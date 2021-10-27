 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Google Maps user finds Baby Yoda Island, other users say this just isn't so. It clearly is Shrek, or Dumbo the elephant ..or even Stitch from Disney's Lilo & Stitch franchise (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like Bullwinkle to me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan Island.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spongmonkey!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: Looks more like Bullwinkle to me.


Moosehead isla...DAMMIT
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Grogu
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is G-D telling us something.

//that fiction is better than reality?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA Headline: Mysterious Google Maps island looks just like iconic film star - can you see it?

Film star? There's a Mandalorian movie with Grogu?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The island is clearly blue and black
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's clearly a dick overlaid on a cervix/uterus/falopian tubes
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


jamiroquaisland
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An article about a dumb reddit thread. This has to be one of the stupidist things ever on the internet.
/so it has come to this
/welcome to fark
 
omg bbq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a schooner.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The head of a laughing cow
 
