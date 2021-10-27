 Skip to content
(NPR)   Want to have a friend (or friends) with benefits, but worried about the ethical implications? Don't worry, NPR has your back. Platonically speaking, of course   (npr.org) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FWB can be freaking awesome.
When both of your are on the same page and stay there.

But this dive comes with a high degree of difficulty.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have no moral objections to attempting it responsibly and kindly, I just don't see it working for most people.

Maybe it's an old person thing, but I can't even manage a friends without benefit relationship for more than a few weeks/months.  You set boundaries, this is a friends only deal, I'm not looking for love/roommate/dependent/spouse/girlfri​end/whatever...  friendship is a rare and wonderful thing, and the next thing I know I get the "let's talk about us, and where this relationship is heading" talk, and when gently rebuffed, she gets embarrassed and decides she needs to focus on something more long term, and I've lost another friend.

Maybe it's just a method to ditch me as a friend?  I have no clue.  It just seems like adding sex to the mix would accelerate the longing for a more serious relationship.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: FWB can be freaking awesome.
When both of your are on the same page and stay there.

But this dive comes with a high degree of difficulty.


I'm not saying it can't work, but: All the people I knew as a younger man who did the FWB thing did it because one of the two people wanted more out of the relationship, but were willing to settle for what they could get.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Try a coworker for extra fun.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
sex.

making the world go round since....well, since forever...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"friends"?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Try a coworker for extra fun


Never ever stick your pen into company ink.

unless one of you want to leave that employment when the relationship goes bust.

Seen it happen so many times...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Try a coworker for extra fun.


yikes.

I prefer to keep work and play separate (when possible)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: "friends"?



So no one told you sex was gonna be this way <clap> <clap> <clap> <clap> <clap>
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: Never ever stick your pen into company ink.


Wisdom is a rare gift, be glad you have it.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: RolfBlitzer: Try a coworker for extra fun.

yikes.

I prefer to keep work and play separate (when possible)


It worked for wife and I.
 
docilej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Maybe it's an old person thing, but I can't even manage a friends without benefit relationship for more than a few weeks/months.  You set boundaries, this is a friends only deal, I'm not looking for love/roommate/dependent/spouse/girlfri​end/whatever...  friendship is a rare and wonderful thing, and the next thing I know I get the "let's talk about us, and where this relationship is heading" talk, and when gently rebuffed, she gets embarrassed and decides she needs to focus on something more long term, and I've lost another friend.


Pretty much. 

It's a bait and switch when you start getting told about how it is "special" or "different."

Have one female friend who does the FWB thing regularly (well or did, got knocked up). She'd have "guys she'd date" and "guys who she'd hook up with."

It was weird, if she liked a guy too much, he was in the date pile.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
<quickly puts away the full 'the continental' outfit>
...Why would anyone think about the NPR like that?

<looks around nervously, quietly sobbing monotonously>
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What about bondage partners?
 
sotua
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I have no moral objections to attempting it responsibly and kindly, I just don't see it working for most people.

Maybe it's an old person thing, but I can't even manage a friends without benefit relationship for more than a few weeks/months.  You set boundaries, this is a friends only deal, I'm not looking for love/roommate/dependent/spouse/girlfri​end/whatever...  friendship is a rare and wonderful thing, and the next thing I know I get the "let's talk about us, and where this relationship is heading" talk, and when gently rebuffed, she gets embarrassed and decides she needs to focus on something more long term, and I've lost another friend.

Maybe it's just a method to ditch me as a friend?  I have no clue.  It just seems like adding sex to the mix would accelerate the longing for a more serious relationship.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
how to repair things when the line-crossing gets messy.

If you have to repair things, try more lube. Also, sex is supposed to be messy, ya prudes!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's Go To Bed
Youtube -1vuUFu475Y
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: SpectroBoy: RolfBlitzer: Try a coworker for extra fun.

yikes.

I prefer to keep work and play separate (when possible)

It worked for wife and I.


Mrs. Fool and I as well.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Wisdom is a rare gift, be glad you have it.


Thanks. I've seen it happen with other friends and even my young adult kids. I warned them each and every time.."Don't have sex with co-workers" It never ends well and like most kids, they do it anyway thinking they know better and so far, I've been right.

My step-daughter had a relationship at her office, it went belly up and then co-workers were taking up sides, and it got very bad she had to leave that office.

Same thing happened with the step-son. Except the girl turned out to be on of those crazy psycho girls that didn't take the break-up well and once again engaged other co-workers and started spreading rumors and all sort of drama crap. It got so bad, he had to leave that job too.

Sorry but getting my genitals wet for a little while isn't worth losing a good job/career.

I could've said, "I told you so" to both of them, but I let them learn from their mistakes.

Sometimes, its the only way to learn a good lesson.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: SpectroBoy: FWB can be freaking awesome.
When both of your are on the same page and stay there.

But this dive comes with a high degree of difficulty.

I'm not saying it can't work, but: All the people I knew as a younger man who did the FWB thing did it because one of the two people wanted more out of the relationship, but were willing to settle for what they could get.


Same with folks I've known who did open/poly things - there's generally one person the relationship is centered around.

Or, alternatively, the two people are in other relationships and "FWB" with the person they're cheating on their main partner with.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I tried the NPRFWB thing but Yuki Noguchi never returned my calls.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Ker_Thwap: Maybe it's an old person thing, but I can't even manage a friends without benefit relationship for more than a few weeks/months.  You set boundaries, this is a friends only deal, I'm not looking for love/roommate/dependent/spouse/girlfri​end/whatever...  friendship is a rare and wonderful thing, and the next thing I know I get the "let's talk about us, and where this relationship is heading" talk, and when gently rebuffed, she gets embarrassed and decides she needs to focus on something more long term, and I've lost another friend.

Pretty much. 

It's a bait and switch when you start getting told about how it is "special" or "different."

Have one female friend who does the FWB thing regularly (well or did, got knocked up). She'd have "guys she'd date" and "guys who she'd hook up with."

It was weird, if she liked a guy too much, he was in the date pile.


Were all the guys aware of the, ahem, piles of other guys? Or would they just know from the previous guy running down her thigh?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: FWB can be freaking awesome.
When both of your are on the same page and stay there.

But this dive comes with a high degree of difficulty.


Agreed.  As long as you make your intentions clear and both people benefit from it, it's fantastic.  Just don't lead the other person on if you're not interested in more, and you should be good.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

desertfool: dionysusaur: SpectroBoy: RolfBlitzer: Try a coworker for extra fun.

yikes.

I prefer to keep work and play separate (when possible)

It worked for wife and I.

Mrs. Fool and I as well.


Same. 16+ years.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It can work if you get over the heavily ingrained social stigma. Make sure your partners are all informed and you might find out that sex isn't what makes your romantic relationship(s) special.

/ Also be willing to accept "no, I'm not comfortable with it." It's not for everyone, and forcing a partner into a "poly" situation is an extremely sh*tty thing to do.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jjwars1: desertfool: dionysusaur: SpectroBoy: RolfBlitzer: Try a coworker for extra fun.

yikes.

I prefer to keep work and play separate (when possible)

It worked for wife and I.

Mrs. Fool and I as well.

Same. 16+ years.


I will admit, it works for some people to meet, date have a good relationship from the office, but there's the other side of the coin in which sometimes it doesn't work and sometimes it can cause office drama.

If both parties are good, responsible and mature people, then proceed with caution. Just have a good "back up plan" if something should go south.
 
Tylak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone who is into someone else will accept FWB (temporarily) when they actually want a real relationship.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dionysusaur: SpectroBoy: RolfBlitzer: Try a coworker for extra fun.

yikes.

I prefer to keep work and play separate (when possible)

It worked for wife and I.


It's clearly possible, just more risky.

Also, things have gotten much worse in this area.

I'm old. I still remember going out for drinks with a bunch of coworkers and the occasional random female coworker ending up on my lap to flirt. These days we'd BOTH be in trouble.

It used to be outside of work was none of the company's business. Then HR decided "meeting at a bar after work" was somehow the company's business.
 
