy development, Heat pump, Energy, heat transition, Peak oil  
•       •       •

1734 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the Netherlands, the rising outcry over the danger of earthquakes from Groningen sealed the decision in 2019 to close the gas field eight years earlier than the scheduled closure date of 2030. Out in the cornfields and grass pastures, the 350 or so wellheads will go dormant by 2022

With the government's initial goal of converting 50,000 houses by 2028, the government hopes that these pilots will show the country how to meet its goal of getting every house off fossil fuels by 2050. All 8 million of them."


So, like several other prominent countries in Europe, they have a massive immediate need, and hazily-defined solutions that will take years or decades to implement.

I sure do wonder where they'll find all of that stopgap gas in the meantime. It's a mystery.
 
scorpmatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait, they are closing down Taco Bells?

/didn't rtf
//gas you right out
///slashies!!!!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telling your wife "Quick honey, get under the blanket because I have to sneeze" only works once any way.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Dutch Rudders?
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind that.  I'd like to hear more about these gas whores in de ground...
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unt vhere iz dee on/off svitch on dis money-burner?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that's the best thing to cook stews in.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
content.quizzclub.comView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Never!
 
Pucca
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is how I'd prefer to stay warm in the Netherlands 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What about Dutch rudders?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

khitsicker: What about Dutch Rudders?


*shakes tiny fist*
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Telling your wife "Quick honey, get under the blanket because I have to sneeze" only works once any way.


True.  But quietly farting when the two of you are in bed together, then hawking and pretending to spit straight up in the air so she Dutch ovens herself lives forever.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jumping Jacque Flash
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

khitsicker: What about Dutch Rudders?


I'm happy there's still stuff on Fark that I have no idea what it means, regardless of how many times it's posted.

/other stuff, not so lucky
//and have not pulled up all of those shock videos
///but I do admit to opening a GorGor link, once. Once.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: khitsicker: What about Dutch Rudders?

I'm happy there's still stuff on Fark that I have no idea what it means, regardless of how many times it's posted.

/other stuff, not so lucky
//and have not pulled up all of those shock videos
///but I do admit to opening a GorGor link, once. Once.


you should definitely google it.... on your work computer.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
sheeeet...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: This is how I'd prefer to stay warm in the Netherlands [Fark user image image 425x531]


What does she prefer?
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
BigNumber12:
So, like several other prominent countries in Europe, they have a massive immediate need, and hazily-defined solutions that will take years or decades to implement.

I also like the part where they put a non-zero amount of pollution into the air by tearing down the house and rebuilding it.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: This is how I'd prefer to stay warm in the Netherlands [Fark user image 425x531]


Given that background, I'm going to guess that she's not being honest with you in her emails about where she's located
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
BigNumber12:So, like several other prominent countries in Europe, they have a massive immediate need, and hazily-defined solutions that will take years or decades to implement.

I sure do wonder where they'll find all of that stopgap gas in the meantime. It's a mystery.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: khitsicker: What about Dutch Rudders?

I'm happy there's still stuff on Fark that I have no idea what it means, regardless of how many times it's posted.

/other stuff, not so lucky
//and have not pulled up all of those shock videos
///but I do admit to opening a GorGor link, once. Once.


I'm amazed that you've been around long enough to remember GorGor but have managed to not learn what a Dutch Rudder is.

/ it is a sexual act
// but it's actually rather tame as far as sex acts go
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: This is how I'd prefer to stay warm in the Netherlands [Fark user image image 425x531]


Ah yes, the Netherlands of Banff, AB.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Hey Nurse!: This is how I'd prefer to stay warm in the Netherlands [Fark user image image 425x531]

What does she prefer?


Apparently probably not being in the Netherlands.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...but rather on Beaver St.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Hey Nurse!: This is how I'd prefer to stay warm in the Netherlands [Fark user image image 425x531]

Ah yes, the Netherlands of Banff, AB.
[Fark user image 425x611]


heh, and on Beaver Street to boot!

/just had it stuffed
 
Lapdance
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
First thing that came to my mind:

A Dutch Oven is a slang term for lying in bed with another person and pulling the covers over the person's head while flatulating, thereby creating an unpleasant situation in an enclosed space. This is done as a prank or by accident to one's sleeping partner.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Hey Nurse!: This is how I'd prefer to stay warm in the Netherlands [Fark user image image 425x531]

Ah yes, the Netherlands of Banff, AB.
[Fark user image 425x611]



I'd ask how you knew that was in Alberta but I know that nothing is obscure on Fark.

/the Dutch and their travel trailers go everywhere
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: BigNumber12:So, like several other prominent countries in Europe, they have a massive immediate need, and hazily-defined solutions that will take years or decades to implement.

I sure do wonder where they'll find all of that stopgap gas in the meantime. It's a mystery.

[Fark user image 500x500]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I'd rather deal with earthquakes versus letting Putin get control of my energy supply for the next 20 years.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Ivo Shandor: Hey Nurse!: This is how I'd prefer to stay warm in the Netherlands [Fark user image image 425x531]

Ah yes, the Netherlands of Banff, AB.
[Fark user image 425x611]


I'd ask how you knew that was in Alberta but I know that nothing is obscure on Fark.

/the Dutch and their travel trailers go everywhere


It's Banff, the most iconic skiing mecca in Canada.  Its mountains are pretty recognizable.  At least to Canadians, anyway.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.