(Law and Crime)   When your defense for being accused of murdering your husband is "Eddie Munster is the REAL killer", well, maybe hold off on picking out appetizers to serve for your post-acquittal party   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's so butch...
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, it's the attack of Eddie Munster!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought Chewbacca was the real killer.

/if the widows peak fits you must acquit
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His mother is a vampire, his father is Frankenstein's monster, but he is a werewolf.
Someone might want to do a blood test. Lily seems to have been sleeping around.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should he hire OJ to find the real killers or focus his efforts on penning a book about how he would get the job done if he were the killer?
 
blasterz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shameful brush-with-fame-csb: I held my wedding reception at the Monster Hall Raceway back in 1996. Had no idea anyone actually associated with the Munsters had any involvement with the property.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ed Munster was a state senator in CT for a couple years in the 90s. Who knows what else he could have gotten up to?
 
moku9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
wait, it isn't always EM?
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I ask you, does that look like the face of a lunatic murderer?
thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby, have you been to a post-acquittal party with no appetizers? It ruins the mojo!
 
Eravior
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: His mother is a vampire, his father is Frankenstein's monster, but he is a werewolf.
Someone might want to do a blood test. Lily seems to have been sleeping around.


Frankenstein's monster was cobbled together from several corpses. Who's to say where his schwanzstucker originated.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

anuran: I ask you, does that look like the face of a lunatic murderer?
[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x566]


Yarp.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 435x579]


so many monkeys were touched that day...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anuran: I ask you, does that look like the face of a lunatic murderer?
[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x566]


Yes.

/He Cruzed into that homicide
 
