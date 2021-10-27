 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   US Marshals perform Cheech & Chong's classic "Dave's Not Here" skit with young mom, baby, wrong apartment   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, United States Marshals Service, U.S. Marshals, Marshal, wrong apartment, United States Department of Justice, armed men, young Bradenton mother, Kada Staples  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say sue them, but nuthin's gonna happen.
Narrator from the future: "The judge ruled it was an honest mistake"
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did one of them pee on the rug?

/Really ties the room together
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SIMPSONS DID IT!
COPS: In Springfield (The Simpsons)
Youtube BexuOsshqjk
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who's been a naughty boy then?"

A bit of Fry & Laurie - Scumbag
Youtube Qu1abhDQlY0
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She says a man on the phone told her to take melatonin and "get over it."
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigs gonna pig.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that baby had nothing to hide, he should not have resisted.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"take melatonin and "get over it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds familiar:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They were going to smash her door in with the ram, but realized they were on the ring camera and decided to walk away.
Still no apology, but at least they left without damaging her stuff
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Sounds familiar:

[Fark user image image 277x182]


The difference there is:
1. Police photographed with proper trigger discipline, and;
2. The person they were there to get was actually there.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
While this is a pretty traumatic mistake, I will point out that when the US Marshal's service is going after someone, with guns drawn, it's normally someone dangerous enough that the firepower is justified.  It still shouldn't have happened, you hate to see it happened, and the government should probably write a $250,000 "I'm sorry" note to apologize.
 
indylaw
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: While this is a pretty traumatic mistake, I will point out that when the US Marshal's service is going after someone, with guns drawn, it's normally someone dangerous enough that the firepower is justified.  It still shouldn't have happened, you hate to see it happened, and the government should probably write a $250,000 "I'm sorry" note to apologize.


$250,000 is pretty steep for an incident where no one was physically injured. Low to mid five-figures, maybe $100,000 if it's on tape and the tape looks bad.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Staples is like, then one of the guys in the hallway is like, wait, this is apartment and then instead of saying the apartment number, was like and then said my apartment number and then kind of repeated it again and then they ran out and said, that's the wrong apartment.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

indylaw: winedrinkingman: While this is a pretty traumatic mistake, I will point out that when the US Marshal's service is going after someone, with guns drawn, it's normally someone dangerous enough that the firepower is justified.  It still shouldn't have happened, you hate to see it happened, and the government should probably write a $250,000 "I'm sorry" note to apologize.

$250,000 is pretty steep for an incident where no one was physically injured. Low to mid five-figures, maybe $100,000 if it's on tape and the tape looks bad.


Oh, but the price tag went up when they double-downed on the dickishness. I'm sure some nice lawyers all over the place are looking her up as we speak
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Qualified immunity!  Qualified immunity!  Qualified immunity!"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: While this is a pretty traumatic mistake, I will point out that when the US Marshal's service is going after someone, with guns drawn, it's normally someone dangerous enough that the firepower is justified.  It still shouldn't have happened, you hate to see it happened, and the government should probably write a $250,000 "I'm sorry" note to apologize.


When the person is THAT dangerous, and you have the DANGEROUS guns drawn, I'd think it prudent to double-check the address.

/did they even get the guy/gal?
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: winedrinkingman: While this is a pretty traumatic mistake, I will point out that when the US Marshal's service is going after someone, with guns drawn, it's normally someone dangerous enough that the firepower is justified.  It still shouldn't have happened, you hate to see it happened, and the government should probably write a $250,000 "I'm sorry" note to apologize.

When the person is THAT dangerous, and you have the DANGEROUS guns drawn, I'd think it prudent to double-check the address.

/did they even get the guy/gal?


Probably left when he heard all the commotion.  The F-up very likely gave him the opportunity to escape.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They should hire pizza delivery drivers to serve warrants and go after fugitives.

They know how to find the right address and it would be safer than their current job.
 
